Move over midis, this summer is all about cooling co-ords and Sara Cox's breezy shirt and shorts are one of the best

Matching co-ords have been hugely popular over the last few years, and it’s a trend that shows no signs of slowing. There are so many sets to choose from this season, so if you’re looking to invest but feeling a little overwhelmed with options, take some inspiration from Sara Cox, who showed off a patterned blue and white duo straight from the high street.

Earlier this week, the presenter shared a snap on Instagram with her radio show guest, Tom Hanks, and while we were excited to see the Hollywood star, it was Sara’s outfit that really caught our attention. The star’s matching separates featured a vintage-style, blue floral print, which felt very designery, but her blouse and shorts are actually from River Island – yes, really.

Sara looked incredible in the set, and it’s one of those combinations that’ll work well as a date night outfit, for a sunny picnic or even as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses for an upcoming big day. The co-ord is still available and is ideal for any heatwave wardrobe, but there are only a few sizes left of each piece. You can find them as well as some similar styles below.

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