Lidl's £35 barbecue promises low-and-slow cooking for less than the cost of a dinner out - it's set to sell out

Lidl Lidl GrillMeiser 3-in-1 Smoker and Grill: £34.99 at lidl.co.uk Available in store, this 3-in-1 smoker, grill, and barbecue is perfect for outdoor entertaining. It comes with 6 hooks and 2 separate cooking grates, so you can mix and match what you cook and how you choose to do it.

The £34.99 Lidl GrillMeister has only just landed in stores, and it’s already shaping up to be the most tempting garden accessory of the season. This 3-in-1 low and slow cooker gives beginners a brilliant way to experiment with a different style of outdoor cooking. And all for a price that will make your mouth, rather than your eyes, water.

Over the past few summers, Lidl’s middle aisle has become a bit of a goldmine for outdoor food lovers. We’ve seen pizza ovens that rival some of the best on the market, Big Green Egg-style grills at a fraction of the price, and firepits that instantly turn any garden into a cosy evening hangout. Now, joining that cult-favourite lineup is the Lidl GrillMeister: a smoker, cooker and barbecue all in one.

It’s designed for just about every style of outdoor dining, whether you’re firing up charcoal for a classic weekend BBQ or trying your hand at slower, more flavour-packed cooking. It’s the kind of budget-friendly kit that can genuinely elevate your outdoor kitchen without the hefty spend, making it easy to serve up something seriously impressive. Jamie Oliver, eat your heart out.

Lidl Grillmeiser 3-in-1 Smoker Grill Launch

(Image credit: Future/Lidl)

For anyone who loves a traditional barbecue, smoking is really just the next step up. The best part is that you don’t have to give up classic grilling to try it. This is a 3-in-1 setup, so you can still cook over hot charcoal for that familiar BBQ flavour, while also experimenting with smoking and slow cooking when you want to go a bit more adventurous. It's a simple way to unlock tender, smoky dishes, from vegetables and fish to melt-in-the-mouth meats.

Normally, this kind of outdoor cooking comes with a fairly serious price tag. You’ll recognise Kamado grills, including the Big Green Egg, as some of the most popular (and expensive) options, which is exactly why the Lidl GrillMeister is set to sell out. The classic bullet-style smoker uses charcoal as its heat source and is designed to work across smoking, barbecuing and conventional grilling, giving you a lot of versatility in one compact piece of kit.

It works using a two-tier system of indirect cooking, where heat and smoke circulate around the food rather than cooking it directly over the coals. There’s also a built-in thermometer in the lid to help you keep an eye on temperature, plus six smoking hooks for foods like fish or sausages, and a removable water tray that helps maintain moisture for juicier results during longer cooks.

Spectifications (Image credit: Lidl) Overall size: L51.5 x W40 x H80cm

Size of each barbecue grate: 38cm

Housing diameter: 38cm

Composition: Water bowl and charcoal tray made of enamelled steel

Inside: Lid with a handle and 6 smoking hooks

Cooking plates: 2 levels and 2 cooking plates

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, it’s important to be realistic about expectations at this price point. The build quality inevitably reflects the £34.99 cost. You won’t get the thick ceramic walls and exceptional heat retention of a premium Kamado, or the automated temperature control of a pellet smoker. But what you do get is a really accessible introduction to smoking and low-and-slow cooking, plus a perfectly capable charcoal BBQ for everyday grilling. At less than the cost of a family takeaway, it’s a low-risk way to experiment with everything from smoky aubergines and corn on the cob to pulled jackfruit or slow-cooked brisket. And if you fall in love with the process, you’ll also come away with the confidence to decide whether it’s worth investing in a more advanced model down the line.

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Alternatives to the Lidl GrillMeister

For anyone who's already in the market for a low-and-slow cooker that will stand the test of time, here are some recommendations for simple upgrades:

The Lidl GrillMeister is both beginner and budget friendly, making a promising case for any keen chef's who want to host this summer. It's versatile, simple, and already in the middle aisle. So get shopping, before the sun goes back into hiding.