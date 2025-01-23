Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazer is the anti-trend item you'll wear on repeat - and it's now in the sale

It's by chic Parisian label The Kooples and it can be yours for £170

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors
(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)
The tension is ramping up as we hurtle towards the season three finale of The Traitors on Friday. And host Claudia Winkleman certainly isn't slowing down when it comes to style!

In the latest episode she presided over a dramatic game of chess, before watching as the faithful and traitors came together to banish another player (side note: has anyone spotted Claudia always seems to wear an Oura ring? Her heart rate must be through the roof at the roundtable!) .

She's chosen a real mix of fashion brands this series - ranging from Scottish knitwear by Brora and Johnstons of Elgin to British clothing brands like ME+EM and Holland Cooper.

But this time stylist Sinead McKeefry turned to one of the very best French clothing brands, The Kooples, styling this black and white tweed blazer with her usual Spanx leggings and Bottega Veneta boots.

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Chic check blazers

Black and white tweed blazerExact match

The Kooples Black and White Tweed Blazer

This the the very same jacket Claudia wore on the show. The tweed fabric and check print is a nice nod to the countrycore aesthetic, and I can't believe this style is still available to buy. And what's more it's reduced by a massive 60%! This won't be in stock for much longer.

Mango Straight-Fit Check Jacket
Mango Straight-Fit Check Jacket

Mango's blazers are a favourite in my own wardrobe, and this softer brown colour fits with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. It's another January sale piece, so add it to your basket while it's half price.

The Drop Women's BlazerEditor's pick

The Drop Blazer

This is undoubtedly my favourite way to recreate Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. Genuinely, nobody will believe you when you say this is from Amazon! It's by The Drop, which is one of their in-house labels, and it's available in a massive range of sizes - from XXS up to 5XL.

Complete the look

Spanx Seamless Leggings Exact match

Spanx Seamless Leggings

I recently reviewed these leggings, and let me tell you there is a reason Claudia keeps on coming back to them. They smooth out your silhouette without being too restrictive, and will give you the confidence to wear leggings as trousers, even if you haven't for years.

Silk shirt on model

The Kooples Silk Shirt

Claudia's shirt is also by The Kooples, and although it's difficult to be sure of her exact style, this white silk option is stunning, and will work wonders for your capsule wardrobe.

Chunky Chelsea Boots

H&M Chunky Chelsea Boots

Claudia's Bottega Veneta boots will set you back more than £1000, and sadly they are not in the sale. So instead, H&M has got you covered - these chunky Chelsea boots will look amazing with tights and a mini skirt.

You don't need me to tell you how hard a blazer will work in your wardrobe, particularly as we approach jeans and blazer weather, so it's a sound investment.

And I'm definitely not the only fan of the dream team that is Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry. Comments on this outfit post on Instagram include: "my favourite part of the Traitors is waiting for Claudia to appear in these outfits" and "how will we survive the rest of winter without our Traitors fashion fix. Outstanding".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

