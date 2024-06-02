It's jeans and blazer weather - Sienna Miller answers all our wardrobe dilemmas in one easy outfit

Sienna Miller never misses when it comes to style. Boho is of course what springs to mind when you think about her outfits, but have you ever noticed quite how good she is at denim?

She recently wowed us at the Cannes Film Festival in a pair of barrel leg jeans, and when stepping out in London last week, Sienna provided the answer to the question we find ourselves asking every morning at the moment: what on earth do we wear for this weather?

Her blue wide leg jeans are certainly very unique. Look closely and you'll notice they feature added side panels, seams on the front, step hemlines and distressed detailing. They're a favourite of Sienna's - she wore them back in 2022 in New York - and they're by a brand you need to know if you're looking for the best jeans for your body type - but have probably never heard of.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allow us to introduce you to Another Tomorrow, a brand that "pushes the boundaries of what responsibly grown and ethically manufactured materials can achieve". Fans of the brand include Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman and Meghan Markle, no less.

Sienna's Wide Leg Archival Denim style cost £288, and are a mash-up of vintage styles. According to the site, they were "sourced from 100% vintage USA-made Levi's from the 80's and 90's and reworked for today's wardrobe with a relaxed silhouette." That's certainly one way to lean into the 90s revival!

Sienna wearing the same jeans in January 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our trench coats have served us well this year, and we've been able to wear them for way longer than we normally would in spring (you've got to look on the bright side of this changeable weather). But now that it's June we're keen to change things up a bit.

A smart tailored blazer provides a great contrast to wide leg jeans, and is the ideal layer on chilly summer days. It's also light enough that you won't be caught in a coat when suddenly the sun comes out.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All you need is a simple white T-shirt or black camisole and gold jewellery. Sienna added a dreamy suede Jimmy Choo bag, as well as a pair of cowboy boots - but your best white trainers will work just as well.

Shop Sienna's between seasons style