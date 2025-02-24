I've used this iconic Rimmel powder for over a decade and it's still my favourite

Boasting thousands of five-star reviews, and the ability to provide a smooth, shine-free complexion, this £5 face powder has been my most repurchased beauty product over the past 10 years.

As someone with an oil-prone complexion, the best setting powder needs to lock my makeup in place, add a smoothing veil to my complexion, prevent cakey coverage over blemishes and keep my oily T-zone at bay. After trying an array of powders over the years, there's one buy in particular that I keep coming back to.

I still have teenage memories of rummaging around the aisles of Boots in search of beauty buys that won't break the bank, which is where I first became acquainted with Rimmel's Stay Matte Pressed Powder. While many of my favourite beauty products have changed (or been discounted) over the years, here's why the one gem you'll still find me repurchasing is this trusty face powder.

The £5 face powder I've loved for over a decade

With nearly 53,000 reviews on Amazon alone, boasting an average star rating of 4.5, it's clear to say that I'm not the only fan of this cult classic buy. Working to lock makeup in place, minimise shine and reveal a seamlessly smooth finish, this is why Rimmel's Stay Matte Powder will always have a place in my beauty arsenal.

If you couldn't already tell I was a fan of this product from the photos of my compact (where I've made a dramatic ident and 'hit pan'), then let me explain. I opt for the translucent shade which effortlessly dusts over the complexion, delivering a natural matte finish - trust me, it's almost undetectable. As someone who battles an oily t-zone and blemish-prone skin, this powder keeps my shine at bay and locks my concealer in place without leaving any trace of cakiness.

Although I wouldn't mind buying this pressed powder frequently - because it really is that great - surprisingly, it takes me a while to work my way through it. However, I must admit the packaging isn't my favourite (and certainly isn't very travel-friendly) but I can overlook that aspect thanks to its affordable price tag - just make sure to stuff some extra padding around it if you're ever taking it on the go.