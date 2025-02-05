How to clean wellies - a step by step guide to making muddy rubber boots look brand new

Knowing how to clean wellies is key to making your waterproof boots last for years. Rubber boots can be quite a big investment, and we put them through a lot of mud and rain thanks to our weather! Whilst some see a thick coating of mud as a medal, others like to keep theirs looking as pristine as the day they arrived.

The general advice when it comes to keeping your best wellies looking, well, their best, is regular upkeep. Hosepipe them off after a muddy walk, and occasionally use a conditioning spray for protection.

Although I might go for walks in the countryside, I come home to a flat in London, so a hosepipe isn't hugely practical. If you're anything like me you might take off your wellies, immediately store them and forget about them after every wear, letting the mud build up over time.

Which is where I'm at with three pairs of wellies in my household: a pair of Kate Middleton's favourites, the Le Chameau Vierzonord, some Barbour wellies and a pair of Hunter boots. Particularly the latter haven't had much (if any!) maintenance in years, so they were perfect to put to the test.

How to clean wellies - a step by step guide

Before: the muddy boots I've neglected for years (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

Wellie cleaning kit

Le Chameau Boot Care Kit £25 at Le Chameau Cleaning wellies doesn't have to be complicated, and this compact kit is really all you need - a natural hair brush, plus a silicone spray to nurture your boots and a microfibre cloth. Le Chameau Care Sponge £6 at Le Chameau This is great for on the go care. It has some of the brand's magic silicone spray built into the sponge. One reviewer on the website wrote: "My wellington boots looked like brand new after using this." The Boot Buddy Shoe & Boot Cleaner Brush £16.99 at Amazon This non-electric brush does all the hard work for you, and will save you a lot of scrubbing. It's great not just on wellies, but also pram wheels, bikes and wheelchairs, so it's super handy to keep in the car. It works well on wet or dry mud.

Step 1: Prep

Different brands will have different advice on how to clean wellies, so always check the manufacturer of your boots.

Fill a washing up bowl full of warm water, and set out a big old towel. Brushing off mud can get a little flicky!

Give them a good shake and wipe away any big chunks of mud from the sole with kitchen roll.

Step 2: Clean the mud off

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

Perhaps this is obvious, but it turns out a key ingredient you need when cleaning wellies is elbow grease. I used the Le Chameau brush - first dry, and then with some water, and it is amazing to get into all those nooks and crannies. And my Hunter wellies had a lot of those with their buckles and logos! You really don't require any chemicals, just water and time. If anything, you can use a little soap on more stubborn areas.

An old toothbrush would also help with chunky cleated soles, but that's definitely more time-consuming that this impressive brush. It's actually very satisfying to see the mud melt away. In addition, I used a microfibre cloth on some trickier marks.

The process did make me realise quite how well the khaki coloured Le Chameau boots actually hide mud - it wasn't until I dipped the brush in water and saw the colour that I realised quite how muddy these boots were!

One of the pairs I cleaned even had white paint marks on, which came off with a bit of extra scrubbing. The wellies with the most worn-in mud required a couple of rounds of brushing with water, but it's really a matter of patience.

Step 3: Dry

Leave them to dry before you move on to protection spray. Rubber boots should air dry really quickly, and it's important to keep them away from direct sunlight or heat sources like radiators.

If your wellies ever get wet inside, stuff them with newspaper to help soak it up. Don't store them away until they're fully dry. Freezing cold temperatures can also cause issues so keep them indoors if you can.

Step 4: Spray and protect

(Image credit: Caroline Parr)

To really get the most of your wellies, a silicone spray will help revitalise, rejuvenate and help long boots keep their shape. It will aid in keeping the rubber supple and weather-proof.

Simply spray it sparingly, and massage it in with a microfibre cloth. With a bit of luck, they should now look brand new!

After: my wellies have a new lease of life (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

FAQs

Can wellies be washed in a washing machine?

Freelance Fashion Writer and self-confessed wellie pro Jayne Cherrington-Cook tells me her experience: "while I have been known to throw wellies in the washing machine, it’s not advisable.

"The wellies have always fared well, but a washing machine engineer once told me it can actually damage your machine. If you still feel inclined to do it, then make sure you remove insoles first and wash off any excess mud and debris as that can clog up your washing machine filter.

"Place them into a laundry bag – I use a pillowcase, which works just as well – and then put them on a low heat – cold or lukewarm is best. Too high can damage the rubber. I always use a small amount of detergent as well.

"However, I do feel nothing gets wellies quite as clean as with a good hose down and some manpower. I use a soft brush and some warm soapy water. One thing to remember is to make sure they dry out fully, otherwise you can get some horrible damp smells that just won’t go away! Stuffing them with newspaper and then placing somewhere warm (but not hot) such as an airing cupboard or by a window helps make sure they’re fully dry."

How do you get rid of smelly wellies?

First things first, always wear socks with your wellies to avoid smells. Jayne says: "If the smell is coming from the inside and you have a removable insole, then it’s time to replace that. I’ve also used bicarbonate of soda to help remove any odd smells. Just sprinkle it in the boot and let it sit overnight inside and let it sit overnight - it naturally absorbs odours.

"If that doesn't work, then they probably need a deeper clean. Remove the insoles and either replace or wash them. Then clean the inside of the boot with a mixture of vinegar and water. I mix it in a spray bottle and spray them thoroughly – the vinegar helps kill bacteria that cause odours. Let them dry completely. If you wear them before they're fully dry, you risk getting a lingering damp smell.

"To prevent smells in the future, storing them somewhere with good air circulation is key. I have mine stored outside in all weathers, upside down on a welly stand, and I’ve had no problems with weird whiffs!"

How long should a pair of wellies last?

The answer to this really does depend on how often you're wearing them, and what for. But it is true that really good quality brands will last longer.

Jayne agrees: "higher-end brands like Hunter or Le Chameau might last 5 plus years, while budget wellies might need replacing after a year of regular use. If you're wearing them daily for heavy gardening for example, you’ll probably need to replace them more frequently than if you just wear them occasionally for dog walks.

"Looking after them is also key for a longer life. Cleaning them regularly, especially after muddy walks, and letting them dry fully help keep them in tiptop shape. I also learnt the hard way that you need to keep them away from extreme temperatures. I kept mine outside during last summer’s heatwave and they cracked, so I now take them inside during the summer, when I wear them less."