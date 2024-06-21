Zara Tindall continues her reign as Ascot’s most stylish royal with bluebell coloured dress, pearl drop earrings and silver accessories
Zara Tindall's bluebell coloured dress was just as stunning as the outfits that came before it as she attended Day 3 of Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall has continued her reign as Ascot’s most stylish royal with her bluebell coloured dress, pearl drop earrings and silver accessories on Day 3.
Day after Day Zara Tindall has been delivering on the fashion front at Royal Ascot 2024 and whilst she always looks incredible, these looks have been something else. Each outfit would easily make one of the best wedding guest dresses for the season and she’s not been afraid to mix up her colour palette. After kicking the races off with a yellow dress and boater hat, Zara’s botanical print dress went a little more neutral and she returned to the pastel hues in style on Day 3 with her blue Rebecca Vallance dress. Sadly out of stock right now, Zara Tindall’s bluebell coloured dress is the Juliana belted dress with whimsical puffed sleeves.
Statement sleeves are a great way to add dimension to an outfit and Zara’s sleeves did just that, as well as adding a more feminine touch to this structured dress. It was crafted from stretch-crepe and had a crew neckline trimmed with a braided detail.
Shop Bluebell Coloured Pieces For Summer
If you've been inspired by Zara Tindall's bluebell coloured dress like we have then this is a stunning alternative. It has a fitted bodice, puffed sleeves and a flattering waist belt and has a vintage feel to it that is so elegant.
Made from 100% cotton this dress is breathable for hot summer days. It's a little more casual than Zara's Ascot outfit and so you could easily style it with trainers for a daytime look or dress it up with heeled sandals. The smocked bodice and sweetheart neckline add to its beauty.
Shop Zara Tindall's Accessories
If you're going to go all out and add a pair of metallic shoes to your collection then these are a lovely investment option that will stand the test of time. Crafted from textured leather, they have a classic court shoe design with a pointed toe that helps to make such a statement shoe that bit more wearable.
These pearl drop stud earrings are beautiful for wearing both day-to-day and for special occasions. They have individually set crystals and freshwater pearls and are available in both solid sterling silver and 14ct gold plated sterling silver.
Although the matching belt is detachable, the King’s niece chose to keep hers in place and it accentuated her silhouette beautifully. Zara’s blue dress is lined and has a fuller skirt and if the shape alone wasn’t already enough to make you want to add this to your summer capsule wardrobe then the fact that it has side pockets might.
So often dresses don’t feature them but a pocket is a handy design detail and Zara was pictured during her outing at Ascot with her hands in her pockets looking incredibly chic and relaxed. The bluebell tone of her dress was particularly beautiful and if you’re wondering what colour suits you then pale blue like this works especially well for those with summer colouring.
Zara’s pale blue eyes and golden hair looked stunning alongside the blue of her dress and she matched her Sarah Cant hat to it. For her accessories, though, Zara went a little more statement and opted for a Tusting leather bag in silver which she coordinated with her trusty metallic Dune court shoes.
We saw her wear these particular shoes to Ascot last year and they looked just as fabulous this time around too. Even though she was walking on grass it didn’t look as though Zara’s shoe trick came into play as she didn’t appear to have her heel protectors on for this appearance. She finished off her look with a trusty pair of Monc Bellville sunglasses in the shade whiskey which she’d worn the day before.
As a long-time fan of short bob hairstyles Zara is an expert at updos with short hair and for Day 3 of Ascot she had her tresses pinned voluminously underneath her hat. This created an almost chignon-like effect and having her hair pulled back away from her face also gave her pearl earrings a chance to shine. Delicate and simple, they had a single pearl suspended from a crystal drop with a loop of metal adding even more intricacy.
Pearls are often worn by the Royal Family and these earrings had a contemporary design and would’ve looked just as gorgeous worn with a jeans-and-T-shirt outfit.
Zara Tindall Ascot looks have all been spectacular and this blue one is no exception. The equestrian royal has attended Days 1, 2 and 3 of Royal Ascot 2024 so far and we wouldn’t be surprised if she makes another appearance before it ends on 22nd June.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
