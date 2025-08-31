If you try one product this week, make it a DIY brow tint that's as good as the real deal

This week, our beauty editor's Sunday service is dedicated to a clever kit that fixes gappy, sparse arches in minutes

The career impact of maternity leave is an issue I feel passionately about - even as one of the lucky ones with a supportive workplace and a partner who was able to take meaningful leave himself.

Becoming a parent rarely makes anyone's work life easier. But I did learn some home truths during my year at home with the bairn that have undoubtedly made me a better beauty editor.

Because it's easy to say that X is the best mascara or that luxury skincare brand Y is a must-try when products are free, unlimited, and testing them is your full-time job. Then, the tap was turned off for 12 months and I quickly learned which beauty buys were truly worth my depleted cashflow, time and energy reserves. Here's one I couldn't get enough of.

Why this DIY eyebrow tint is my beauty buy of the week

Like many regretful Millennials, I spent my teen years aspiring to a tadpole eyebrow shape and my sparse arches never recovered. They've also thinned out with age, making me look inexplicably tired and surprised all at once - but brow tinting is transformative.

Famously, having the time for beauty appointments is not a perk of being stuck at home looking after a tiny baby, but Amazon Prime-ing things to your house during 4 am feeds is. That's how L'Oreal's brilliant Brow Color dropped onto my doormat and into my life.

an image of beauty editor fiona mckim with blonde hair and sparse, light brown eyebrows, next to an image of the same person but with darker, full looking and defined eyebrows

Same face, same day, pictured (l) with untinted eyebrows and (r) after using L'Oreal Brow Color tint

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

If you've never tried home eyebrow tinting, let me say it is one of the few - maybe the only - DIY beauty treatment where I see no difference, results-wise, from paying full whack at a salon.

It looks as good, lasts as long, maybe three weeks for me, and is, obviously, very cheap and convenient. I still book pro threading though, because that truly is an art form.

Finally, may I ask, nay, implore you to do the patch test? I know it's boring, and you've probably tried dyes before with no ill effects. But these allergies come on fast and are no joke. I'm coming over all maternal here, but I'd really hate for you to hurt yourself. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

