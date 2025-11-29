This is the affordable LED face mask behind my clearer, brighter, and rejuvenated skin

LED masks have been gaining popularity in recent years thanks to their ability to combat an array of skin concerns, such as signs of ageing, dullness, unevenness, and blemishes.

It's no secret that the best LED face masks or best red light therapy devices can set you back a pretty penny - we're talking investment-worthy triple-digit figures. Which makes Black Friday beauty deals the perfect opportunity to bag a stellar saving on beauty tech buys.

Luckily, I've been trying my hand at high street retailer, Boots' very own LED face mask offering, for the past few weeks. Not only does it offer four different LED light modes, each designed to target different skin concerns, but it is also one of the most affordable light therapy devices I've spotted on the market. What's more, it currently boasts an impressive half-price discount too.

Black Friday deal Save 50% (£50) Boots LED Face Mask: was £100 now £50 at Boots.com Despite already boasting an affordable price tag for an LED mask, this device has been marked down even further by a huge 50%, making it just £50 for a limited time only.

The affordable LED face mask worth snapping up this Black Friday

With an RRP of £100, this Boots mask is a great option for those new to light therapy devices and perhaps not wanting to splurge on a high-end buy from the get-go. Speaking of which, for those wondering exactly how to use an LED mask, this device offers a 15-minute session of light therapy (designed to be used four times a week) that will transform your skincare routine into a rejuvenating ritual. Want to know more? We've got everything you could possibly need to know about the LED mask in question.

Half price this weekend Boots LED Face Mask £50 at Boots.com RRP: £100, now £50 Equipped with 4 LED modes, this mask works to improve and rejuvenate the skin, unlocking a radiant and youthful-looking complexion with continuous use. Offering 15-minute sessions, you can choose from different options of light therapy, while red works to visibly reduce signs of ageing and yellow works to brighten the skin, green evens the complexion, and pink works to minimise the appearance of pores.

As is the case with any LED face mask, you must overlook the fact that this device does appear quite terrifying to others; however, there are so many benefits that you should know about an LED mask that make it all worth it.

I like that you have four different light options, giving you the opportunity to target an array of different skin concerns - from anti-ageing and brightening to refining and balancing the complexion.

While I've only used it for a few weeks so far, so I can't judge the benefits to their full extent, I've already noticed small differences to my skin in the little time I have been testing it. These include minimising blemishes and hyperpigmentation, a more even skin tone, and an overall brighter-looking complexion.

I typically opt for flexible silicone designs; however, despite its solid plastic design, I was pleasantly surprised with how comfortable this mask is to wear. It perfectly moulds to your face shape, while also boasting silicone inserts to protect your eye region.

While we're on the topic of aesthetics, I adore the soft pink design, but I must admit that I don't like the circle design on the forehead, as it gives it a slightly cheaper appearance. However, I can appreciate that this gives guidance as to where to find the on/off button, as without this, it would be a tricky task.

That said, it cannot go amiss that it's rare to find an LED face mask that boasts a price tag this affordable (let alone one that currently has a 50% discount), So, we have to give credit where credit's due, if you're on the hunt for an LED mask that doesn't break the bank, this is a stellar option.