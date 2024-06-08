The subtle but sparkling French scent I plan to wear all summer long

Offering a scent reminiscent of sun-warmed skin and freshly cut pear, Diptyque's Ilio is the only perfume our beauty writer will be reaching for this season – despite usually avoiding fruity fragrances.

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, one brand in particular has my heart. Not one but two of my everyday signatures just so happen to be some of the best Diptyque's perfumes (Fleur de Peau and L'eau Papier, in case you were curious). Even so, as far as fruity perfumes go, I'm typically not a fan, even when those zingy blends are housed in this French perfume house's iconic oval and black-lidded bottles.

Or at least, that's what I thought before I caught a whiff of the recently re-released Ilio scent. Melding fresh, citrusy bergamot with juicy pear and delicate florals, this fragrance promises an elevated, sunny impression to all those who spritz it. Here's why it's the unexpected front-runner in my summer rotation...

Why Dipyque's Ilio is the ultimate chic and sparkling signature for summer

If you're already a fan of Diptyque's fragrances, you may have already encountered Ilio, with its crisp notes of bergamot, prickly pear and elegant jasmine. Now in its fourth year, this scent is released as a limited edition for summer with its signature oval bottle illustrated with a different artist's design.

This year it's part of the brand's '"Hedonistic Mediterranean" collection, complete with new summer-inspired packaging and a collection of layering scent staples, including the Ilio Hair Mist (available at John Lewis) and Ilio Face and Body mist. Indeed, it's a good time to be an Ilio wearer...

As mentioned, I'm not typically a fruit or citrus scent fan. I tend to gravitate towards woody or powdery florals, but this sunny number has won me over – so much so that every time even a smidgen of blue sky is visible, I'll merrily reach for it.

It's fresh but distinctive, offering an aroma that is so summery but not samey. It smells like no perfume I've personally sprayed before – which I attribute to the sweet hints of prickly pear – and manages to be both lightweight and fresh while simultaneously chic and mature.

What does Diptyque Ilio smell like?

Upon the first spray, I was immediately taken by the crispness and distinctiveness of the prickly pear. When it comes to citrus and fruit fragrances, notes of mandarin, lemon and red berries are commonplace, but in Ilio's case, pear leads – making for a very unique and subtly sweet finish. This is then perfectly complimented with citrusy bergamot and gentle notes of jasmine.

It also shouldn't really have come as a surprise that my senses became so enamoured with Ilio's fruity facets, as it actually shares a key note with my other fragrance favourites: iris. For those who don't know, iris perfumes often feature that powdery, skin-scent-like quality – something that plays subtly in the background of Ilio but then lingers in the dry down.

As for the overall scent, Diptyque describes it as "prickly pear baking in the sunshine" and I cannot agree more. It's fresh but soft, with traces of an elegant powderiness that cling to the skin.

Who should buy Diptyque Ilio?

If you're a lover of fresh perfumes and fruity blends, Ilio is guaranteed to elevate your collection. But, as I've proven, it can also endear itself to those who tend to prefer warmer and floral fragrances, too.

Solar perfume fans are also sure to love this scent, as well as anyone who's looking for a summertime signature that is subtle, sweet and perfectly sophisticated. It's definitely going to be one of mine this season...