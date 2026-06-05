Carole Middleton's go-to summer jacket is the perfect layering piece for showers and sunshine - and it'll never go out of style

If we thought heatwave dressing was a struggle we're now having to find outfits that work for warm weather and rain. This combination isn't easy so having great layering pieces is key and Carole Middleton's go-to summer jacket has to be a white blazer.

We've seen her wear them so many times over the years and Carole's collection includes various different styles and cuts. Her most recently seen one was the single-breasted ME+EM design from Wimbledon 2024. This cropped piece had contrasting black buttons and a notched lapel collar, and she wore it over a floral frock.

Tailored blazers instantly bring structure to an outfit, which is why they work so well with flowy summer wedding guest dresses as well as with casual pieces.

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Shop White Blazers

ME+EM Ivory Feminine Sleeve Blazer £350 at ME+EM This jacket is incredibly similar to Carole's one from 2024 and it's made from textured cotton in a versatile ivory tone. The contrasting buttons add dimension and there's extra volume at the shoulders to create a pouf sleeve to balance the wide lapels. Zara Ecru Fitted Tailored Blazer £59.99 at Zara Affordable and sleek, this tailored blazer has shoulder pads for extra shaping. It's collarless and has a V-neckline, as well as faux jetted pockets at the front and a single button fastening. Throw on with everything from blue jeans to a floral dress. Autograph Linen Tailored Blazer £120 at M&S Part of M&S's Autograph collection, this blazer is made from breathable pure linen and is single-breasted. The design is elegantly tailored, with a single button fastening at the front and an inner lining. There are two handy flap pockets too.

Shop More Of Carole's Summer Style Favourites

Penelope Chilvers Colina Espadrilles £169 at Penelope Chilvers Carole Middleton is a big fan of espadrilles for the summer and she owns several pairs of shoe-style wedges. These ones are made from suede in Spain and the split-front pattern creates a clean line. Artisanal Indian hand-stitching and traditional jute construction give extra character. Charles & Keith Quilted Clutch £69 at Charles & Keith This easy-to-wear clutch has a quilted design that makes it look so much more expensive than it really is. It comes with a braided chain strap that is easy to adjust to suit your preferred carrying length and champagne-toned hardware. Boden Irene Linen Midi Dress £169 at Boden The Princess of Wales's mother loves to wear floral dresses with her white blazers and this one from Boden comes in various lengths and is made from breezy linen with a cotton lining. There's elastic at the waist for comfort and it has a delicate floral print.

They have a smart feel that takes everything else up a notch, so you can lean into this for formal occasions or use this to dress up jeans and slouchy linen trousers. Carole Middleton's signature style tends to be more on the smart side and she usually wears her white blazers with frocks, though she's also styled one with a statement black and white top and trouser set in 2017.

The beauty of a white blazer is that they go with everything and this makes them a versatile option when you're building a capsule wardrobe. Black blazers are equally useful but they can look a bit too stark against summer ensembles.

A tailored blazer is also very timeless and isn't too heavy to wear in warmer weather whilst giving you enough coverage if it's raining.

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In 2013 Carole and her daughter Pippa went to watch the tennis at Queen's Club and were pictured sheltering under an umbrella wearing a white blazer with a vibrant pattern on the sleeves. One thing to consider when shopping for blazers is the length.

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The Princess of Wales's mum typically picks longline or cropped designs and this is a clever move. Longer jackets give a leg-elongating effect and shorter ones accentuate the waist. Both also pair well with trousers, jeans and skirts, whilst a blazer that falls to mid-length can cut off your frame at a tricky point and doesn't flow with your midi or high-waisted pieces.

Apart from when Carole stepped out in the patterned co-ord, she usually keeps her white blazers unfastened for a slightly more off-duty feel. This approach also gives more of a glimpse of her outfit underneath and she loves breathable fabrics like cotton.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/FilmMagic via Getty)

Linen blazers are also stunning, though because this material creases easily, they're better to go for if you like less structure and more of a relaxed look. Carole Middleton has yet to be spotted out at an event so far this spring/summer, though with Royal Ascot coming up from 16th-20th June it's likely we could see her here.

So far the weather has usually been pretty warm when she's attending, so a jacket hasn't really been necessary but I wouldn't put it past her to bring out her go-to white blazer if it's cooler.