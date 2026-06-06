Fearne Cotton just proved you only need one bag and a pair of shoes for city breaks

As we enter the summer holiday season, versatile and practical fashion accessories are a must, especially if you're planning to jet off to sunny destinations. Fearne Cotton's elevated yet comfy footwear and functional handbag prove that when it comes to holiday packing, a smart crossbody bag and elegant day-to-night flags are the only accessories you need to include.

Fearne posted an Instagram series on the streets of Rome wearing a silk,y bright red slip dress with eye-catching lace pannelling. And although heels are often tempting when styling evening midi dresses, she opts for elegant comfort and finishes off her look with gold Mary-Jane flats.

Flats of all variations have played a major role in the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, and Mary-Janes are a feminine yet playful option that retains all the comfort of flat shoes, making them ideal for the daytime of a city break too. And her practical accessory choices didn't end there, as she carries a compact beige-and-navy crossbody bag, which is also the ideal all-day accessory, leaving you hands-free to enjoy your holiday, and a small style will work into dinner time and cocktail hour too.

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Shop Fearne's Look

If you're looking to update your summer capsule wardrobe with footwear that will see you through warmer weather in style, the most comfortable sandals aren't the only contenders. Flats such as Mary-Janes and ballet pumps can feel elegant enough to pair with occasionwear, and they are a practical choice for long days on your feet.

When jetting off abroad to beach holidays or a city break, your choice of handbag can have a real impact on your experience, and crossbody bags are a convenient choice. Not only are they hands-free, but they also reduce shoulder strain and keep your belongings safe and accessible, too.

Although her comfy flats and compact bag are practical fashion choices, her outfit still feels incredibly elevated and ready for an evening out, too. Plus, her woven flats will work just as well in the daytime as they would in the evening. Delivering the perfect inspiration for summer holidays, follow Fearne's chic look and pack less this season, without compromising on style.