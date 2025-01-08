Forget Fair Isle, Claudia Winkleman's floral jumper is the knitwear we need to get us through freezing January

Claudia is back for another week of The Traitors and she's raised the bar for style yet again

Claudia Winkleman wearing a camel coat on episode 4 of The Traitors
(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

The drama on The Traitors is intensifying, and at the same time, Claudia Winkleman's outfits continue to go from strength to strength. With the help of superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's knitwear game has been incredible since the show began, but her camel coloured jumper featuring pretty red roses is the latest piece we've fallen in love with.

In the fourth episode of the new series, we saw the host guide the remaining traitors and faithfuls to their latest mission, wearing what must be the best cashmere jumper we've ever seen. It's by Barrie, which is one of the oldest cashmere knitting manufactures in Scotland. They joined forces with French fashion house Chanel back in 2012, so it's safe to say knitwear doesn't get any more chic than this.

In classic Claudia fashion, her rose-motif jumper is actually a menswear style, which she wore with a pair of brown suede trousers, brogues and a camel coat. At £1410, it's certainly not the most budget-friendly knit, but the good news is we've found plenty of blooming beautiful floral alternatives to tempt you instead.

Claudia Winkleman wearing a rose motif jumper on episode 4 of The Traitors

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Barrie rose-motif cashmere jumperExact match

Barrie rose-motif cashmere jumper

In 100% cashmere, this is an investment piece to add to your winter capsule wardrobe. The fact that it's menswear gives it a loose, slightly oversized feel that's super flattering, and if you're asking yourself what colour suits me, it's also available in grey or pink too.

Get the look

Camel Brown Flower Knit Jumper
QED London Camel Brown Flower Knit Jumper

This is such a fun - and affordable option. Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits tend to sell out really quickly so don't hesitate to add it to your shopping basket ASAP. The neutral colour will work with everything in your winter capsule wardrobe.

Sprig Floral Wool Jumper Editor's pick

White Stuff Sprig Floral Wool Jumper

This is a joyful little jumper to see you through the cold snap. Between the flash of colour on the cuffs, the Spring-ready florals and the lambswool blend, I love this one. A reviewer wrote: "so many people commented on it - such a unique design and looks fabulous to dress up or down as its also great with jeans."

Blue Vanilla Mocha Knit Flower Embroidery Jumper
Blue Vanilla Mocha Embroidered Jumper

This embroidered option is a more subtle approach, and it looks much more expensive than £26. It will certainly make you feel all warm and fuzzy during the cold snap!

Suede Straight Leg Trousers
Maniere de Voir Suede Straight Leg Trousers

These are the best match we can find for Claudia's suede trousers. You've already got the best suede boots and coats in your wardrobe... why not trousers too?

Straight suede trousers
H&M Straight Suede Trousers

These are a great alternative to the best jeans for your body type or tailored trousers. There are only a few of each size left, so they'll be sold out by the weekend!

Mango Sienna Corduroy Trousers

Mango Sienna Corduroy Trousers

Cords are back in a big way for spring/summer 2025 so these Mango flares are on the money. Add more texture with knitwear and leather boots.

Claudia's fancy knitwear is proof that layering up in the freezing cold weather doesn't mean you can't have fun with with fashion. woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees, saying: "Claudia’s wardrobe is simply iconic, and this elevated rose-motif jumper is no exception.

"If this outfit proves anything, it’s that knitwear doesn’t have to be plain and simple, in fact, it can take centre stage. Opt for bold tones or patterns whilst your other items are pared back and neutral."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸