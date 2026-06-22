I don't usually shop for fashion on Amazon, but these 6 under-£30 sun hats look elegant and expensive
All on next-day delivery, you won't want to leave the house without one
If, like me, you're having a slight meltdown about the prospect of temperatures up to a possible 40 degrees when there is no swimming pool in sight, then I'm here to remind you that other than sun cream, please remember to wear a hat. And if your sun hat collection is lacking, I've rounded up six of the most practical and chic available on Amazon Prime delivery.
Now, I am actually not a huge fan of buying fashion on Amazon. Yes, I might buy products I already know, such as Birkenstock's or a repeat of my best white trainers, the FitFlop Rally, as they often have great deals on staples, but I have to admit, I rarely get accessories or clothing. But having been unprepared more than once for the British summertime, I now regularly buy elegant sun hats on the speedy delivery etailer and for ease and price, they can't be beaten.
From cloche-inspired to Panama and Fedora brimmed designs, to wide, floppy silhouettes that almost make me reroute to my nearest lido, I rarely step outside in 23 degrees plus without a hat for extra protection, and this week is one that my favourite styles will be firmly on my head.
Contemporary sunhats with next day delivery options
This hat is definitely style and substance, and with a 4.6 star rating and over 15,000 customers, it's a fashion buy on Amazon that I'm happy to back. A Panama hat is a style classic and this design is a summer capsule wardrobe classic that you'll wear again and again. Foldable and therefore packable, you won't jet off without it.
With a utilitarian, safari-esque feel to it, this practical and stylish fabric hat is ideal for those who are commuting and need something for either end of their journey. The fabric body means it is foldable into a handbag, while the elegant colour choice, keeps it neutral enough to go with everything. The wide brim and neck coverage offer substantial protection.
More of a beach-boho queen? I love a big floppy hat for sunny days, as although I am rigid with my sun cream top ups, I do like to add that extra shading with a large brim. Stylish with sunglasses, and neutral enough to go with any look, the rounded silhouette and black ribbon add a distinctly more feminine feel than say a Fedora.
I love this stylish sun hat and have been waiting for it to come back into stock. In multiple neutral colourways, the vintage-inspired design has more of a cloche-inspired silhouette that's extremely elegant and ideal for adding to your best summer dress outfits this season. Again, it offers good levels of shading and protection, and is available on next-day delivery.