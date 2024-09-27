Sienna Miller just made a serious case for autumn pastels in a gorgeously boho outfit with astonishingly chic sunglasses

Forget browns and reds, Sienna just showed why pastels could be the autumn colour trend to watch

Sienna Miller headshot at the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in News

The queen of boho strikes again. Sienna Miller just attended the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 runway show in the perfect pastel look that has us ditching chocolate browns in favour of pinks and blues this season.

It's likely that your autumn capsule wardrobe is stuffed full of sleek neutrals - and rightly so. But who says pastels are just for spring? After seeing Sienna Miller at Paris Fashion Week in the perfect combination of baby blue and light wash pink, we're considering bringing the hues into our seasonal outfit formulas.

We fall in love with pretty much anything the actor wears, and her latest look is no exception. Reinventing a classic combination of high waisted trousers and a cropped jacket in a playful yet sophisticated way, we're suitably inspired to play around with our cold weather outfit palettes.

Sienna Miller at Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show

Sienna Miller at the Chloé Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Sienna's whole look is Chloé - but we've managed to find some similar items on the high street to help you channel her look on a budget. The perfect pieces to add some fun to your autumn and winter wardrobes that will see you all the way through to spring, these are truly timeless buys.

Shop Sienna's style

Sisters PointVaria Blouse, Blue
Sisters Point Varia Blouse

With a trench-esque silhouette, Sienna's cropped jacket is one of a kind. But you can get a similar look with a puffy blue blouse that can be layered as outerwear throughout the transitional months. For even more ruffles, go for this H&M ruffled blouse or stick with this Mango denim jacket if you want a refined coat in the same colour palette.

LK Bennett Avery Pink Trousers
LK Bennett Avery Pink Trousers

We love the 70s style of Sienna's trousers - especially the front pocket detailing. These cotton LK Bennett flares boast a very similar look with added breathability. A stylish alternative to barrel leg jeans that will add a subtle hint of colour to your autumn outfits, they will take you anywhere.

ASOS Oversized 70s Sunglasses
ASOS Oversized 70s Sunglasses

You can never tell when the sun might pop out again - even in winter - so it pays to have a pair of light sunnies on hand. This 70s silhouette is perfect for adding a vintage feel to any outfit and the lenses are just the right shade for bright but overcast days.

Often, the only antidote to grey days is a colourful outfit that can lift your spirits. Whilst a neon green or vibrant tropical print may feel out of place for the colder months, pastels have the beauty of versatility, adding a hint of colour without too much fuss.

Pink and blue makes for a timeless colour combination, especially in softer tones. Although they're hardly revolutionary tones, we're expecting to see some new fashion colour trends for 2024 emerging in reaction to Sienna's characteristically boho outfit.

Wondering what is boho style? Sienna Miller epitomises it, and proves just how chic and refined it can be. Made up of floaty silhouettes and soft colourways, it balances comfort and sophistication beautifully. And just because summer is over, that doesn't mean boho dressing has to go out the window too.

Pair your boho blouse with jeans and boots for wet weather, or dress up some boho flared trousers with the Sezane Gaspard cardigan for added cosiness through the winter months.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸