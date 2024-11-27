Cate Blanchett's argyle jumper is the heritage knit your winter wardrobe needs right now

Cate Blanchett attends the Kering Women in Motion Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett's recent appearance has made a bold case for the return of the classic—rather festive—argyle patterned jumper. She opts for a luxurious chunky turtleneck jumper with a grey and blue pattern that's simply irresistible.

There is no denying the appeal of a heritage-inspired knitwear piece this time of year—and Cate's jumper perfectly nails this season's love for classic patterned pieces. Whether you're after the best wool jumper to pair with your favourite denim jeans or a statement piece to elevate a silky skirt and the best knee-high boots, an argyle jumper is the way to go.

Cate was captured in an Instagram post in the fabulous chunky knitwear piece, showing us how to make cold-weather dressing look luxuriously chic. Her exact jumper is from an independent brand, Babaa however, there are plenty of other colourful, unique alternatives to shop in this season's high street collections.

Shop Argyle Jumpers

flat lay image of a blue patterned jumper
Free People Argyle Jumper

This jumper offers a luxurious take on the classic argyle pattern and the thick slouchy design is effortlessly chic. This jumper is an investment piece that you'll get years of wear out of, style with jeans, cord trousers, skirts and much more.

flat lay image of a woman wearing a checked blue and white jumper
Argyle Crew Neck Jumper

A slightly lighter material than Cate's chunky knit, this piece is perfect for wearing indoors. Featuring a crew neck with an argyle diamond pattern in blue and white, this jumper will be your best friend through the winter months.

flat lay image of a cream and tan jumper
Ganni Argyle-Intarsia Mohair Blend Jumper

This Ganni jumper is made from quality Mohair so you just know it's going to be super soft. You'll wear this piece year after year. Buy this as the ultimate festive treat for yourself or as a fabulous gift for a friend or loved one.

flat lay image of brown argyle jumper
AllSaints Argyle Merino & Alpaca Blend Sweater

Although this pick is in the men's collection, anyone can wear this fabulous jumper. Coming in a mohair and alpaca blend, not only is this jumper excellent quality, but the colours are on-trend and extremely chic.

flat lay image of grey jumper
Mango Rombu Grey Patterned Knit Sweater

With a toasty high neck this chunky jumper will keep you cosy and warm. Wear this piece with your a pair of the best wide leg jeans and a smart tailored coat over the top for the ultimate daytime outfit.

flat lay image of woman wearing argyle jumper
M&S Ribbed Argyle Crew Neck Jumper

You'll stay cosy whilst looking great in this bold argyle jumper. Made with a regular fit and a crew neckline this jumper offers easy wearing. A green and grey argyle pattern on the front adds a bold modern twist on this classic pattern.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Thanks to super high end labels like Prada and Bottega Veneta, Argyle is back in a big way this winter. Cate's knit is the cosiest I've seen, and the pop of blue makes a really refreshing change from grey, black and navy I tend to have on rotation at this time of year".

An argyle jumper like Cate's is a versatile addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, offering endless styling options from daytime to evening. For the chicest look pair with tailored trousers and leather boots, or a sleek skirt, tights and some fabulous knee high boots. Or for work appropriate look layer over a crisp white shirt, and team it with straight leg trousers and some sleek loafers. Nothing beats getting that staple piece of knitwear you'll wear on repeat for the whole season and beyond.

