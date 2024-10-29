We're buying Alison Hammond's elegant leopard print dress before it sells out
If you're on the hunt for the perfect dress, look no further
Alison Hammond has just worn the ultimate leopard print dress on This Morning, and it's from one of our favourite high street brands.
As we turn into the winter months, our capsule wardrobe may be in need of a refresh. From selecting new knitwear pieces to finding the best dress to see you through the season's festivities, there's plenty of things to consider. However, one staple that every wardrobe should have this year is a leopard print dress. This trending print is not exclusive to summer, and we're here to convince you that it's the perfect pattern for the festive period ahead. Plus, Alison Hammond has just worn the ultimate pick.
Elegant and on-trend edge, Hammond's dress is ideal if you're looking for Christmas party outfits and it's from one of the best British brands, Rixo. And if you're still wondering how to style leopard print, take notes from Alison and pair with gold jewellery including large earrings and stacked bracelets.
Shop Leopard Print Dresses
This leopard print shirt dress is ideal for everyday wear and evening too. It is pleated just below the waist for volume through the skirt and has elasticated cuffs so it is super comfy. There is currently a waiting list for more sizes.
This leopard print dress is the perfect dress for transitioning from daytime to night. Plus Damson Madder use a mix of recycled and organic materials so you know this it's also excellent quality. Watch out for this in the Anthropologie Black Friday sales.
This H&M shirt dress would pair beautifully with one of the best wool jumpers in red and some leather knee high boots. Wear for office days or add heels for special occasions or parties.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "When it comes to leopard print, it has to be Rixo. From their iconic Kelly skirt to the Milly coat that's flying off the shelves this season, nobody does it better. A shirt dress is a great way to lean into the leopard print trend, and this genius dress can be worn with trainers, boots or heels depending on the occasion. Trust me when I say you'll get plenty of wear from this beauty. And remember, leopard is a neutral so don't be afraid to layer colour or even more prints if you're feeling particularly bold.
Style the dress with
If you're looking for new boots this season these should be a top contender. With an ankle height that's excellent for styling with denim jeans these will be your new wardrobe go-to.
These medium-sized chunky hoops feature a round domed design. These are made with everyday wear in mind, and are the ultimate accessory for elevating your outfits. Look out for Missoma Black Friday jewellery deals.
Leopard print dresses are not only extremely on-trend, they are also surprisingly easy to style. Opt for classic colour choices such as black or white, or go bold with cherry red. Plus, leather accessories are a great choice with leopard print; for example, wear a leopard print dress with black leather ballet flats, a slouchy handbag, and finish with gold statement jewellery. And for an overlayer, a black blazer is always a failsafe choice that is also certain to elevate your look even more.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
