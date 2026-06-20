Kate Middleton's favourite summer salad sounds mouth-wateringly refreshing - I'll be making it on repeat in this heat

So many of us excitedly look forward to sunny weather but now it's finally arrived, deciding what to cook when it's boiling hot outside can be a struggle. All I want to eat right now is something refreshing and light - and the Princess of Wales's go-to summer salad ticks those boxes.

We've not seen her sampling it out in public, though Kate apparently can't get enough of cooling watermelon salads. Watermelon and feta is a very popular combination (I can confirm it's delicious) and the future Queen is believed to love the contrasting flavours in this salad.

"Watermelon salads are a staple of Kate's lunches and include juicy pink watermelon mixed with avocado, onion, cucumber, and feta cheese," exercise and nutrition experts at BarBend previously claimed to Express, describing it's "the perfect mix of sweet and savoury".

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Other reports in the past have also suggested that the Princess loves this summery salad as part of her healthy diet. The addition of avocado, onion and cucumber makes it a little bit different to most watermelon and feta salads you see on restaurant menus.

However, I can totally imagine the cucumber, tart onion and creamy avocado cutting through the sweetness and tanginess of the fruit and cheese which can get a bit samey if you're eating a bowl of it for a meal. Mint is the herb most often sprinkled on top of watermelon and feta salads and would also enhance the freshness.

Kate's salad would also work beautifully as a side dish for BBQ food and we know that the Royal Family are big fans of grilling. The late Prince Philip was dubbed the "master of the BBQ" by Prince Harry and Mike Tindall recently told woman&home that Zara is brilliant at it too.

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A watermelon and feta salad wouldn't be the only greenery on offer at a Wales family barbecue though. During a visit to The Apricot Centre in Devon on 18th June, William opened up about everything Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are growing at home.

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"He was quite impressed with our strawberries and was telling me in Norfolk his children grow strawberries, raspberries, and lettuce and have a small kitchen garden," claimed Rachel Phillips, the managing director of the organic, biodynamic regenerative farm. "He was asking me how we grew them, and we talked about how we stop our children eating them all."

Although the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children live at Forest Lodge during school terms they also still spend a lot of time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

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Homegrown lettuce would be another yummy addition to salads and there are so many desserts you can make with berries - if George, Charlotte and Louis leave any for their parents! A spoonful of cream or a drizzle of honey over raspberries or strawberries would be great too and the Waleses have their own supply of honey on their doorstep.

Kate is a keen beekeeper and in 2021 she surprised school children during an engagement at the Natural History Museum by bringing Anmer Hall honey for them to taste.

A small amount of honey would also work wonderfully with a watermelon and feta salad and I wonder if the Princess has tried this and if she'll be whipping one up whilst the weather is so hot.