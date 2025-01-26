Tired of styling your hair every morning? Trinny Woodall's silk bonnet is a game-changing time saver

Trinny Woodall has revealed the must-have product she relies on to give her 'salon' worthy hair straight from bed - no styling needed.

No matter how much we enjoy our skincare routines, getting glammed up with make up and trying out new trending hairstyles, there will always be those mornings when we just can't be bothered to do it all - or any of it, really.

Whether you want a few minutes more in bed laze around, or you're prone to hitting snooze a few too many times and often find yourself rushing about in the mornings, Trinny Woodall's hair hack is just what you need. Her trick makes sure you don't need to do any styling in the mornings and, she says, it gives you a style that looks like you just walked out the 'salon' when you really only just rolled out of bed - all you need is a hair bonnet! She brought her one from Amazon and there are plenty of styles to choose from.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

Shop Hair Bonnets

LilySilk 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Sleep Cap £29 at Amazon Made from 100% mulberry silk, this hair bonnet is smooth, soft, lightweight and breathable, making it great for your scalp as well as your hair as it makes sure not to irritate skin or cause any sweating and discomfort. Plus, the adjustable back and flat design at the front make for comfortable, all-night wear that won't leave any indents on your forehead when you wake up. Zima Silk 100% Mulberry Silk Bonnet £27.99 at Amazon Made from double-lined silk inside and out for an ultra soft and smooth finish, this silk bonnet is super easy to pull on over your hair with its durable elastic band. But while it's easy to put on, it stays put all night long, 'even if you're a tosser and turner,' Zima Silk promise - and reviewers agree, saying it's a lovely bonnet that 'rarely slips out of place.' Hat Hut Satin Bonnet £12.99 at Amazon This non-slip bonnet is made from 100% satin on both sides to give a soft, smooth finish that keeps hair frizz-free. The tie band allows you to adjust the fit to your head perfectly, ensuring comfort all night long. With an extra large fit, this style is perfect for those with curly or very thick hair, with extra space allowing you to fit all your strands in comfortably.

In the Instagram video, Trinny walks into frame in her pyjamas with her hair tied neatly back off of her face in a satin bonnet. 'Taking off my bonnet,' she says, simply pulling the tied silk cap off of her head in one simple swoop to reveal her stunningly shining strands.

'Oh! Just been to the salon,' she says, ruffling up her hair that looks perfectly smooth and styled despite the lack of styling and products she's used on it.

It's all thanks to the silk bonnet that had Trinny's comment section lighting up with questions about the hair hack. Silk bonnets have been used for decades to reduce frizz, with the soft silk fabric reducing the friction and abrasion that your hair experiences against the pillow when you sleep at night.

This means that you wake up with silky smooth hair that feels more hydrated as the silk ensures any products you've put in your hair the night before are still soaked in rather than absorbed by your pillow. It also helps reduce the impact of sleep on any style you've put your hair into, so if you've curled or straightened it, the styling should last for longer and see less tangling as the hair is protected from the stress of sleep.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over time, sleeping in a silk bonnet will reduce split ends too and ensure your hair is kept super healthy by reducing friction between your hair and pillowcase while you sleep.

After people flooded the comments section asking about the silk bonnet, with one writing, "Where do I get a silk bonnet like that! I NEED one," Trinny revealed it was a bargain Amazon purchase. We always love it when celebrity beauty hacks are not only effective but are super affordable too - and with effortless, shiny hairstyles like the iconic 90s bob coming back into trend this season, the silk bonnet will be a lifesaver that gives that tousled, effortless look in one simple step.