Zara Tindall’s £5.99 trick to protect her favourite shoes is something we’ll be doing for all outdoor events this summer

We all have our favourite shoes for different summer occasions, whether it’s our best white trainers for daytime picnics or a pair of timeless heels for a wedding. Many of these events take place outside and that often means making our way across grass - something that all heel-lovers might dread. Sinking into the grass is not only frustrating but can also get your footwear dirty, though Zara Tindall has just demonstrated a practical solution we’re definitely going to be trying. As a member of the Royal Family she’s no stranger to walking in heels on all surfaces and Zara Tindall’s shoe trick was seen in full effect at a Garden Party on 21st May.

Stepping out in a beautiful Suzannah London dress we wish was in our own summer capsule wardrobe, Zara accessorised with £494 Emmy London Rebecca suede heels. This was a daring choice in light of the abysmal weather but she walked gracefully across the Buckingham Palace lawns thanks to her clear plastic heel stoppers.

In close-up pictures taken on the day you can just make out the tiny stoppers fixed over the bottom of her stiletto heels. The clear design meant that they didn’t detract from the beauty of the blush pink suede whilst the flared bottom prevented the heels from sinking into the wet grass and ground. Zara’s shoe trick is ideal for walking on grass in heels, though these plastic stoppers could also be a handy solution if you’re walking on uneven ground or just for protecting the stiletto tips in general.

They’re also incredibly affordable, with a set of nine pairs of high heel stoppers available on Amazon for just £5.99. Other options are similarly inexpensive and these would be brilliant to help keep your favourite heels grass-free for any weddings, garden parties or other outdoor events.

Zara Tindall’s were subtle yet effective at the royal Garden Party and are likely an essential in her wardrobe as she not only regularly wears stiletto heels, but also attends plenty of outdoor events. It’s possible that her fellow royals use heel stoppers too, though spotting them in pictures isn’t easy. It’s also been suggested that the Princess of Wales puts her weight on her toes when she walks on grass in heels to help avoid any disasters.

Kate is also a huge fan of wearing wedges in the summer which is a brilliant alternative to stiletto heels if you want some extra height, but don’t want to negotiate walking on grass. Many wedges also have a platform which adds extra stability too. Zara is also often spotted wearing wedges in the summer but for more formal occasions, like this Garden Party, court shoes are perfect.

Court shoes might not be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends of 2024 but they never go out of style and Zara enjoys mixing up classic tones with vibrant options. For her uncle King Charles’s coronation she wore a pair of pastel blue L.K. Bennett shoes that perfectly coordinated with her coat dress. Whilst for Ascot she matched her bright silver court shoes with her clutch bag to add a bold, contemporary edge to her green and blue outfit.