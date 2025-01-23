Claudia Winkleman's tweed blazer is the anti-trend item you'll wear on repeat - and it's now in the sale
It's by chic Parisian label The Kooples and it can be yours for £170
The tension is ramping up as we hurtle towards the season three finale of The Traitors on Friday. And host Claudia Winkleman certainly isn't slowing down when it comes to style!
In the latest episode she presided over a dramatic game of chess, before watching as the faithful and traitors came together to banish another player (side note: has anyone spotted Claudia always seems to wear an Oura ring? Her heart rate must be through the roof at the roundtable!) .
She's chosen a real mix of fashion brands this series - ranging from Scottish knitwear by Brora and Johnstons of Elgin to British clothing brands like ME+EM and Holland Cooper.
But this time stylist Sinead McKeefry turned to one of the very best French clothing brands, The Kooples, styling this black and white tweed blazer with her usual Spanx leggings and Bottega Veneta boots.
Chic check blazers
Exact match
This the the very same jacket Claudia wore on the show. The tweed fabric and check print is a nice nod to the countrycore aesthetic, and I can't believe this style is still available to buy. And what's more it's reduced by a massive 60%! This won't be in stock for much longer.
Mango's blazers are a favourite in my own wardrobe, and this softer brown colour fits with the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. It's another January sale piece, so add it to your basket while it's half price.
Editor's pick
This is undoubtedly my favourite way to recreate Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. Genuinely, nobody will believe you when you say this is from Amazon! It's by The Drop, which is one of their in-house labels, and it's available in a massive range of sizes - from XXS up to 5XL.
Complete the look
Exact match
I recently reviewed these leggings, and let me tell you there is a reason Claudia keeps on coming back to them. They smooth out your silhouette without being too restrictive, and will give you the confidence to wear leggings as trousers, even if you haven't for years.
Claudia's shirt is also by The Kooples, and although it's difficult to be sure of her exact style, this white silk option is stunning, and will work wonders for your capsule wardrobe.
Claudia's Bottega Veneta boots will set you back more than £1000, and sadly they are not in the sale. So instead, H&M has got you covered - these chunky Chelsea boots will look amazing with tights and a mini skirt.
You don't need me to tell you how hard a blazer will work in your wardrobe, particularly as we approach jeans and blazer weather, so it's a sound investment.
And I'm definitely not the only fan of the dream team that is Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry. Comments on this outfit post on Instagram include: "my favourite part of the Traitors is waiting for Claudia to appear in these outfits" and "how will we survive the rest of winter without our Traitors fashion fix. Outstanding".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Helen Mirren's 'feel-good' skincare steps for 'woken up' skin are refreshingly simplistic
The star's approach to her beauty routine is just as down-to-earth as you'd expect from a pro-ageing icon
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Ruth Langsford nails 'warm but stylish' outfit formula with longline quilted coat
Ruth Langsford's khaki and black quilted coat is easy to dress up or down and makes a statement with its design
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Ruth Langsford nails 'warm but stylish' outfit formula with longline quilted coat
Ruth Langsford's khaki and black quilted coat is easy to dress up or down and makes a statement with its design
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
White jeans in winter? Sarah Jessica Parker made a chic case for them with python print and the baggy blazer of dreams
White denim certainly doesn't have to stay banished until spring time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Amanda Holden proves you should go bold or go home with your outfits - head-to-toe red is now fully on our radar
Amanda Holden is a masterclass in monochrome dressing, and we're inspired by her daring choices
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Meet Autry: the emerging trainer brand that's the secret to Katie Holmes' effortlessly chic style
We've just found the perfect white trainers that'll upgrade all of your outfits in 2025.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Banish the winter blues with cobalt - Alison Hammond’s cosy jumper and ombré skirt have sold us on this shade
This Morning's Alison Hammond loves going bold with her outfits and we're totally on board with cobalt blue after seeing her style it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's cosy grey UGGs with slouchy jeans, padded gilet and cable knit beanie nailed NYC winter
SJP's noughties winter dressing is providing inspiration almost 15 years later
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Emilia Fox’s turn up jeans are the perfect way to get a contemporary denim look without shopping trends
Silent Witness's Emilia Fox has shown us how to embrace a new style of denim with her turn up jeans and bright footwear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Thanks to Heidi Klum I'm now convinced by the luxe winter boot trend dominating cold-weather cities
Move over UGG boots, there's a new cosy boot style on the scene
By Molly Smith Published