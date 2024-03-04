Experts explain how to wash a wool coat without causing any damage

Wondering how to wash a wool coat? You've probably found yourself with some mucky outerwear but don't want to risk damaging your favourite pieces during the cleaning process.

Unlike some synthetic jackets, your best wool coats need to be cleaned carefully if you want to avoid causing any damage to the fabric. Before you put yours back into storage and make space for lighter spring coats, you'll want to ensure it is in the best possible condition.

"Wool is a natural fibre that often has a reputation for difficult care, but there are some easy ways to clean and care for your wool coat," says Catherine Green, smol’s Sustainable Cleaning Guru. She breaks down the best ways to clean your wool coat from home.

How to wash a wool coat, step-by-step

1. Remove pills

"First, you’ll want to remove the pills from your coat - these are all the little bobbles of fuzz produced by loose fibres on your coat that have clumped together," says Green. "A quick way to tackle pilling is to lay your coat flat and use a de-pilling comb or tool to gently remove the little balls from the surface of the coat."

Although you can use something like a cleaning wipe when cleaning your best quilted jackets, wool requires a little more TLC. A bobble remover like this one from Amazon (£19.99) is ideal for cleaning up the overall look of your coat without needing to get it wet.

2. Consider if you can handwash your wool coat

"If your coat has only small spill marks and stains, there's probably no need to wash the entire thing... it will just require some spot cleaning instead," says Green. If you know how to wash a puffer jacket or how to wash jeans, you will be aware that sometimes your clothes only need a few areas sprucing up, rather than the whole thing. To spot clean your wool coat, Green advises you:

1. Take a small amount of gentle detergent (such as smol non-bio) with some cool water on a cloth.

Take a small amount of gentle detergent (such as smol non-bio) with some cool water on a cloth. 2. Dab the area gently in a patting motion - do NOT rub at the stain.

Dab the area gently in a patting motion - do NOT rub at the stain. 3. If you need more stain removal power, try adding smol stain gel directly to the damp stain and leaving for a minute or two before wiping off with a clean damp cloth. If you haven't got any bleach-free stain remover, try a solution of half clear white vinegar and half water instead.

If you need more stain removal power, try adding smol stain gel directly to the damp stain and leaving for a minute or two before wiping off with a clean damp cloth. If you haven't got any bleach-free stain remover, try a solution of half clear white vinegar and half water instead. 4. Avoid using harsh chemicals as these can damage the coat. No matter what you’re using, I would always recommend trying this on a small and hidden part of your coat before using it somewhere visible.

3. Give your wool coat a deeper clean

"If your coat needs a deeper clean, you can either hand or machine wash," says Green. Deyan Dimitrov, CEO at Laundryheap, advises that you always wash your wool coat inside out to avoid damaging it. This is also a good tip to follow when washing your best jumpers.

"Make sure to turn your jackets inside out before washing, to prevent pills (small, firm balls of lint) from forming on the surface of your coat," he says. "By turning it inside out, you’re able to reduce the amount of friction that forms on the outside with other items in the laundry, and prevent any wear on the outside of your jacket. Washing coats this way also helps to preserve their colouring, and extend their use!"

As well as washing your wool coat inside out, these are Green's top washing tips:

1. Avoid hot water - generally this means washing below 30C.

Avoid hot water - generally this means washing below 30C. 2. Always check your clothing care label instructions on your wool coat before washing it in the machine so you don't exceed the recommended temperature.

Always check your clothing care label instructions on your wool coat before washing it in the machine so you don't exceed the recommended temperature. 3. Opt for the gentlest cycle your washing machine has with the minimum spin cycle.

Opt for the gentlest cycle your washing machine has with the minimum spin cycle. 4. Again, you’ll want to use a mild detergent and avoid harsh chemicals that can damage fabrics.

Again, you’ll want to use a mild detergent and avoid harsh chemicals that can damage fabrics. 5. Once washed, do not wring out your wool coat but lay it flat on a towel to air dry away from any sources of direct heat.

How do I keep my wool coat looking fresh?

"To keep your wool coat looking its best for years to come, it's best to avoid washing as much as possible and regularly try to air it out.," says Green. "Hanging your coat outside on a breezy day (not in direct sunlight) can instantly freshen it up. And regularly brushing your coat with a soft brush will help to remove debris, dust, or hair to keep it looking newer and prevent pilling."

This £12.98 brush from Amazon is ideal for refreshing your outerwear without needing to wash it, and it will also work to clean up your best cashmere jumpers or suede items.

"As well as extending the lifespan of your coat, caring for your coat like this between wears reduces the need for frequent cleaning, further minimising the impact on the environment and your wallet," says Green.

Our experts:

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert at smol Catherine has worked for challenger brand, smol, for over 5 years and is an advocate for making more sustainable living accessible to all with a strong focus in planet-friendly cleaning.