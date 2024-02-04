6 outdated nail trends we should be avoiding this season - and the chic styles to get instead

There's only so much room in our 2024 manicure repertoire and with the top spots being taken by luxe reds and minimalist takes on the classic French mani, these now-outdated nail trends are falling by the wayside...

The 2024 nail trends are already signalling a shift to more neutral nails and understated lengths, meaning a few previously popular looks are gradually being phased out. So far, we've seen short French tip nails take over from the traditional almond iteration while expensive-looking burgundy and blue nail designs, have pipped pastel and shimmer finishes.

We should caveat this though by saying that personal preference is, of course, important when it comes to selecting your day-to-day manicure - whether you prefer natural-looking BIAB nails or longer, acrylic talons. Still, we have noticed several shades and styles declining...

While the 2023 nail trends saw milky white shades dominate, along with muted pastels, oval shapes and eye-catching trends like "Glazed" nails, this year celebrates simplicity. Sleek, monochromatic manicures are in, as are timeless but statement shades, like crimson red and wine-like maroon. So, if you've got a nail appointment booked, or are planning to refresh your mani at home, these are the looks to avoid...

Our universal nailcare staples

What's the one thing that never goes out of style? Answer: nailcare. So, before we dive into the manicure looks we think you should consider retiring, here are our staples for a polished, long-lasting manicure - no matter your aesthetic.

Preop & Finish OPI Nail Polish Start to Finish 3in1 Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £16.90 This polish protects your nail throughout the entire manicure process, offering a strengthening base coat and glossy finish. Nourish Essie Moisturizing Apricot Cuticle Oil Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Give your nails some TLC with these apricot-scented cuticle oil, which will keep your nails, and the skin surrounding them nourished and healthy. Shape Tweezerman Glass Nail File View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8 Shaping your nails is key for achieving a polished look. When filing, make sure to only swipe in one direction across the edge of your nail.

1. Traditional French tips

When one thinks of French tip nails, the traditional long, pink or nude almond-shaped nail, complete with a bright white crescent-moon tip will come to mind. However, as of 2024, minimalist short micro tips are in high-demand, with colours like burgundy and black taking over from the typical white.

While classic French tips are timeless, the '90s-esque colourway feels very dated, with more people opting to adapt the design to their natural nails, rather than gel extensions or acrylics.

Instead, we recommend: allowing your natural nails to thrive by shaping your nail to your chosen and achievable shape, applying one of the best nail strengtheners, followed by a subtle base coat - and then finally, adding either a milky white top or pop of colour to the edges of your nail...

A post shared by Dian Mitchell (@paintedby_didi) A photo posted by on

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Rated Pea-G" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

2. Floral designs

We find nail art, particularly floral designs, can often trend into kitsch territory. 2024 is the year of minimalist and versatile looks that work across multiple seasons and while some dainty florals are tipped to trend this year, steer clear of very youthful and specific patterns - if you're seeking a more premium look. Flowers are often very synonymous with the spring and summer months, but (not to be too negative about UK summers) if it's tipping it down with rain, a full-on sunflower manicure isn't exactly apt...

Instead, we recommend: a more adaptable and timeless design, like the Tortoiseshell nail trend, or simple dots, hearts and lines. A floral feature nail is also a great option, for a subtle look.

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Recreate the look Essie Expressie Nail Polish Quick Dry Formula in Shade "Cold Brew Crew" View at Amazon RRP: £7.99

3. Glazed nails

While adding a chrome powder or pearlescent top coat is a quick way to easily elevate your nail look - and never fails to look chic - we must confess that we're a tad bored with the "Glazed" finish.

Often paired over a milky white or pinky nude and applied to longer oval/almond nail shapes, this trend has dominated the mani trends for the best part of two years but now, we're favouring glossy effects and simple, block colours. There's just something so sophisticated and mature about wearing a straightforward brown or nude, without that wash of shimmery.

Instead, we recommend: A pearlescent nail polish on short, squoval nails, for a subtle "Frosted" nail look, or opting for a nail-enhancing clear coat, for a lip gloss-like effect...

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

4. Bright "Barbie" pinks

While 2023 was all about "Barbiecore," this year we will see vibrant, hot pinks and blush shades being phased out in favour of more creamy, pastel pinks - likely paired with a white, micro French tip.

Instead, we recommend: Sheer, glossy pinks and your-nail-but-better nudes...

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Recreate the look Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Elegance" View at SpaceNk RRP: £16.50

5. Neon colours

2024 is seeing several dark, statement shades like forest green and "Black Cherry" gain traction and the experts predict that even when we approach summer - where neon has previously proved popular - they won't make much impact on the trends. That being said, we are seeing an uptick in cobalt blue - so if you're looking for at least one vibrant shade to add to your wheelhouse, go blue.

Instead, we recommend: Creamy and muted pastels, like baby blue, lilac and sage green...

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "You're Such A Budapest" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90

6. Glitter nails

Now, don't get us wrong, glitter is perfect for a simple Christmas nail look but for the non-festive months, we're bidding farewell to shimmers in favour of metallics - specifically silver and adding a reflective top coat to your chosen shade.

Instead, we recommend: either opting for a sparse glitter nail polish, for a subtle wash of shimmer or, as mentioned, adding a metallic chrome powder to your chosen shade...

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on