How to get hold of this year's Harrods fragrance advent calendar now that the pre-sale is sold out

Don't hate us, it might be August but Harrods just launched its pre-sale for their sought-after Fragrance Advent Calendar - and we've got everything you need to know to get your hands on it...

We get what you're thinking, why are we talking about Christmas in the peak of summer? But, it's actually a ripe time for some of the best beauty advent calendars to hit the market - including the lineup of Harrods Beauty Advent Calendars. So, if you're looking to snap up a beauty-stashed calendar for the countdown to Christmas, you might want to listen up.

The luxe department store has three beauty advent calendars this year, but it's the highly anticipated 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar in particular that has made waves yet again for its stellar assortment of high-end fragrances - with bottles as big as a notable 50ml. So, we've created a one-stop shop of all the information you need to know on said Advent Calendar, including general sale dates, how to shop and its designer contents.

Everything you need to know about Harrods' 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar

You might've seen the jam-packed perfume calendar swirling around on social media, and for good reason too. Priced at £215, the advent calendar makes home to 12 distinct fragrances, seven of which are full-sized and four Harrods exclusive blends. Perfect for those who are on a journey to find their signature scent, this advent calendar gives you the opportunity to explore a collection of different compositions and stock your fragrance arsenal with a number of high-end aromas.

What's in the Harrods Perfume Advent Calendar?

Consider this your spoiler warning, as below we've rounded up a list of the luxury scents you can expect to find nestled inside the Harrods 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar. We've spotted a plethora of top-shelf perfume brands, including Jo Malone London, Parfums de Marly and Creed. Below, you'll find the exact buys you can expect to find behind each door...

(Image credit: Harrods)

When is the Harrods Perfume Advent Calendar pre-sale?

Following in the footsteps of last year, where the fragrance advent calendar sold out in a matter of days, the pre-sale for the 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar 2025 launched on the Harrods website on Tuesday 5th August before quickly selling out.

When does the Harrods Perfume Advent Calendar go on general sale?

However, if you didn't manage to snag the calendar, it's not all doom and gloom as the full launch is due to go on general sale in September. While we are yet to find out the exact date, we'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled on the Harrods website. We'll also be sure to keep this page updated as soon as we gain intelligence on the date in question.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to shop the Harrods Perfume Advent Calendar 2025

For those looking to shop the 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar, it will be available exclusively at Harrods, the six H Beauty stores around the UK and online via the Harrods website.

Shop the advent calendar's scents

If you can't get your hands on the widely talked about fragrance advent calendar, we've rounded up a few affordable ways to snap up and enjoy the scents inside - from travel-sized fragrances to hair perfumes.

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml View at Harrods RRP: £24 Boasting a blend of rich, sweet and smoky aromatic notes, such as lavender, myrrh and tonka bean, this alluring scent from Jo Malone is a must. This handy 9ml bottle gives you a taste of the fragrance for less, before you decide to invest, or is perfect for popping into your handbag for scent touch-ups whilst on-the-go. BDK Parfums Gris Charnel Hair Perfume 50ml View at Harrods RRP: £58 Say hello to the ultimate ethereal fragrance in the form of a hair perfume, BDK Parfums' Gris Charnel. Inspired by shades of grey, this seductive scent combines notes of fig, cardamom and sandalwood for an aroma that is set to follow you around all day. Not to mention, the formula is also infused with silk proteins and vegetable glycerine to help hydrate your strands. Parfums de Marly Valaya Hair Mist 75ml View at Fenwick RRP: £70 While a 75ml bottle of Parfums de Marly fragrance will set you back £255, their hair mists are a more affordable alternative to wear the scent. Priced at £70, the Valaya hair perfume blends fresh and floral notes of mandarin, white peach and orange flowers with musky, woody base notes. Simply spritz directly onto your tresses or onto a hairbrush before running it through your lengths. Nishane Hacivat Hair & Body Oil View at 50ml RRP: £77.40 Most fragrances also offer a coordinating body care lineup, giving you the chance to enjoy the scent in a different format. Speaking of which, Nishane's Hacivat arrives in a nourishing hair and body oil formula, which is infused with vitamin E, sweet almond, jojoba and sunflower oil to help hydrate, soothe and protect the skin. Thameen Riviére Hair Fragrance 50ml View at Harrods RRP: £100 For those who prefer a spiced scent, look no further than Thameen's Riviére Hair Fragrance. Not only does it offer a sophisticated concoction of rose, cinnamon and spices for a long-lasting scent, this formula is also enriched with keratin, Moroccan argan oil and honeyquat to restore, condition and moisturise strands for a glossy finish. Roja Parfums Isola Verde 10ml View at Roja London RRP: £65 Ideal for those looking for a scent to take on their travels or wanting to transport themselves to a paradise island, Roja London's Isola Verde arrives in a portable 10ml tube. This fruity scent boasts an invigorating blend of guava, osmanthus, and tobacco that is reminiscent of crystal blue waters, fruit trees and luscious greenery of a tropical destination.

Shop other Harrods Beauty Advent Calendars

While the talk has all been centred around the 12 Days of Fragrance Calendar, the luxury British department store is also offering two other beauty Advent Calendars for 2025. Stashed full of products from an array of high-end brand names, from La Mer to La Prairie, there's plenty of other opportunities to get a hold of a quality advent calendar - and they're both still available to pre-order.