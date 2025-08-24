As much as we love a fancy cream, these are the select luxe skincare brands our team says are worth the spend

With so many fancy creams and serums out there, promising incredible results for not-so-incredible prices, it can be tough to deduce which luxe skincare brand is actually worth investing in. On that front, we can offer a helping hand, having slathered our faces and bodies in many a pricey formula over the years.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room - or perhaps we should say, stacked bathroom cabinets - yes, as beauty journalists, we are sent a fair amount of skincare for testing and reviewing purposes. It's a perk and definitely a privilege, but it does come with its own unique set of drawbacks. Namely, being sent a luxe best face moisturiser, for instance, using it, loving it, inevitably finishing it, and then being faced with the decision of whether to try and forget its transformative effects or to fork out the money to restock it (excuse us while we play our tiny violins). This sort of scenario, though, does offer some pretty invaluable insight into which premium brands are game-changing enough to warrant their price - and those that aren't.

So, if you're stuck on whether to splurge on some extravagant serum, let's say, these are the three brands our beauty team vouches for - and invests in.

The 3 luxe skincare brands we would (and do) actually invest in

While beauty is our bread and butter, we also agree that many skincare names are overpriced. More often than not, that teeny tiny bottle of hyaluronic acid is absolutely not worth upwards of £50, especially when there are several tried and tested best hyaluronic acid serums out there for under thirty.

That said, there are, of course, a few exceptions. Having tested a plethora of luxe creams and treatments between us, we have encountered some brands that are worthy of investment, three of which immediately spring to mind...

1. SkinCeuticals

(Image credit: SkinCeuticals)

For Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, it's SkinCeuticals that she deems worth the splurge.

"I’m the first to admit that a lot of high-end skincare is unjustifiably expensive (gorgeous and luxurious: yes. Truly worth it from an efficacy standpoint: nope), but defending SkinCeuticals' price points is a hill I’m willing to die on," says McKim.

"This brand pioneered ‘cosmeceutical’ skincare, and their all-killer-no-filler range sits closer to hardcore ingredient-led stuff dermatologists prescribe than more palatably-marketed designer buys. Their research and development is next level - which means they are often the first to nail working with new active ingredients (hello OG Vit C serum CE Ferulic). I even love the techy, functional product names - they may not have the catchiest ring, but are clearly created with an eye on science, not TikTok."

Fiona's top picks... SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum View at Look Fantastic RRP: £165 Featuring a powerhouse blend of 15% pure vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), 1% vitamin E (alpha tocopherol), and 0.5% ferulic acid, this serum works to shield your skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals, whilst also reducing the appearance of fine lines and brightening your complexion. SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced View at Face The Future RRP: £175 This treatment, as the name suggests, targets the signs of ageing and works to boost radiance by supplying deep hydration, whilst also smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, with its advanced blend of 18% concentrated Proxylane and new glycyrrhetinic acid. SkinCeuticals Advanced Brightening UV Defense SPF50 Sunscreen View at Look Fantastic RRP: £52 Having a best facial sunscreen in your beauty routine is key, and McKim swears by this one from SkinCeuticals. Its lightweight formula delivers SPF50 protection, whilst ingredients like niacinamide work to hydrate and even your complexion.

2. Tatcha

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, feels that many of the best Tatcha products are also worthy of their premium price point.

"Harnessing the power of Japanese botanicals and pouring skin-loving ingredients like amino acids, algae and green tea into every cream, essence and treatment, Tatcha's formulas are truly a joy to use," says Naomi, "Now, I'm not one to judge a product by its packaging, but I would be remiss if I did not mention the brands signature colourful pots and adorable gold spatulas - they make the experience of applying them alone, feel luxe.

"As for the formulas themselves, I cannot stress how much they have transformed my skin and undereyes. My complexion is very dry, and for as long as I can remember, I've had stubborn peely patches around my nose and undereyes. My best foundations would always cling to them and highlight even more textured areas I didn't even know I had, no matter how much moisturiser and primer I applied. Enter, Tatcha's Dewy Cream, Water Cream and the Silk Peony eye cream. My makeup (and just my complexion in general) has never looked so glowy since prepping it with the Dewy Cream, and thanks to applying the ultra-cooling and hydrating water cream before bed, those stubborn dry patches are no more."

Naomi adds, "A little goes a long way with every formula I've tried (even the eye creams, which while housed in a tiny pot, really stretch), and it's rare to see and feel the luxury of a product so blatantly as you can with Tatcha."

3. Kate Somerville

(Image credit: Kate Somerville)

Kate Somerville is one brand that has earned staple status in Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett's routine.

"Offering a lineup of clinical-grade skincare products, designed to suit the needs of an array of different skin types, Kate Somerville is a brand that should be on everyone’s radar," Sennen says, adding that. "the luxe price points are justified by their quality formulas that simply get the job done, ensuring optimum skin health and glowing results.

"Like many others, I was first introduced to the brand when the beauty world could not stop talking about their hero product, the Goat Milk Cleanser. As someone with sensitive, blemish-prone skin, the unusual ingredient caught my attention before making its way into my daily skincare routine. Since then, I’ve explored a plethora of Kate Somerville products, from the best face moisturisers to the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, all of which have continued to impress me enough to make my list of beauty repurchases."