Cate Blanchett's argyle jumper is the heritage knit your winter wardrobe needs right now

Cate Blanchett's recent appearance has made a bold case for the return of the classic—rather festive—argyle patterned jumper. She opts for a luxurious chunky turtleneck jumper with a grey and blue pattern that's simply irresistible.

There is no denying the appeal of a heritage-inspired knitwear piece this time of year—and Cate's jumper perfectly nails this season's love for classic patterned pieces. Whether you're after the best wool jumper to pair with your favourite denim jeans or a statement piece to elevate a silky skirt and the best knee-high boots, an argyle jumper is the way to go.

Cate was captured in an Instagram post in the fabulous chunky knitwear piece, showing us how to make cold-weather dressing look luxuriously chic. Her exact jumper is from an independent brand, Babaa however, there are plenty of other colourful, unique alternatives to shop in this season's high street collections.

Shop Argyle Jumpers

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Thanks to super high end labels like Prada and Bottega Veneta, Argyle is back in a big way this winter. Cate's knit is the cosiest I've seen, and the pop of blue makes a really refreshing change from grey, black and navy I tend to have on rotation at this time of year".

An argyle jumper like Cate's is a versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, offering endless styling options from daytime to evening. For the chicest look pair with tailored trousers and leather boots, or a sleek skirt, tights and some fabulous knee high boots. Or for work appropriate look layer over a crisp white shirt, and team it with straight leg trousers and some sleek loafers. Nothing beats getting that staple piece of knitwear you'll wear on repeat for the whole season and beyond.