Lynsey Crombie reveals the important surface cleaning step we’re missing every day - and it's key for killing bacteria

It's hard to believe there's a wrong way to wipe a countertop down, but apparently, we've been doing it wrong this whole time. According to cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie, it's actually a two-step job.

Wiping down kitchen, bathroom and bedroom surfaces is a daily cleaning habit for everyone, especially people who live in busier households. And whilst it's a pretty simple job, cleaning up spills and dirt, there's a little more to it if you want to achieve a thorough, hygienic clean.

If, like us, you can't live without your expert cleaning tips, then you'll be happy to hear this new one from the Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean on Instagram). It's going to revolutionise the way you keep your home clean on a daily basis.

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

When it comes to kitchen cleaning mistakes, you certainly wouldn't assume that the way you wipe down your countertops is one of them. Any cleaning is better than none, of course, but if you want to get a thorough, bacteria-free clean, this two-step process is key.

"Do you follow the two-step cleaning process? I mentioned this in a previous video, and my inbox blew up, hence the reason I'm making this video," starts Lynsey.

"First up, I use a multi-purpose cleaner to remove dirt, grease and grime on the kitchen surfaces. Once they're all clean, I go in with a disinfecting solution, usually a bowl of water with disinfectant added," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can make use of your luxury cleaning products, but a simple disinfectant solution doesn't need to be made with anything too expensive or fragranced.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I wipe over the surfaces and leave for the correct contact time as stated on the bottle. I rinse and buff it dry for a hygienic finish," Lynsey adds.

"It’s such a simple routine, but it really makes a difference in getting both a clean and hygienic finish in kitchens and bathrooms!" she finishes.

Although surfaces aren't exactly a commonly forgotten germ hotspot, they do need a little more attention than they're usually given. And this thorough, two-step method is great for ensuring no nasty bacteria or germs are left over.

Lynsey also previously shared her countertop cleaning tip of leaving any surface spray to sit for a while before wiping it away. That way the disinfectant has time to work its magic and help deliver a more efficient clean.