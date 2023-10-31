ghd Unplugged review: a beauty editor puts the travel tool to the test

A new tool from one of the leading names in straightening always catches the attention of beauty fans everywhere, which is exactly what happened when ghd launched a cordless straightener not even three years ago. For those who are debating a purchase, my ghd Unplugged review will make for essential reading.

Specifications Charging time: 120 mins (mains) Battery life: 20 minutes Heat up time: 45 seconds Temperature: 185°C Warranty: 2 years RRP: £299

Thanks to the best cordless straighteners, we no longer have to worry about the rain wreaking havoc on our hair or having to take a full-sized pair of irons with us for a simple pre-dinner or drinks hair refresh. Battery-powered tools like ghd’s have been designed specifically for styling on the move and away from home.

As both a beauty editor and somebody with a loose curly hair type, I know a thing or two about what makes a good pair of straighteners (as well as a not-so-good pair of straighteners). In this ghd Unplugged review, I’ve broken down everything you need to use about this cordless tool, from its design and user experience to whether it’s worth the investment. Here’s what you need to know…

A beauty editor's ghd Unplugged review

ghd Unplugged design

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

At the time of writing, the Unplugged styler is available in three different colour options. White and black are the core designs that have been available since these straighteners first launched, but you can currently also buy a limited edition peach for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In terms of its shape, the Unplugged features two fairly narrow plates and a wider base, where you’ll find the on switch; there's also a bar display here showing you how much battery is left while you style. Weighing just 300g, these straighteners are impressively light and easy to throw in your bag in the pencil case-like holder.

This cordless tool has also been designed to be fully flight-friendly and has the auto shut-off feature found in all of the best ghd straighteners, switching off after three minutes of inactivity for your peace of mind.

What attachments come with the ghd Unplugged Straigheners?

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

As the ghd Unplugged is an all-in-one tool, in other words a pair of mini straighteners, there are no attachments per se. However, as well as the necessary charger to power up your new straighteners, you'll also find a small zip-up case for travel and storage included with this tool, matching the overall design colour.

How well does the ghd Unplugged Straightener perform?

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

I first tested the ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener not long after it first launched and have previously taken it on holiday, so can attest to its space-saving design. You’ll also find some of the technology that makes ghd straighteners such greats here; dual-zone technology maintains what the brand finds to be the optimum styling temperature of 185°C, while the glossy plates have been designed to yield that signature sleek and smooth ghd finish.

My hair is curly, so it takes me a fair while to straighten it from its natural texture, and the battery power doesn’t last long enough to do a full transformation. If you're hoping to shop for the best straighteners for curly hair and not a tool that'll only give you a refresh, you may want to look elsewhere. Instead, to demonstrate its styling powers in the before and after images seen here, I re-styled it after having slept with it in a bun – so smooth-ish, but in need of a bit of a once-over. Working in small sections (as the plates are on the small side), this refresh took me between 10-15 minutes.

What's not so good about the ghd Unplugged Straightener?

If you know anything about cordless straighteners, like the Dyson Corrale or Babyliss 9000, you’ll know that they aren’t known for coming with particularly long battery lives, and the ghd Unplugged is not an exception to this. With a full charge only lasting 20 minutes and quite small plates, it’s by no means the longest-lasting tool on the market. Each of the two batteries that come with Revamp’s iGen Cordless straightener, for example, last for up to 40 minutes (though they are also significantly heavier). The Unplugged is more of a tool for touching up your style – which is how the brand markets it, too – as it won’t last anywhere near long to straighten naturally curly and coily hair from scratch.

Another small downside is that, while the case is very handy, it’s not big enough to fit the charger inside, too, and it would be nice to be able to keep everything you need to use your ghd Unplugged in one place. And lastly, with a price tag of almost £300 the convenience of having a cordless straightener is going to be quite an investment for most.

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener review: My verdict

So, is the ghd Unplugged worth it? If I had to sum up this styler in a word, it’d be “handy”. It’s nice to have the convenience of ghd’s results in an ultra-light and portable tool, and these are certainly some of the best hair straighteners for travel.

Yes, there are models that are equipped with more battery power, but as a beauty editor who has tried most of the models on the market, I can say that it’s one of the most (if not the most) portable without compromising on that all-important smooth finish. To conclude my ghd Unplugged review: if you have the means and want something lightweight that's ideal for on-the-go use, this is a good choice.

FAQ

How long does ghd Unplugged last? The ghd Unplugged lasts for 20 minutes when fully charged. While cordless straighteners generally don't tend to have particularly long battery lives, this is a shorter straightening time than BaByliss and Dyson's cordless models, which both last for 30 minutes.

How do you charge the ghd Unplugged? The ghd Unplugged charges via the accompanying mains charger. However, it can also be charged via a USB-C cable – meaning it can be charged via a compatible power bank or laptop.