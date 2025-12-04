When it comes to dressy denim outfit ideas, this nostalgic jean style is the only thing you need

If you’re looking for the perfect way to add a touch of sparkle to your wardrobe in time for the Christmas season, diamanté denim may be just what you’re looking for. Originally popular in the late 90s, this nostalgic Y2K trend for embellished jeans has had a return to the fashion forefront as one of the key denim trends 2025, and the good news is that this isn’t just a one-season wonder.

This look is set to carry on through to 2026, so not only will you be decked out for December, but with easy styling updates, this style will serve you well next year too. Despite the diamonds, this is one trend that the high street has been quick to adopt, meaning you can pick up a pair from Mango, M&S or even with your weekly shop from Tu at Sainsbury’s.

Why does this look work so well? A lo-fi yet glamorous look, this outfit can easily be dressed up or down depending on the festive occasion, meaning that you’ll get a great cost per wear ratio. From casual neighbourhood Christmas drinks and carolling to the office party, sparkly jeans are set to be your wardrobe’s must-have for the upcoming party season.

SHINE ON IN EMBELLISHED JEANS

However, not all sparkly denim is created equal. For the ideal on-trend look, swap skinny or slim styles for looser, more casual cuts such as wide-leg fits or barrel leg jeans. Not only does this universally flattering cut mean it’s one of the best denim for your body type, but the more laidback silhouette complements the shimmer of your diamond-studded denim, taking it from potentially trashy to trendy in one quick step.

Wondering how to make them work for you? Follow similar rules to those that we advise for how to style wide-leg jeans. This contemporary denim addition to your wardrobe works best when it's the star of the show (or in this case, outfit). This eye-catching style needs to be balanced with pared-back separates to truly shine.

How to style embellished jeans

If you’re heading out to check out the Christmas lights or to a friend’s kitchen for a spot of festive mulled wine, a relaxed, low-key outfit can be instantly elevated with a pair of embellished jeans. Try teaming your dazzling denim with a fine knit cashmere sweater and finishing with a pair of ankle boots or most comfortable trainers.

Sparkly jeans are the perfect update to your favourite jeans and a blazer combination. With a wider leg fit, it’s best to pair looser styles with a more fitted top half to keep your proportions on point. A fitted boucle jacket or a timeless white shirt plus a pair of black court shoes will add polish to your outfit.

If you fancy swapping out your favourite sequin dress and going for a pair of jeans for the Christmas party instead, dazzling denim is one for you.

Not only will your comfort levels creep up exponentially, so will your cool points. For a more demure and dressy take on this trend, opt for a darker wash of denim such as black, grey or indigo. Look for styles with smart hems and no rips for a pulled-together look.

If you want just a dash of subtle sparkle, stones in a similar shade to your denim wash will add a festive wink rather than a fully blown disco-ready look. A pared-back upper half will keep your look smarter – try adding a pair of metallic heels for added height or a pair of your best flat shoes, such as velvet or leopard ballet pumps.

If there's one style secret to take away from this tren,d it's that there’s no need to compromise on style or comfort for a chic yet relaxed festive look - just add a sprinkle of twinkle to your outfit with a pair of jazzy jeans.