Carole Middleton's go-to summer jacket is the perfect layering piece for showers and sunshine - and it'll never go out of style
Now is the time of year she's seen out and about most and a classic white blazer suits so many different occasions and weathers
If we thought heatwave dressing was a struggle we're now having to find outfits that work for warm weather and rain. This combination isn't easy so having great layering pieces is key and Carole Middleton's go-to summer jacket has to be a white blazer.
We've seen her wear them so many times over the years and Carole's collection includes various different styles and cuts. Her most recently seen one was the single-breasted ME+EM design from Wimbledon 2024. This cropped piece had contrasting black buttons and a notched lapel collar, and she wore it over a floral frock.
Tailored blazers instantly bring structure to an outfit, which is why they work so well with flowy summer wedding guest dresses as well as with casual pieces.
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Carole Middleton is a big fan of espadrilles for the summer and she owns several pairs of shoe-style wedges. These ones are made from suede in Spain and the split-front pattern creates a clean line. Artisanal Indian hand-stitching and traditional jute construction give extra character.
They have a smart feel that takes everything else up a notch, so you can lean into this for formal occasions or use this to dress up jeans and slouchy linen trousers. Carole Middleton's signature style tends to be more on the smart side and she usually wears her white blazers with frocks, though she's also styled one with a statement black and white top and trouser set in 2017.
The beauty of a white blazer is that they go with everything and this makes them a versatile option when you're building a capsule wardrobe. Black blazers are equally useful but they can look a bit too stark against summer ensembles.
A tailored blazer is also very timeless and isn't too heavy to wear in warmer weather whilst giving you enough coverage if it's raining.
In 2013 Carole and her daughter Pippa went to watch the tennis at Queen's Club and were pictured sheltering under an umbrella wearing a white blazer with a vibrant pattern on the sleeves. One thing to consider when shopping for blazers is the length.
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The Princess of Wales's mum typically picks longline or cropped designs and this is a clever move. Longer jackets give a leg-elongating effect and shorter ones accentuate the waist. Both also pair well with trousers, jeans and skirts, whilst a blazer that falls to mid-length can cut off your frame at a tricky point and doesn't flow with your midi or high-waisted pieces.
Apart from when Carole stepped out in the patterned co-ord, she usually keeps her white blazers unfastened for a slightly more off-duty feel. This approach also gives more of a glimpse of her outfit underneath and she loves breathable fabrics like cotton.
Linen blazers are also stunning, though because this material creases easily, they're better to go for if you like less structure and more of a relaxed look. Carole Middleton has yet to be spotted out at an event so far this spring/summer, though with Royal Ascot coming up from 16th-20th June it's likely we could see her here.
So far the weather has usually been pretty warm when she's attending, so a jacket hasn't really been necessary but I wouldn't put it past her to bring out her go-to white blazer if it's cooler.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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