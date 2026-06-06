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Queen Mary's summer style trick is an easy, affordable way to elevate flowing dresses and skirts

If you have a wardrobe full of floaty designs then adding this accessory is a simple way to bring some more structure

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Queen Mary of Denmark arrives at Odense Harbour during the Summer Tour on June 1, 2026
(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
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Queen Mary of Denmark is getting to dress for the weather we wish we were having in the UK right now, but even if we can't escape the rain we can copy her clever style hack. Mary has a simple way of transforming dresses and skirts, including the floral one she wore on 1st June.

Stepping out with King Frederik in Odense for the start of their Summer Tour, the Queen paired this piece with a vest top and a Ralph Lauren blazer. But it was her belt that made a big difference to the overall look.

Throughout the winter we saw her using chunky belts to add definition to her coats and now she's doing it again with a summery twist. A lot of the dresses or skirts we wear in heatwaves or warmer weather are flowy and belts give them some structure.

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark in front of H.C. Andersen&#039;s House during their Summer Tour on June 1, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Shop Waist Belts

Complete Mary's Look

This in turn makes an overall outfit look more polished and thought-out. Queen Mary's pleated skirt had plenty of volume and her jacket was draped over the top, so her Etro woven belt pulled everything together and highlighted the fit-and-flare silhouette.

This was quite a statement belt and featured a buckle studded with stones and stacked rope strands. Given that gemstone designs are a big jewellery trend for 2026 it's perhaps no surprise to see Mary reaching for this jewellery-inspired belt again.

Woven or raffia waist belts are fabulous for bringing a beachy edge to a dress or skirt, as this style is always so popular this time of year and it's often neutral-toned. However, leather, suede or synthetic designs can be even more versatile as they aren't so summery that you couldn't wear them at other times of year.

Queen Mary of Denmark waves as she arrives at a cathedral during the Summer Tour on June 1, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Tan, brown and cream would work particularly well as they are a softer contrast against different tones compared to black, but you also can't go wrong with a plain black belt. The chunkier the belt, the more it will draw the eye to your waist and cinch in your dress, skirt or jacket.

Queen Mary loves really leaning into the structured feel and going for wide belts, though when she visited Australia in March she paired a long linen skirt with a thin belt instead. Streamlined belts are more understated and yet still give you a lovely amount of shaping.

Something to consider is that they won't completely cover the full waistband of a skirt as easily, so if this is a style you prefer, I'd advise picking a wider option instead. With dresses this isn't a factor and you can tie a belt into your summer looks even more by matching the hardware to your jewellery.

Denmark&#039;s King Frederik X (R) and Queen Mary (2/R) are greeted at the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park Cultural Centre during their five-day state visit to Australia, on March 14, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by David Gray - Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty's pearl drop earrings echoed the creamy colour of her belt buckle and she finished off her ensemble with a sunhat, Gianvito Rossi court shoes and a cream Chanel bag.

Queen Mary's signature style often has elements of vintage glamour to it and this look was no exception, especially with the wide-brimmed hat. Her style trick of adding the belt might be used to great effect over the coming months before she starts her summer break.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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