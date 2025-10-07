This Urban Decay palette is my 30-second secret to twinkling eyes, and it's £11 off right now

Consider all your occasion makeup looks sorted from here on out, as I've found the perfect, low-maintenance eyeshadow palette that literally glistens with luxury - and it's 29% off right now.

Forget what you think you know about the glitter eyeshadows. They don't have to feel dry, scratchy, or cascade down your cheeks when applying. There is such a thing as a comfortable and no-fuss shimmer. In fact, there are several, but I know of four, in particular, that come housed in one very convenient palette. Urban Decay's Space Rider Moondust quad has swiftly become my go-to for a quick and chic, light-catching eye look. I'm talking 30 seconds to sweep it across the lid and chase with my best mascara.

And though it might seem a little out there upon first glance (after all, the shades are inspired by space), despite their otherworldly gleam, they're surprisingly versatile and wearable. If you remain unconvinced, here's why this gilded palette is actually quite the game-changer, especially with party season inbound.

Why Urban Decay's Moondust palette is my secret to sparkling, party-ready eyes

As mentioned, I'm not usually an eye makeup person. I tend to call it a day at just curling my lashes and applying a quick coat of mascara, because often I find that eyeliner and shadows can quickly overwhelm my eyes and look too heavy. So, if I do wear either, I err on the side of caution, with just a very subtle solo colour or thin wing applied.

Urban Decay's Moondust palette, though, is the glittering exception. I don't fear the glisten; in fact, I've been known to wear it to work and just out and about, no occasion needed.

Now, if you've been following our makeup content for some time, especially around festive looks, you'll know our team's love for Urban Decay's Space Cowboy eyeshadow runs deep. This palette features the cult-favourite champagne-y hue, along with three other shades: Star Cowgirl, which is a soft nude shimmer, Wild Dipper Rides Again - a rose-gold - and Cosmic Space Dust, a glistening taupe brown.

My all-occasion favourite Urban Decay Space Rider Moondust Quad Eyeshadow Palette View at Amazon RRP: £40 Featuring four creamy and pigmented shimmers, Urban Decay's Space Rider palette is a must-have for anyone wanting to quickly elevate their makeup - be it for an evening out or just to add a pop of interest to their everyday makeup. The shades afford a lovely, 'wet look' sheen to your lids and offer up to 16hours of wear.

So what makes this palette of shimmers so appealing, even to someone who has just stated that they tend to avoid eyeshadow, I hear you ask? Well, for starters, look how pretty...

(Image credit: Future)

Then there's the matter of texture. These shadows feel like silk, and there's no grittiness or patchiness when you apply them. Their creamy formulas just glide across your lid without any tugging. Personally, like with many of the best cream eyeshadows, I recommend applying them with your finger, as I find this prevents any glitter fallout and really sheers out the colour, but you can also use a brush.

As for the colours themselves, while they may look very sparkly and perhaps a tad bright and youthful, they're buildable. Space Cowboy, for instance, offers a flattering tint of champagne, but it's initially very subtle and can be blended out to appear more sheer. Of course, you can also create a statement look by applying more of it, or you can add it over top of another pigmented shadow, depending on your preference.

I find that just one quick dusting with my finger is enough to add a very literal twinkle to my eyes, though, without looking too 'done' or occasion-y.

(Image credit: Future | Product: Urban Decay)

While the actual tint of these shades is, as discussed, quite versatile and buildable, the shimmer is very much there from first swipe, and downright hypnotising. The teeny tiny glitter particles recreate a 'wet' look sheen across your lids, which again feels more approachable than a chunky glitter and can be layered for a more blinding gleam.

How to apply Urban Decay's Moondust eyeshadows

My favourites of the four are Space Cowboy and Cosmic Space Dust; the former looks quite coppery on my pale skin, while the latter leaves a soft, muted-brown sheen, which I love for a more sultry, evening feel.

When I wear these shadows, I just blend them across my entire lid with my ring finger. This gives my eyes the most gorgeous, subtle veil of shimmer with very little effort involved, which then catches the light every time I move my head or blink.

I then finish the look with mascara, though you can of course add your best eyeliners (as I have in the fourth picture), or create more of a gradient, smoky eye.

(Image credit: Future)

I prefer natural makeup, but find I reach for this palette every time I want to change things up a bit, be it for a dinner out or party, as they add just the right amount of oomph to my look. I feel confident when I wear them, which is the most important thing, and to be honest, I forget I'm even wearing eyeshadow at all - that's how lightweight, low-maintenance and long-lasting they are.

Their creamy formula is also perfect for transforming your makeup from day to night, and they photograph beautifully too, especially with flash - something to keep in mind with party season on the way.

All in all, despite being a tad pricey, I think the versatility of this palette makes it well worth the spend - and you can often find it discounted at retailers like Amazon and Sephora.