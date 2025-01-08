Forget Fair Isle, Claudia Winkleman's floral jumper is the knitwear we need to get us through freezing January

The drama on The Traitors is intensifying, and at the same time, Claudia Winkleman's outfits continue to go from strength to strength. With the help of superstar stylist Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's knitwear game has been incredible since the show began, but her camel coloured jumper featuring pretty red roses is the latest piece we've fallen in love with.

In the fourth episode of the new series, we saw the host guide the remaining traitors and faithfuls to their latest mission, wearing what must be the best cashmere jumper we've ever seen. It's by Barrie, which is one of the oldest cashmere knitting manufactures in Scotland. They joined forces with French fashion house Chanel back in 2012, so it's safe to say knitwear doesn't get any more chic than this.

In classic Claudia fashion, her rose-motif jumper is actually a menswear style, which she wore with a pair of brown suede trousers, brogues and a camel coat. At £1410, it's certainly not the most budget-friendly knit, but the good news is we've found plenty of blooming beautiful floral alternatives to tempt you instead.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Exact match Barrie rose-motif cashmere jumper £1410 at Farfetch In 100% cashmere, this is an investment piece to add to your winter capsule wardrobe. The fact that it's menswear gives it a loose, slightly oversized feel that's super flattering, and if you're asking yourself what colour suits me, it's also available in grey or pink too.

Get the look

Claudia's fancy knitwear is proof that layering up in the freezing cold weather doesn't mean you can't have fun with with fashion. woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith agrees, saying: "Claudia’s wardrobe is simply iconic, and this elevated rose-motif jumper is no exception.

"If this outfit proves anything, it’s that knitwear doesn’t have to be plain and simple, in fact, it can take centre stage. Opt for bold tones or patterns whilst your other items are pared back and neutral."