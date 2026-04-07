I'm transforming all of my lace-up trainers to low-effort, slip-ons, without compromising on style, and it costs just £7

Whether you're a busy mum just trying to get out the door, you suffer from mobility issues, or you hate tying your shoelaces, I'm here to share my latest style secret that might not change your life, but it will definitely improve it.

I'm slowly transforming all of my lace-up trainers into low-effort slip-on styles without compromising on style, and the secret to this can be found on Amazon for less than £7. If you're of a certain age, the thought of elasticated shoe laces probably conjures up images of curly elastic in neon colours, but I'm glad to say that things have got a little more sophisticated since then.

My adidas Handball Spezials are a key fixture in my spring capsule wardrobe, but the one downside is having to lace them up every time I leave the house. It may sound silly, but that extra step of tying laces each time can feel immeasurably stressful when I'm trying to hustle my family out the door, running late for the train or even just popping into the garden. Infuriated after another shoelace had come undone as I was walking down the street, I set about trying to find a solution.

Musing out loud about the very curly laces that had once adorned my childhood Keds in the 1980s and 90s had been an excellent item - a quick search, and I stumbled upon a veritable rainbow of elasticated laces that would easily pass as regular laces without a second glance. Gone was the curly finishing, and once I'd switched my laces (I'll show you how below), what I was left with was a trainer that slips on and off, and feels just as supportive, but without that extra step before I leave the house.

Handshop No Tie Elasticated Shoelaces £6.99 at Amazon With 16 colours to choose from, you're bound to find the perfect match for your favourite trainers. A second pair can be a handy back up too.

MAKE THE CHANGE IN 5 MINUTES OR LESS

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski)

Not only does my favourite style cost £6.99 for two pairs in each pack, but the whole process takes less than five minutes to complete. Here's my step-by-step guide:

First, remove your old laces and simply thread the new elasticated pair through in your chosen configuration until you reach the final upper holes - now comes the clever bit.

Using the supplied toggles, slide one half onto each lace with the threaded end facing outward and knot each lace close to the clasp.

Cut the excess laces off then simply screw the two clasps together and you're done! The clasp will sit across the top of the tongue but if you want to hide it, you can simply loop it underneath the tongue to hide it.

If you find the laces are too loose, simply undo the toggle, slide it down on the lace and re-knot to create a tighter fit, removing any excess before twisting them back together.

Shop More Styles

TEEZY Teezy No Tie Shoe Laces for Trainers £8.95 at Amazon UK Available in 20 colours, this style comes as a single pair. They have a flat toggle in the same colour as the laces for minimal visual disruption. CCSOFTIME No-Tie Trainer Straight Laces £4.59 at Amazon If you prefer your laces to sit horizontally rather than on a criss-cross, this style of lace can be inserted from left to right to create clean lines. TEEZY Teezy No Tie Shoe Round Laces £6.95 at Amazon For sports trainers or those simply looking for a round lace alternative to flat weaves, this tubular style of laces is available in 18 different colours.

After you've made the switch, I guarantee you won't go back to regular laces. The ease and convenience of being able to slide my feet into my favourite trainers without having to bend or sit down to tie my laces has yet to be lost on me.

Thanks to the variety of colours available, I'm also using this upgrade as an opportunity to experiment with fun new colour combinations rather than just classic white shoe laces.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And honestly, no one can tell my laces are elastic, they just marvel at how neatly I've done my shoes, and the fun colour combinations I've created, and I've earned back those all-important minutes as I'm running out the door.