Animal print ballet flats never go out of style, and these £6 George at Asda shoes are my hero buy of the summer so far
The bargain footwear will add a fashion-forward footnote to an endless amount of looks
My wardrobe is packed full of leopard print. For as long as I can remember, I've always been drawn to wild cat designs, and as the perennial print is always on trend, I guarantee that if you buy a piece now, you will be wearing it on repeat, without any worries about it dating. If you like the aesthetic, but you're not quite so keen on wearing it from head to toe, I’d suggest opting for some leopard print ballet flats, as safari-inspired pumps can tick off the key spring/summer fashion trend for 2026, while adding some oomph to your outfits but in a much more subtle way.
I had been on the hunt for some new pumps to take on holiday next week, and I found the most purse-friendly and chic pair from George at ASDA, which will sit well with any capsule wardrobe over summer. I love the gentle, rounded toe and slightly higher cut front, combined with a darker iteration of leopard spots, which all work to give the traditional pump a modern update in a very understated way, and on top of all that, they are only £6.
The ASDA flats are a total bargain but actually feel very comfy to wear and are much better quality than you might expect for such a small price tag. The textured, faux suede-style fabric is wonderfully soft, and although they have very flat soles, I've worn them for a full day without any complaints or discomfort.
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Compared to some of my other ballet shoes, the rounder-shaped toe of this supermarket design means they have a slightly wider fit too, and I like that the shoes are available in half sizes, to help you find your perfect match. The subtly higher cut front and rounded toe add a hint of extra fashion flair to the otherwise simple design. Available in UK sizes 3-9, they will get you change from a tenner. What's not to love?!
Shop More Leopard Print Flats
The sneakerina is a key spring/summer shoe trend for 2026, and this sporty-meets-ballet design, complete with silky ribbons, shows off the look perfectly.
See-through flats were all over the designer runways, and it's a look that quickly filtered down to the high street. Wear these sheer Mary-Janes with your barrel leg jeans.
Although it's a busy pattern, leopard print is often seen as a neutral as it seems to work with most outfits and colours brilliantly, as well as buddying surprisingly well with other classic prints like graphic stripes, so you will get plenty of wear out of your pair.
I have worn my George at ASDA flats with everything from turned-up jeans to my new TU at Sainsburys midi skirt, and they have worked perfectly, while keeping my feet nice and comfy. There is no need to avoid the safari-inspired pattern for smarter occasions either - your flats will look chic with tailored trousers for the office or as a fun alternative to heels with your LBD.
However you decide to wear your big cat pumps, I guarantee that you'll look grrr-eat all summer long.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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