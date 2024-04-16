We're stealing Kate Moss' leopard print jeans style - from an outfit she wore 10 years ago

We've long been admirers of her style, but has anyone else noticed that all the biggest trends around right now are those that Kate Moss has always championed? From Adidas Sambas to the Balenciaga City bag, it can't be a coincidence they're the things we're talking about in 2024.

And whilst skinny jeans is something of a Kate Moss signature, there's another style topping our list of jeans to wear with your best white trainers in the warmer weather.

As we move away from Mob Wife Winter, leopard print jeans are a must-have for spring. The supermodel was photographed sitting front row at a Topshop fashion show alongside Anna Wintour over 10 years ago, but her look is still the perfect way to style the print in 2024.

At 50 she's found a fashion formula that works, and when showing her wild side, Kate tends to allow the leopard print to be the statement piece, keeping the rest of the outfit simple with t-shirts and sharp blazers. To bring things up to date, pops of colour like bold red or mesh ballet flats really complement animal prints.

Kate's exact jeans, and more recent versions like the viral Ganni leopard print jeans have sold out (however you can provide your details to be notified when more stock arrives), but the likes of Stradivarius and asos have got some very budget-friendly alternatives.

Shop the leopard print look

AllSaints Jemi Leopard Print Relaxed Fit Trousers View at AllSaints RRP: £105 (was £159) | If denim doesn't appeal to you, we dare you to resist the plush jacquard fabric of these beauties. They're currently reduced, and there's a matching shirt available too. Sosandar Natural Leopard Print Joggers With Pockets View at Sosandar RRP: £55 | There's a reason this brand can count the likes of Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly as fans. Available in sizes 6 to 20, and in three different colours, these boast a flattering tapered leg and drawstring waist. Asos Design Cotton Poplin Wide Leg Trousers View at asos RRP: £28 | These Asos jeans have sold out before and are guaranteed to do so again. The cotton poplin fabric is the dream if you ask us. The best £28 you'll spend this spring. Stradivarius Straight Leopard Print Trousers View at Stradivarius RRP: £39.99 | Stradivarius is on a bit of a roll at the moment, and these are for you if you like a mid-rise. Super easy to throw on with trainers and a neutral knit while it's still chilly. Whistles Animal Print Beach Trouser View at John Lewis RRP: £69 | If you're looking ahead to summer holidays, the leopard print trend is one you can totally take to the beach. There's matching swimwear up for grabs too. Generic Leopard Jeans at Asos View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 | These come recommended by the incredibly stylish duo behind @thisismothership . They're guaranteed to keep everyone guessing since they look much more expensive!

Our top tip is don't feel intimidated by fashion's fiercest trend. Wide leg shapes and barrel leg jeans are a big deal right now, but choose the cut that suits you.

Stylist Gemma Rose Breger, co founder of @ThisIsMothership says of our Amazon option: "I found these Ganni lookalikes during a late night scroll and was pleasantly surprised when they arrived. Their slouchy fit gives the laid-back look I wanted when worn with trainers, but I love that they can also be dressed up with a low heel & blazer. They are true to size and the perfect length for my 5"4 frame."

There are are plenty of choices if denim isn't for you either - Sosandar's joggers are a great way to put a sports luxe spin on spots.