Amandaland is returning for Christmas! Test your knowledge of the Motherland spin-off with our Quiz of the Day
A very exciting Amandaland Christmas special has been confirmed - how well do you know the show and its hilarious characters?
Our week has been made with the news that Amandaland is set to make a return for a star-studded Christmas episode. When the Motherland spin-off first landed on our screens, we were left in stitches by every instalment - and were thrilled when we heard a second series had been given the green light.
Even more so when we realised the Amandaland Christmas special is set to star Joanna Lumley's Absolutely Fabulous co-star, Jennifer Saunders. Jennifer will play Amanda's Aunt Joan, the sister of her sassy mother, Felicity, played by woman&home Christmas cover star, Joanna. The episode will mark the first scripted on-screen reunion for Joanna and Jennifer since their iconic Ab Fab days, and Jennifer is delighted to be a part of it.
She said, "I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!"
If you can't wait for December for another Amandaland fix, why not take our quiz to see how much you really know about the sitcom?
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.