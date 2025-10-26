Demi Moore wore this powdery, peach fragrance to the Academy Gala, and it's so elegant

Whether you're seeking a way to enhance the projection of your favourite fragrance or to add another glamorous level to your beauty prep, a hair mist can make all the difference. Moreso when it boasts elegant notes of white peach and musk, much like the one Demi Moore wore to the Academy Gala...

While the best long-lasting perfumes already deliver on the longevity front, with concentrated blends that are proven to linger, a hair perfume is a clever way to double up on your signatures. Many of the best perfumes for women are available in coordinating hair mists for this very reason, allowing you to either enhance their notes or layer them with another complementary blend to add complexity. More than that, though, they can really elevate your routine and overall mood, much like adding a red lip or shimmer eye shadow to your everyday makeup. Hence why you can often spot them in the kits of hairstylists, prepping their celebrity clientele for glamorous events.

Speaking of which, Demi Moore actually wore one very chic Parisian hair perfume to the 2025 Academy Gala, and with its lightweight blend of florals, fruits and woody musks, it's perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your everyday - and she's not the only star to approve.

The luxe, peachy hair mist Demi Moore wears for added red carpet glam

Stepping out for the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18, 2025, Demi Moore once again looked like the picture of elegance. She donned a long, burgundy gown and wore her long hair in loose, glamorous curls, created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who described her 'do as 'Studio 54 hair.' To elevate Moore's look even further, Giannetos shared on Instagram that he'd also spritzed a hair mist through her strands: Parfums de Marly's Valaya scent, to be exact.

Parfums de Marly Valaya Hair Mist $90.16 at Harvey Nichols US $97 at Neiman Marcus RRP: $97/£70 | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, white peach, orange flower, nympheal, vetiver, akigalawood, ambrofix and musk A popular scent from among Parfums de Marly's collection, Valaya masterfully layers juicy white peach and mandarin, with delicate classic florals and a base of wood and soft musks. It's dewy but simultaneously warm and soft, ideal for those seeking an airy, everyday scent or a way to enhance and add an extra touch of luxury to their favourite peach and floral fragrances.

Valaya is one of Parfums de Marly's most popular and beloved scents, thanks to its chic and fresh blend of juicy fruits, classic florals and a musky wood base. It opens with a burst of bright peach, which then mingles with softer, powdery notes of orange blossom and warming akigalawood, ambrofix and musk. It's clean and radiant, making it one of those timeless and versatile sorts of scents that transcends the seasons, and with the rise in peach perfumes, it's increasingly in demand.

Even our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, is a fan: "I'm usually not one for fruity perfumes, but the way Valaya presents peach is just so delicate and moreish. It smells soft, like the velvet-y fuzz of the fruit's skin, while its rich musky base and floral wafts just lend such a unique and luxe quality to it - it's beautiful."

Its hair perfume counterpart offers that same peachy musk aroma, but is slightly more airy, ideal for enhancing the parfum, for an enveloping scent, or as a lightweight option - perhaps when you're not in the mood to wear a concentrated perfume. A mist, like Valaya, isn't overpowering but does promise elegance with every hair swish, which is no doubt why it's such a hit with celebrity hairstylists and their A-list clientele.

Indeed, Giannetos has also previously used a Parfums de Marly mist on Amal Clooney's hair, but in the scent Delina, which boasts a beautiful blend of rose, lychee and sensual cashmere wood. Amal Clooney's hair fragrance is ideal for layering with the best rose perfumes, or even a woody one.

Another pro to investing in these celebrity-approved hair mists is their cost. While still a little pricey, costing £70 for 75ml, they do allow you to enjoy the luxe French perfume brand for less. After all, a 30ml bottle of the parfum will set you back £175, so you are saving over £100 for the same scent, just in a hair perfume - which you can easily layer with any of your favourite fruit, floral and woody perfumes, thanks to its versatile blend.