Queen Mary's summer style trick is an easy, affordable way to elevate flowing dresses and skirts

Queen Mary of Denmark is getting to dress for the weather we wish we were having in the UK right now, but even if we can't escape the rain we can copy her clever style hack. Mary has a simple way of transforming dresses and skirts, including the floral one she wore on 1st June.

Stepping out with King Frederik in Odense for the start of their Summer Tour, the Queen paired this piece with a vest top and a Ralph Lauren blazer. But it was her belt that made a big difference to the overall look.

Throughout the winter we saw her using chunky belts to add definition to her coats and now she's doing it again with a summery twist. A lot of the dresses or skirts we wear in heatwaves or warmer weather are flowy and belts give them some structure.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Shop Waist Belts

Mint Velvet Tan Leather Slim Buckle Belt £59 at Mint Velvet Crafted from tan leather with gold-toned hardware, this belt can be worn with trousers or jeans as well as round the waist over jackets. It's a streamlined style that feels very minimal and elegant, if you prefer your belts to be more of a subtle accessory. Mint Velvet Tan Leather Wide Waist Belt £59 at Mint Velvet A statement belt like this is the perfect piece to add structure to very floaty summer dresses and skirts. It accentuates the waist and the overall design is very timeless, with the smooth tan leather and gold buckle. You can also get it in a black and silver colourway. Next Neutral Beige Wide Raffia Effect Belt £16 at Next Affordable and understated, this raffia effect belt comes in several different shades including this neutral sandy hue. Use to add texture and a summery edge to your dresses and skirts. It would look especially beautiful with a raffia bag to match.

Complete Mary's Look

Boden Valentina Linen Skirt Ivory Bloom Scatter £139 at Boden If you love a co-ord, this skirt also has a matching top, though it would be fabulous with a plain T-shirt or cami too. It's crafted from breathable linen and is covered with a delicate red and blue floral print that reminds me of the botanical blooms on Mary's skirt. Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Bag £69 at Charles & Keith A quilted bag always feels quite luxurious and yet this one doesn't have a sky-high price-point. The hardware is champagne gold-toned and it brings a touch of glamour and contrast against the cream material. You can carry it as a clutch or by the chain strap. Zara Neutral Linen-Blend Darted Blazer £69.99 at Zara This classic blazer is made from a breezy linen-cotton blend material and has shoulder pads for extra shaping. The collared neckline and fitted waist make it feel extra smart and there are front flap pockets and a button fastening too.

This in turn makes an overall outfit look more polished and thought-out. Queen Mary's pleated skirt had plenty of volume and her jacket was draped over the top, so her Etro woven belt pulled everything together and highlighted the fit-and-flare silhouette.

This was quite a statement belt and featured a buckle studded with stones and stacked rope strands. Given that gemstone designs are a big jewellery trend for 2026 it's perhaps no surprise to see Mary reaching for this jewellery-inspired belt again.

Woven or raffia waist belts are fabulous for bringing a beachy edge to a dress or skirt, as this style is always so popular this time of year and it's often neutral-toned. However, leather, suede or synthetic designs can be even more versatile as they aren't so summery that you couldn't wear them at other times of year.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Tan, brown and cream would work particularly well as they are a softer contrast against different tones compared to black, but you also can't go wrong with a plain black belt. The chunkier the belt, the more it will draw the eye to your waist and cinch in your dress, skirt or jacket.

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Queen Mary loves really leaning into the structured feel and going for wide belts, though when she visited Australia in March she paired a long linen skirt with a thin belt instead. Streamlined belts are more understated and yet still give you a lovely amount of shaping.

Something to consider is that they won't completely cover the full waistband of a skirt as easily, so if this is a style you prefer, I'd advise picking a wider option instead. With dresses this isn't a factor and you can tie a belt into your summer looks even more by matching the hardware to your jewellery.

(Image credit: Photo by David Gray - Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty's pearl drop earrings echoed the creamy colour of her belt buckle and she finished off her ensemble with a sunhat, Gianvito Rossi court shoes and a cream Chanel bag.

Queen Mary's signature style often has elements of vintage glamour to it and this look was no exception, especially with the wide-brimmed hat. Her style trick of adding the belt might be used to great effect over the coming months before she starts her summer break.