People compliment my glowing complexion - little do they know it's this £12 highlighter

As a beauty editor, people expect me to have a multi-step skin regimen, always remove my makeup before bed, and never skip a day's SPF50 application.

I'll give you a peek behind the curtain and say one of the above is definitely true. But of course, like everyone, I have my skincare routine blind spots and can't be bothered moments too.

On a good day, I'd like to think I have reasonably nice skin quality. But on a bad, hormonal, stressed, or sleep-deprived one, you can bet if I get a compliment, it's because of one product and one product only.

Why this budget-friendly highlighter is my complexion's secret weapon

The best highlighters have a simple brief: to add radiance with reflective pigment. But I think creating one that truly looks like glowing skin, not like skin with a load of highlighter on it, involves meeting a surprisingly complex set of criteria.

The texture must be cream. Powders are too, well, powdery. They don't blend well enough, can sink into lines and pores, and can't accommodate juicy skincare ingredients as a 'wet' formula can.

Shade depends on your skin tone, obviously, but I wouldn't go for anything cool or silvery. Go golden, bronzy, and if you're pale like me, rosy pink to avoid a tarnished tin man effect. Most crucial of all is finish, which must be gleaming but never glittery. Anything too metallic, or with discernible flecks, is out.

See? It's complicated. But not only do I have a highlighter that ticks all of the above boxes, it's also a complete bargain.

L'Oreal Paris L'Oréal Paris Paradise Lumi Glotion View at Amazon UK $13.98 at Walmart $14.97 at Walmart $14.99 at Target Not just a pleasing pair of words to say out loud (seriously, try it) Lumi Glotion is one of the best highlighters I've tried, at any price. The shade offering spans pearly pinks to a rich bronze, so there's something for everyone. It spreads on like a dream and blends beautifully with any makeup I try it over, be that foundation, cream blush, or powder. In fact, not only does this fulfill the brief of a highlighter, it's a formulaic overachiever that contains moisturising glycerin and shea butter, so geniunely does juice up sad skin a bit.

(l) My trusty tube and (r) working it's highlighting magic on my skin (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Regardless of what's going on with my complexion underneath my Lumi Glotion, this replicates the look of light bouncing off smooth, plump, radiant skin very convincingly indeed.

I put it on my cheeks and cheekbones, and sometimes dab a bit on my collarbones if I've got a low neckline on. You can use it all over under makeup too; in fact, you can apply it just about anywhere. It's lovely on shins if you're wearing anything leg-exposing.

I've had several 'you look fresh' type compliments on technically sad skin days, and it's invariably down to this product, which is a nice little pick-me-up if I'm tired, or having a bad week. Not too shabby for a little tube you can pick up for less than a bunch of flowers, is it?