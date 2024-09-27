Sienna Miller just made a serious case for autumn pastels in a gorgeously boho outfit with astonishingly chic sunglasses

The queen of boho strikes again. Sienna Miller just attended the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 runway show in the perfect pastel look that has us ditching chocolate browns in favour of pinks and blues this season.

It's likely that your autumn capsule wardrobe is stuffed full of sleek neutrals - and rightly so. But who says pastels are just for spring? After seeing Sienna Miller at Paris Fashion Week in the perfect combination of baby blue and light wash pink, we're considering bringing the hues into our seasonal outfit formulas.

We fall in love with pretty much anything the actor wears, and her latest look is no exception. Reinventing a classic combination of high waisted trousers and a cropped jacket in a playful yet sophisticated way, we're suitably inspired to play around with our cold weather outfit palettes.

Sienna Miller at the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Sienna's whole look is Chloé - but we've managed to find some similar items on the high street to help you channel her look on a budget. The perfect pieces to add some fun to your autumn and winter wardrobes that will see you all the way through to spring, these are truly timeless buys.

Shop Sienna's style

Often, the only antidote to grey days is a colourful outfit that can lift your spirits. Whilst a neon green or vibrant tropical print may feel out of place for the colder months, pastels have the beauty of versatility, adding a hint of colour without too much fuss.

Pink and blue makes for a timeless colour combination, especially in softer tones. Although they're hardly revolutionary tones, we're expecting to see some new fashion colour trends for 2024 emerging in reaction to Sienna's characteristically boho outfit.

Wondering what is boho style? Sienna Miller epitomises it, and proves just how chic and refined it can be. Made up of floaty silhouettes and soft colourways, it balances comfort and sophistication beautifully. And just because summer is over, that doesn't mean boho dressing has to go out the window too.

Pair your boho blouse with jeans and boots for wet weather, or dress up some boho flared trousers with the Sezane Gaspard cardigan for added cosiness through the winter months.