8 surprising things you can clean with denture tablets: from toilets to tea-stained mugs

When tackling daily and weekly chores, wouldn't we all like something to help minimise the elbow grease? Who knew that such a product could be found in the dental aisle?

Of all the expert-recommended cleaning hacks, we always favour effective methods that use budget household items. Surprisingly, these hero cleaning agents not only get the best results but also save money and avoid harsh chemicals. One such product is denture tablets, which can be found for less than £1.

Like cleaning with baking soda or cleaning with vinegar, denture tablets offer a gentle yet effective way to clean several surprising things around the home.

8 things you can clean with denture tablets for better results

Knowing a few of the greatest household cleaning tips to keep your home looking its best can make such a difference in how regularly you need to tackle the big clean. It's also extremely handy being in the know of the latest budget cleaning hacks, especially when they're as cheap as denture tablets.

We put it to our cleaning experts to share their favourite things around the house to clean with denture tablets and here's what they recommend...

1. Removing tea and coffee stains

As a caffeine addict, you may have mastered the art of removing tea and coffee stains from around your home, but stained mugs are often overlooked.

"Coffee and tea are notorious for leaving stains behind on mugs and coffee makers," says Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote. "These can be difficult and often awkward to remove. Denture tablets are a great solution for getting your French press and teacups clean again."

She explains that you should start by filling your mug or carafe with hot water and dropping a denture tablet in. Then, leave it to work for a couple of hours before emptying the solution to rinse with clean water.

2. Removing burnt residue on non-stick pans

Trying to clean the grease off your best non stick frying pan can sometimes feel like an impossible challenge, especially when the food is properly burnt. Instead of using a harsh scourer to clean a burnt pan, which will most likely remove the pan's nonstick coating, use the power of the denture tablet.

"This method is really only for non-stick cookware as the denture tablet can react with other metals particularly cast iron and may cause damage," Sarah warns.

Start with adding soapy water to the pan then add a denture tablet. Once it's soaked for around an hour, wipe the pan with a sponge or soft cloth to remove the residue. Finish with a rinse and dry as you usually would.

3. Cleaning the toilet bowl

Cleaning your bathroom is no doubt on the list of your least-liked household chores, with cleaning toilet stains probably at the number one spot. So this quick and easy expert hack using a denture tablet might just end up being your most used one yet.

Catherine Green, cleaning expert at Smol, explains her method saying, "Simply drop two to three denture tablets in your toilet bowl before bed. Then wake up and give it a quick brush before flushing."

This should leave your bowl sparkling clean and is a great alternative to using bleach or other harsh chemicals.

4. Make your shower head sparkle

Keeping to the bathroom, cleaning a shower head can also be a rather tricky task if you live in a hard water area or have left it particularly long.

"Start by filling a plastic bag with warm water and add two tablets to it. Then secure the bag around your shower head with a rubber band ensuring the shower head is submerged in the solution," advises Catherine.

You need to leave this overnight, then in the morning remove the bag and rinse the shower head.

5. De-grease your extractor hood filter

Grease can be a real issue in the kitchen and of course, the longer you leave it uncleaned the more grease will build up, making it all that more difficult to finally get rid of. Just as you regularly clean your oven trays to remove burnt-on food or clean grease off kitchen cabinets, your extractor fan needs the same amount of attention.

"Denture tablets are amazing at breaking down grease and grime," says Lynsey Crombie, the UK's leading cleaning expert. "Soak the filters in hot water with a few tablets and watch the grease disappear."

"The fizzing action from the tablets along with the hot water loosens hidden grease and breaks it down making it easier to clean, and soak for roughly 15 minutes, longer if needed," she adds.

Lynsey also points out that you might need to follow this with a gentle scrub using a non-abrasive sponge but the tablets will do most of the work.

6. Cleaning narrow vases

Not only can they clean awkward-shaped vases but Lynsey also recommends using denture tablets to make your cut flowers last longer.

"Not only do the denture tablets clean the inside of the vase but the antimicrobial formula kills germs and fungi, making sure your cut flowers stay fresh for longer," says Sarah.

To clean the inside of your vase, fill it with water and add one or two denture tablets depending on its size. Stir after a few minutes to agitate the solution, then pour and rinse with clean water before adding flowers.

7. Bleaching stained Tupperware

If you collect Tupperware as a sustainable home hack then you'll probably be aware of just how easily they stain. Especially with tomato-based sauces, you can be scrubbing forever to no avail.

"If you’ve ever experienced oily or stained Tupperware you know how difficult it is to get clean again," says Sarah.

To fix this, she recommends filling up the Tupperware with warm water and dropping in a few denture tablets. Leave the solution to work for a few hours and wash as normal afterwards in hot soapy water.

Sarah adds, "You’ll find that the denture tablets have broken down the oily residue on the surface and removed any stains from the plastic."

8. Use as a Multi-purpose cleaner

Denture tablets can also be used more generally, from helping clean grease off your kitchen cabinets to giving your bath a deeper clean. The best way to do this? Dissolve the tablets to create your own multi-purpose spray.

Lynsey shares this hack on her Instagram @lynsey_queenofclean. She recommends dissolving a few tablets into a spray bottle filled with water and giving it a gentle shake until all the solution is combined.

Just be careful what surfaces you spray on as the bicarbonate in the tablets may be too abrasive on softer materials.

FAQs

Why are denture tablets so effective for cleaning?

When you're trying to clean your home like a professional you probably don't think to use denture tablets straight away. And whilst they are a rather unorthodox cleaning agent there's a reason the experts recommend them for so many tasks.

"Denture tablets contain chemical oxidizing agents as well as bleaching ingredients to remove stains and kill germs. They also have effervescent qualities which is what makes them fizz when they are put into water,"

"This chemical reaction works with the cleaning agents to dislodge debris and discolouration from the surface of whatever it is you are cleaning whether that’s dentures or your coffee mug," explains Sarah.

Pair this with the sodium bicarbonate and citric acid they contain and you've got a pretty impressive cleaning agent that can break down stains.

What should you not clean with denture tablets?

Although experts recommend cleaning with denture tablets, they do warn against using them on certain surfaces that could be potentially damaged.

Catherine says, "You should avoid cleaning some materials with denture tablets. For example, natural stone surfaces (like marble or granite), as the fizzing action can etch and damage these delicate surfaces, leaving permanent marks or dull patches. It's not worth the risk as things made of these materials can often be expensive."

She also points out that while tablets can bring back the sparkle on some materials, they can damage precious metals like silver, gold and platinum. Catherine adds, "Avoid using them on your jewellery; the cleaning agents can sometimes cause discolouration or even corrode them."

Denture tablets can be a great tool when you want to deep clean your home without having to put too much effort and time in. Their abrasive cleaning power can make a rather painful clean a little easier.