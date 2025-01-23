Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazer is the anti-trend item you'll wear on repeat - and it's now in the sale

The tension is ramping up as we hurtle towards the season three finale of The Traitors on Friday. And host Claudia Winkleman certainly isn't slowing down when it comes to style!

In the latest episode she presided over a dramatic game of chess, before watching as the faithful and traitors came together to banish another player (side note: has anyone spotted Claudia always seems to wear an Oura ring? Her heart rate must be through the roof at the roundtable!) .

She's chosen a real mix of fashion brands this series - ranging from Scottish knitwear by Brora and Johnstons of Elgin to British clothing brands like ME+EM and Holland Cooper.

But this time stylist Sinead McKeefry turned to one of the very best French clothing brands, The Kooples, styling this black and white tweed blazer with her usual Spanx leggings and Bottega Veneta boots.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Chic check blazers

Complete the look

You don't need me to tell you how hard a blazer will work in your wardrobe, particularly as we approach jeans and blazer weather, so it's a sound investment.

And I'm definitely not the only fan of the dream team that is Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry. Comments on this outfit post on Instagram include: "my favourite part of the Traitors is waiting for Claudia to appear in these outfits" and "how will we survive the rest of winter without our Traitors fashion fix. Outstanding".