ghd Unplugged review: a beauty editor puts the travel tool to the test
A beauty expert shares her ghd Unplugged review, fully assessing this travel-friendly tool's capabilities
This is a very convenient little tool for on-the-go straightening. As is common with cordless straighteners, the 20-minute battery life means it's best for styling hair that's already closer to straight, or for refreshing hair that's already been straightened, but its portability can't be denied.
-
+
Charges via USB-C as well as mains
-
+
Features flight safe mode
-
+
Comes with a handy travel case
-
-
Plates are quite small
-
-
Battery life is shorter than other models and not enough to straighten curly/coily hair from scratch
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
A new tool from one of the leading names in straightening always catches the attention of beauty fans everywhere, which is exactly what happened when ghd launched a cordless straightener not even three years ago. For those who are debating a purchase, my ghd Unplugged review will make for essential reading.
Specifications
Charging time: 120 mins (mains)
Battery life: 20 minutes
Heat up time: 45 seconds
Temperature: 185°C
Warranty: 2 years
RRP: £299
Thanks to the best cordless straighteners, we no longer have to worry about the rain wreaking havoc on our hair or having to take a full-sized pair of irons with us for a simple pre-dinner or drinks hair refresh. Battery-powered tools like ghd’s have been designed specifically for styling on the move and away from home.
As both a beauty editor and somebody with a loose curly hair type, I know a thing or two about what makes a good pair of straighteners (as well as a not-so-good pair of straighteners). In this ghd Unplugged review, I’ve broken down everything you need to use about this cordless tool, from its design and user experience to whether it’s worth the investment. Here’s what you need to know…
A beauty editor's ghd Unplugged review
ghd Unplugged design
At the time of writing, the Unplugged styler is available in three different colour options. White and black are the core designs that have been available since these straighteners first launched, but you can currently also buy a limited edition peach for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
In terms of its shape, the Unplugged features two fairly narrow plates and a wider base, where you’ll find the on switch; there's also a bar display here showing you how much battery is left while you style. Weighing just 300g, these straighteners are impressively light and easy to throw in your bag in the pencil case-like holder.
This cordless tool has also been designed to be fully flight-friendly and has the auto shut-off feature found in all of the best ghd straighteners, switching off after three minutes of inactivity for your peace of mind.
What attachments come with the ghd Unplugged Straigheners?
As the ghd Unplugged is an all-in-one tool, in other words a pair of mini straighteners, there are no attachments per se. However, as well as the necessary charger to power up your new straighteners, you'll also find a small zip-up case for travel and storage included with this tool, matching the overall design colour.
How well does the ghd Unplugged Straightener perform?
I first tested the ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener not long after it first launched and have previously taken it on holiday, so can attest to its space-saving design. You’ll also find some of the technology that makes ghd straighteners such greats here; dual-zone technology maintains what the brand finds to be the optimum styling temperature of 185°C, while the glossy plates have been designed to yield that signature sleek and smooth ghd finish.
My hair is curly, so it takes me a fair while to straighten it from its natural texture, and the battery power doesn’t last long enough to do a full transformation. If you're hoping to shop for the best straighteners for curly hair and not a tool that'll only give you a refresh, you may want to look elsewhere. Instead, to demonstrate its styling powers in the before and after images seen here, I re-styled it after having slept with it in a bun – so smooth-ish, but in need of a bit of a once-over. Working in small sections (as the plates are on the small side), this refresh took me between 10-15 minutes.
What's not so good about the ghd Unplugged Straightener?
If you know anything about cordless straighteners, like the Dyson Corrale or Babyliss 9000, you’ll know that they aren’t known for coming with particularly long battery lives, and the ghd Unplugged is not an exception to this. With a full charge only lasting 20 minutes and quite small plates, it’s by no means the longest-lasting tool on the market. Each of the two batteries that come with Revamp’s iGen Cordless straightener, for example, last for up to 40 minutes (though they are also significantly heavier). The Unplugged is more of a tool for touching up your style – which is how the brand markets it, too – as it won’t last anywhere near long to straighten naturally curly and coily hair from scratch.
Another small downside is that, while the case is very handy, it’s not big enough to fit the charger inside, too, and it would be nice to be able to keep everything you need to use your ghd Unplugged in one place. And lastly, with a price tag of almost £300 the convenience of having a cordless straightener is going to be quite an investment for most.
ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener review: My verdict
So, is the ghd Unplugged worth it? If I had to sum up this styler in a word, it’d be “handy”. It’s nice to have the convenience of ghd’s results in an ultra-light and portable tool, and these are certainly some of the best hair straighteners for travel.
Yes, there are models that are equipped with more battery power, but as a beauty editor who has tried most of the models on the market, I can say that it’s one of the most (if not the most) portable without compromising on that all-important smooth finish. To conclude my ghd Unplugged review: if you have the means and want something lightweight that's ideal for on-the-go use, this is a good choice.
FAQ
How long does ghd Unplugged last?
The ghd Unplugged lasts for 20 minutes when fully charged. While cordless straighteners generally don't tend to have particularly long battery lives, this is a shorter straightening time than BaByliss and Dyson's cordless models, which both last for 30 minutes.
How do you charge the ghd Unplugged?
The ghd Unplugged charges via the accompanying mains charger. However, it can also be charged via a USB-C cable – meaning it can be charged via a compatible power bank or laptop.
Can you use the ghd Unplugged while plugged in?
No, ghd's cordless straighteners can't be used while they are being charged. You'll need to unplug them before you begin styling your hair.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for the likes of Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, OK!, Women's Health and more, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare tips to the latest product launches and the show-stopping beauty looks spotted backstage at London Fashion Week. During her career she's interviewed some seriously famous faces, from Little Mix to Drag Race royalty The Vivienne, as well as chatting to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists.
-
Queen Camilla looks stylish in a preppy navy suit and glasses as she and King Charles fly in style to Kenya
The King and Queen's official Instagram account posted a video of the couple on their way to Africa
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Charlene's hoop earrings perfectly complement her pixie cut as she wraps up in chic wintery coat
She's the epitome of stylish in this elegant winter ensemble
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Duchess Sophie's vintage red blazer and Burberry purse create a staple outfit we can get behind
Now this is an autumnal outfit we're saving for inspiration
By Madeline Merinuk Published