While some patterns come and go, leopard print remains a year-round option. Sophisticated yet playful, in a tan and brown colour palette, it is largely considered a neutral. But if you're still not convinced, Michelle Collins' sleek skirt promises a polished blueprint for how to style leopard spots this summer.

Sharing a photo to Instagram, Michelle could be seen wearing a midi-length leopard print skirt, which she teamed with a black t-shirt and black shirt. Keeping her outfit tonal and muted on the top allowed her skirt to stand out, but also ensured the final outfit was elevated and polished rather than loud or garish.

When it came to accessorising, Michelle switched things up and slipped into a pair of Zara crossover leather flat sandals in gold although they are now only available in white or tan), using metallics to accent her look, while her H&M polarised sunglasses added a secondary print, but it worked as the brown tones echoed her skirt, whilst being far enough away not to clash.

A post shared by Michelle Collins (@michelledcollins) A photo posted by on