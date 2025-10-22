Amandaland is returning for Christmas! Test your knowledge of the Motherland spin-off with our Quiz of the Day

Our week has been made with the news that Amandaland is set to make a return for a star-studded Christmas episode. When the Motherland spin-off first landed on our screens, we were left in stitches by every instalment - and were thrilled when we heard a second series had been given the green light.

Even more so when we realised the Amandaland Christmas special is set to star Joanna Lumley's Absolutely Fabulous co-star, Jennifer Saunders. Jennifer will play Amanda's Aunt Joan, the sister of her sassy mother, Felicity, played by woman&home Christmas cover star, Joanna. The episode will mark the first scripted on-screen reunion for Joanna and Jennifer since their iconic Ab Fab days, and Jennifer is delighted to be a part of it.

She said, "I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!"

If you can't wait for December for another Amandaland fix, why not take our quiz to see how much you really know about the sitcom?

