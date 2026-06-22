I don't usually shop for fashion on Amazon, but these 6 under-£30 sun hats look elegant and expensive

If, like me, you're having a slight meltdown about the prospect of temperatures up to a possible 40 degrees when there is no swimming pool in sight, then I'm here to remind you that other than sun cream, please remember to wear a hat. And if your sun hat collection is lacking, I've rounded up six of the most practical and chic available on Amazon Prime delivery.

Now, I am actually not a huge fan of buying fashion on Amazon. Yes, I might buy products I already know, such as Birkenstock's or a repeat of my best white trainers, the FitFlop Rally, as they often have great deals on staples, but I have to admit, I rarely get accessories or clothing. But having been unprepared more than once for the British summertime, I now regularly buy elegant sun hats on the speedy delivery etailer and for ease and price, they can't be beaten.

From cloche-inspired to Panama and Fedora brimmed designs, to wide, floppy silhouettes that almost make me reroute to my nearest lido, I rarely step outside in 23 degrees plus without a hat for extra protection, and this week is one that my favourite styles will be firmly on my head.

Contemporary sunhats with next day delivery options