Blue and green outfit ideas: how to make this cool colour combination work for you

Think you can't pair blue and green? Think again. This on-trend colour combination looks good on everyone and any skin tone.

While bold blue hues and bright greens used to be in vogue, these days the most sophisticated pairings tend to lean more toward muted shades. Try mixing printed tops with plain pants, layering up varying contrasting shades or simply adding a colour-pop accessory.

From celebrities to style experts it's easy to be inspired when it comes to teaming these gorgeous nature-inspired tones. Plus, there's a fun look for every occassion whether you're looking to dress up or play it low-key. Need some inspiration? These are some of the best blue and green looks around...

32 of the coolest blue and green look ideas

Mix fabrics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teaming sheer fabrics with silky styles can add another element of interest to your look. Try a sheer green top with silky bold blue pants and some pale blue slingbacks and shades for the ultimate daytime casual look with a difference.

Go bold with accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement pair of blue and green cowboy boots might not be everyone's first choice, but investing in standout accessories is a good starting point for developing your own unique style. This pair looks incredible with classic blue jeans, but we also like the carefully thought-through layering of the green geo-print shirt and cool blue jacket.

Suit up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking something as simple as a green textured suit and adding a blue pinstripe shirt underneath elevates it instantly but also adds an off-duty cool-girl edge. The simple addition of a bright green handbag and plain black sandals round off the look perfectly and will mostly likely already be in your wardrobe.

Stand out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The easiest way to wear green and blue is by selecting an item that already showcases both shades in one - then all you have to do is add accessories. Look for pieces with timeless prints that are super wearable like this gorgeous flowing v-neck dress that blends acid and forest green with colour-pop blue.

Utilise jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chances are you already have a pair of amazing loose-fit jeans in your wardrobe, so all you need to think about is a cool green top. Look for standout variations that feature different textures, detailing, or unusual styles, and then simply add a pair of heels or sneakers, depending on the occasion. Add a green or blue handbag for extra style points.

Simplicity works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, all you need are just a few key timeless pieces paired in the right way. Case in point, this turquoise form-fitting dress (that would work just as well in a thicker fabric) teamed with a classic green velvet bag and gold earrings.

Denim on denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dark denim will always be in style, so it's worth investing in a few good-quality pieces. Wear them together for the ultimate low-maintenance look before finishing off with a simple green bag.

Super chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A crisp blue shirt might not look like anything special on its own, but pair it with a contrasting leather jacket and suddenly you have a look worth talking about. A black leather mini and grey heels ensure this works for a dinner date or drinks, but it would work equally well with ballet flats or trainers for a more casual vibe.

A pop of neon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You really don't need to add much to a suit as stunning as this one, but a neon green clutch bag sets it off wonderfully. Head to LK Bennett, M&S, or Prada (for styles that last the test of time) to pick up one equally eye-catching.

Subtle does it

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this dress is anything but subtle, the soft forest green accessories are, and they work so well in the place of black accessories. Shoes and bags in deep green shades will last a lifetime if you invest in quality pieces - try yours with a printed dress like Heidi Klum and a cool pair of shades to finish the look.

Complimentary tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticking to just two shades of blue and green is a tried and tested way of looking on-trend and chic without too much effort. This emerald green cropped suit works well with sky-blue shoes and a crop top in the same tone. Add blue eyeshadow if you want to take your look even further.

Off-duty cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxed bomber jacket looks good on everyone and is perfect for throwing over jeans and a white tee. Add a contrasting beanie into the mix like supermodel Gigi Hadid and you've got the ideal casual outfit for winter.

Mingle textures and tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing an array of blue and green shades can work just as well as sticking to two hues, as seen here with the deep blue sandals, baby-blue handbag, and dark wash jeans. Throwing over an abstract print jacket in muted green and black pulls the look together and looks timelessly classic.

Try a kooky accessory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interesting bags like the acid green fluoro version above might not instantly appeal, but make for an easy way to try the blue and green trend without breaking the bank, especially if you already have a range of blue clothing to pair it with.

Look-at-me shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team blue jeans and jackets with a pair of stand-out green shoes - you will feel instantly glam, and the compliments will roll in. Pick up a feathered pair from places like River Island and Office.

Teal and navy is a winning combination

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teal and navy blue look so good together and make for an extremely wearable combination, whether running to the shops or heading for a night out. Make like Tracee Ellis Ross during an outing in New York City by pairing an oversized jacket with loose navy blue pants.

Pastels work

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as mixing and matching textures like crushed velvet and feathers, pastel shades of blue and green look incredibly sophisticated. Spring is usually the best time to invest in pastels, but they look good all year round and work well with silvery accessories.

Smart simplicity

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing looks as effortless as a pair of straight-leg denim jeans paired with a khaki-coloured smart suit jacket and simple knit. For a touch of glamour a simple slick of bright red lipstick and red heels.

Comfort wins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Green and blue hues work as well in smart situations as they do in casual ones and this sort of look is one of the easiest to pull off. Pair a khaki jacket with oversized blue jeans or trousers and a smattering of black accessories - simple.

Try a one-piece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jumpsuits have always been cool, but a colour-clashing jumpsuit exudes confidence and style. For something similar, trawl online clothing apps like Depop or Vinted, where one-off pieces are likely to get snapped up in seconds. The blue and green racer stripes of this one are just too cool for words.

Keep the rest of the look neutral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When mixing greens and blues, it's important to keep the rest of the outfit fresh by using whites, creams or blacks as the third colour. This will ensure your look gives off a put-together vibe rather than clashing too many colours at once.

Try Khaki with sky blue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It shouldn't work, but it does. Khaki and sky blue is an easy to wear pairing that works well for smart occasions or work meetings. Look for a tailored suit in a shade of khaki that feels complimentary for your skin tone, then add sky blue shoes, bags, or a simple top underneath.

Look for one-off pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Build up your capsule wardrobe with interesting silhouettes that feature creative details then once you have a selection of beautiful one-off pieces it's easy to pair them with simple style staples like wide-leg jeans. Lime green might seem hard to pull off but when styled with dark denim it looks instantly elegant.

Comfy cool

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A slouchy green hoody will never go out of style and is the ultimate in comfort dressing. Pair yours with denim shorts or jeans, or even throw one over your favourite blue dress.

Let the designer do the work for you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picking clothing items that already incorporate blues and greens into the design is the easiest way to try this fun colour combination, especially for people who tend to shy away from colour in general. The key to this look is to keep everything else simple.

Pair matte and shiny fabrics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This loose-fitting olive-coloured suit has a matte finish that looks good at any time of year. But paired with a satin ice-blue shirt, it instantly becomes a wintery hit. Sometimes simplicity is all you need so keep an eye out for smart, timeless blue and green pieces that will stand the test of time.

Size up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget sizing; it's time to pick clothes based on how they look and feel. This oversized denim jacket works so well with a dark khaki green skirt but will easily work with a myriad of other green wardrobe staples, like pants or even shorts and sandals for a summer look. Pairing two baggier items elevates the blue and green colour combination to a whole other level.

Consider athleisure pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This relaxed Balenciaga skirt looks so casual it could almost be considered athleisure. The bold blue shade speaks for itself, so it's sensible to add just a hint of green, as seen with the acid-green ankle boots. Pull the look together with a black structured top or jacket for timeless style.

Get out of your comfort zone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pyjama-style pieces are having a moment, so if you fancy getting in on the trend, pick up a green or blue matching two-piece and top with a smart suit jacket. Plus, chances are you may already have one at home. With a look this striking, accessories are best kept minimal.

Start simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may already have a couple of blue and green pieces in your wardrobe, so start simple and try a selection of pieces together until you find a look that feels comfortable. There really are no rules when it comes to pairing blue and green, so long as you feel good, that's all that really matters.

Try the preppy aesthetic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If pleated skirts conjure up images of school, think again. These timeless pieces have had a revamp with bold shades and fun textures. Pair yours with a casual throwover, jacket, or cardigan in a contrasting colour for ultimate style points.

Electric blues + neon greens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the trickier colour combinations to pull off - but super stylish all the same, (especially if you're looking to make a style statement) - pairing electric blue with neon green will ensure you stand out. Bright leather coats will always look good, so it's worth finding a style that works for you.