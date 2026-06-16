Back in 2023, The Light in the Hall made enormous waves on Channel 4, with viewers gripped by the dark, slow-burn crime drama.

Not only were audiences drawn in by the storyline and beautiful Welsh scenery featured in the series, there was also an incredibly unusual element to the show that really tested the skills of the cast.

The Light in The Hall first aired in Wales under the title Y Golau, with the cast speaking entirely in Welsh. Every scene filmed in Welsh was then immediately filmed again in English, for when the series aired in the rest of the UK.

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Now, three years later The Light in the Hall is back with a long-awaited follow up, titled Still Waters.

Named Y Golau: Dŵr in Welsh, the six new episodes have already aired in Wales, but arrive on Channel 4 in English from June 16.

The setting remains the same, and the drama unfolds once again in Llanemlyn, a fictional town in Carmarthenshire (that's really the picturesque town of Llandovery in Carmarthenshire,) but the cast is entirely new - apart from one key returning character.

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Series 1 focused on gardener Joe (Iwan Rheon) being released back to Llanemlyn after 18 years in prison for killing local girl Ela 18 years previously.

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Ela's body was never found, and her mother Sharon (Joanna Scanlan) was desperate to get the closure of finding out where her daughter lays.

Along with journalist Cat (Alexandra Roach), the pair set out to find the truth, uncovering the chilling real circumstances behind Ela's disappearance in the process.

In the latest series, a man named Rhys (the ever-brooding Mark Lewis Jones) is returned to Llanemlyn after 30 years in prison.

Rhys had been convicted of killing his cousin and activist Llyr Owen in a reservoir bombing in 1995.

At the time of Rhys' release, a controversial new reservoir expansion plan reignites deep-seated community anger in Llanemlyn, and he returns home to a community once again divided by protest.

The only cast member to reprise her role from series 1, Caryl Huws (Siân Reese-Williams) was previously working in her parents' butchers when Joe and Ela's mystery unravelled.

After witnessing their story unfold in the previous series, Caryl has left the world of butchery behind and is now a trainee journalist who becomes drawn into Rhys' story.

Looking for a career-making scoop, Caryl's investigation begins to unravel hidden truths, and secrets that have shaped the town for decades come tumbling out.

Nia Roberts and Robert Glenister also join the cast as Eve and Robert Davies. The supporting cast includes Tom Rhys Harries as Hari Breckon, Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Mabli Davies Owen, Wyn Bowen Harries as Bryn Owen, Mali Tudno Jones as Megan Breckon, Matthew Gravelle as Gareth Breckon and Gillian Elisa as Eunice.

Fans of crime dramas, this is definitely one to add to your watch list.

The Light in the Hall: Still Waters airs on Channel 4 from June 16.