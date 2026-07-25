This season’s heatwaves have made breathable clothing the priority, but that can lead to a lot of outfit repetition - and wardrobe fatigue. If you’re now wondering what to wear in the heat that isn’t just loose basics, and instead find yourself lusting after items that remain comfortable with some extra polish, the batwing top trend needs to be on your radar.

Characterised by wider arm holes that taper into a nipped waist silhouette, it’s a look plenty of us probably already have in our wardrobes in some form. The batwing silhouette has been ticking over for years, but the return to boho dressing and flowy shapes this summer has brought them back into the limelight. Think Zimmerman or Chloé blouses, but with a little bit more structure and everyday appeal for your summer capsule wardrobe.

Offering a loose fit around the arms and chest, batwing tops are ideal for warm weather when you don’t want form-fitting pieces making you uncomfortable. But the beauty of the batwing is its cinched waist that offers some shape, without sacrificing on breathability.