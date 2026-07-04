Margot Robbie makes a case for swapping wide-leg trousers for trending long shorts in this sharp evening look

Lighter than jeans, culottes, or long shorts are an ideal alternative to a skirt over the summer, and Margot Robbie just showed us all how chic they can look with one of her latest outfits.

The actress wowed in an all-black ensemble while at a gallery event in London last week, and opted for a fitted jacket and cropped-length trouser combination from The Row. The star kept it simple with her styling too and opted for some pointed, kitten-heels and the Elise leather bag by the same designer. Margot's choice of dark culottes was unexpected for a summer event, but the whole look had a polished and put-together feel that we really liked.

When it comes to the trouser trend of the summer, we love how the actress styled her culottes, and although we would opt for a light layer underneath the jacket, such as a fitted vest or silk cami, it’s a great look to emulate for the office or as a fresh take on date night outfits. You can recreate her cropped-length look with similar styles below.

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Margot Robbie with Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie at an event in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

M&S Woven Pleated Wide Leg Culottes £30 at M&S Finding your perfect fit is easy with this wide-leg pair as they are available in extra short, short and extra long lengths. Schuh Shery Court Kitten in Black £35 at Schuh A pair of black court shoes will go with any outfit and these lower heeled pumps will do the job minus any 'ouch' moments. Next Black Collarless V-Neck Blazer £20 (was £50) at Next A collarless blazer like Margot's gives the traditional tailored jacket a fresh spin, and this one comes with glam, metallic buttons too.

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