I've used this iconic Rimmel powder for over a decade and it's still my favourite

It may cost £5 and hail from the '90s, but this silky-to-touch powder beats every other formula I've tried

(L-R) Cut-out image of Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder and image of hand holding a used Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Future/Brands)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in Features

Boasting thousands of five-star reviews, and the ability to provide a smooth, shine-free complexion, this £5 face powder has been my most repurchased beauty product over the past 10 years.

As someone with an oil-prone complexion, the best setting powder needs to lock my makeup in place, add a smoothing veil to my complexion, prevent cakey coverage over blemishes and keep my oily T-zone at bay. After trying an array of powders over the years, there's one buy in particular that I keep coming back to.

I still have teenage memories of rummaging around the aisles of Boots in search of beauty buys that won't break the bank, which is where I first became acquainted with Rimmel's Stay Matte Pressed Powder. While many of my favourite beauty products have changed (or been discounted) over the years, here's why the one gem you'll still find me repurchasing is this trusty face powder.

Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder
Get 25% off now
Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder: was £5.99 now £3.74 at Amazon

Ensuring a smooth and shine-free complexion for up to six hours, Rimmel's iconic Stay Matte Powder is essential when it comes to keeping your makeup locked in place. What's more, you can now snap up this makeup-setting staple for 25% less than its usual retail price.

View Deal

The £5 face powder I've loved for over a decade

With nearly 53,000 reviews on Amazon alone, boasting an average star rating of 4.5, it's clear to say that I'm not the only fan of this cult classic buy. Working to lock makeup in place, minimise shine and reveal a seamlessly smooth finish, this is why Rimmel's Stay Matte Powder will always have a place in my beauty arsenal.

Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder, Transparent, 14gBudget beauty buy
Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder

RRP: £4.99

Acting as the finishing touch to your makeup look and ensuring it remains in place all day long, Rimmel's Stay Matte Pressed Powder uses natural minerals to mattify and control shine for up to six hours. Its silky-to-touch texture glides onto the skin, immediately absorbing excess oil and adding sheer coverage to the complexion. The result? A naturally smooth and matte finish, without any cakiness.

If you couldn't already tell I was a fan of this product from the photos of my compact (where I've made a dramatic ident and 'hit pan'), then let me explain. I opt for the translucent shade which effortlessly dusts over the complexion, delivering a natural matte finish - trust me, it's almost undetectable. As someone who battles an oily t-zone and blemish-prone skin, this powder keeps my shine at bay and locks my concealer in place without leaving any trace of cakiness.

Image of Sennen Prickett smiling with straight long brunette hair, wearing the pressed powder, and an image of Sennen's Rimmel Pressed Powder

(Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

Although I wouldn't mind buying this pressed powder frequently - because it really is that great - surprisingly, it takes me a while to work my way through it. However, I must admit the packaging isn't my favourite (and certainly isn't very travel-friendly) but I can overlook that aspect thanks to its affordable price tag - just make sure to stuff some extra padding around it if you're ever taking it on the go.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸