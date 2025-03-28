Sienna Miller's best hair and makeup moments from across the years

First springing onto our screens in the early aughts, model and actor Sienna Miller is something of a British icon. And, more specifically in the beauty world, when you think of famous blondes, hers is probably one of the first names that springs to mind, as she has served us almost endless hair and makeup inspiration over the years.

One of the poster girls for effortless, undone waves, there has always been a bit of a “cool girl” vibe to Sienna’s signature beauty looks – which is exactly why we decided to revisit some of our hair and makeup moments from her beauty archives.

From award season and film premiere red carpets to the star-studded Met Gala, let’s dive in…

Sienna Miller's best-ever hair and makeup looks from over the years

Extra-long beach waves

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

One of Sienna Miller's more recent appearances – at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, no less – these ultra-long, undone beach waves were such a great look that felt trademark Sienna. Paired with warm-toned eyeshadow and a super subtle pink lip, this was one of the greats.

We share some of the star's hair go-to's below, courtesy of two hairdressers who have styled that famous mane over the years.

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam View at Hershesons RRP: £16 For the above red carpet appearance, Sienna's hair was styled by leading hairdresser Luke Hersheson, who confirmed that he blow dried some of his eponymous line's Zhoosh Foam into the star's hair to give it body and hold. BaByliss Pro Medium Curling Tong 25mm View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £38 McKnight told Who What Wear UK that he'll use a mix of things to style Sienna's hair, such as straighteners and this exact BaByliss tool – which is incredibly good value. Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist Check Amazon RRP: £28 for 250ml Adding an ideal amount of texture and grip, and with a gorgeous fragrance to boot, McKnight's own Cool Girl Texture Mist feels like it could have been made for Sienna. So it makes total sense that he has used it on the star's blonde tresses to add that lived-in texture, per Who What Wear UK.

Rust-red lipstick

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

A bold lipstick can work brilliantly as the main feature of your makeup should you want to keep everything else minimal – here, Sienna paired a rusty shade of the best red lipstick with a fresh face and wispy lashes. We're also big fans of this up-do, which has a slight "old Hollywood" feel to it.

Wet look bob and pink eyeshadow

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're obsessed with this ever-so-slightly wet-look bob on Sienna, complete with a full fringe. Though she has stepped out with shorter hair several times over the years, we're more used to seeing her with lengthier styles. However, this is a winning look on her for sure. The look was perfectly offset with a glitzy pink eyeshadow for the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Modern vintage waves

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Feeling like a modern take on vintage Hollywood waves, this hairstyle features wet look roots and undone loose curls for a glamorous finish. Sienna paired with this with deep brown metallic eyeliner and soft sparkles for Apple's Extrapolations red carpet premiere in 2023.

The wispy bun

(Image credit: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Ah, the bun. A classic hairstyle that works for any and every occasion, from a day of errands to the red carpet. We love the slightly loose feel of Sienna's updo here, paired with a muted matte red lip for an appearance during the American Film Festival.

Graphic liner and glitter

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A real "all out" makeup look – as is the way for most celebrities who appear on the star-studded Met Gala red carpet – we love the combination of voluminous lashes and eye-enhancing graphic liner for Sienna's appearance at the 2019 affair celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion".

The French plaits

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The possibilities for updos are pretty much endless, whether you opt for an easy topknot or more intricate style, like Sienna Miller's French plaited look here. The star wore this look to the premiere of Foxcatcher back in 2014.

Raspberry lips

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proving that berry lips for summer can work just as well as in winter, Sienna stepped out wearing this raspberry shade during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, complete with a slightly "blurred" finish.

Peachy-pink hair

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

We may only ever think of Sienna Miller as being a longstanding blonde, but she has dabbled with other colours over the years – such as this cool peachy pastel shade, which is easy to transition into from her usual buttery hue. Here, she is pictured at the British Fashion Awards back in 2013.

Orange-red lip and minimal eye makeup

(Image credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage via Getty Images)

With just a hint of great mascara enhancing her lashes to give them a wispy and fluttery look, this orange-red lip is the star of Sienna's glowy makeup here for her appearance at a London launch party back in 2010.

Subtle sparkles

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With a cool, undone "S-wave" throughout her hair, Sienna kept her makeup looking minimal-yet-polished with a touch of volumising mascara and one of the best pink lipsticks for the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 in 2024.

Messy bun

(Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for many a celebrity, thanks to its timeless appeal and ability to be dressed up or down. Here, Sienna opted for loose, face-framing sections alongside softly smudged liner and a peachy pink lip colour for the New York screening of American Woman in 2019.

Vintage Hollywood glamour

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

A heavily side parted 'do with smooth, loose curls is a go-to on the red carpet, giving a nod to vintage Hollywood glamour. It's a look that Sienna Miller and her go-to hairstylists have arguably perfected, pictured here with a deep brick red lipstick at a special screening of G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra in 2009.

Classic bun

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A classic high round bun will always be a winner in the hairstyle books, which Sienna paired with equally classic fluttery lashes and a rosy pink lipstick for the UNESCO Charity Gala back in 2010.

The asymmetric bob

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

An asymmetric bob goes hand in hand with tousled waves and really accentuates Sienna's face shape and bone structure here. Topped off with a great volumising mascara, the star stepped out with this look for the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards back in 2014.

The headband updo

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whether you require one of the best headbands for short hair or want to accessorise a longer length style, this timeless accessory can easily elevate any look – much like Sienna's fringed up-do here, worn to the 2018 amfAR Gala in New York.

Heavy side-parted waves

(Image credit: Venturelli/Getty Images)

With its heavy side parting and slightly wet look roots, these gorgeous flat waves are easier to create than you might think with a beach waver tool in lieu of a classic wand or tong. Complete with vivid red lipstick, Sienna opted for this look for the FIA Formula E Gala Dinner back in 2018.

The rounded long bob

(Image credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Many people will experiment with a bob hairstyle at some point in their haircut journey, and Sienna Miller is no exception, showcasing this longer-rounded style complete with a side fringe in 2014. Wearing a trusty berry lip, here she is pictured at the International Medical Corps' Annual Awards Dinner Ceremony.

Classic smokey eye

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Complete with smokey shades of grey, this is a classic smokey eye makeup look in one of the truest senses, blended to perfection. Paired with a pretty pink shade of lipstick, Sienna also opted for tried-and-true flat waves for the premiere of Roadside Attraction's American Woman in 2019.

The modern beehive

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A very '60s hairstyle, this modern take on the piled-high beehive suits Sienna down to a tee, particularly when paired with another classic, the eyeliner flick. The star opted for this elegant updo for the world premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal in 2022.

The heavy side sweep

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

This makeup oozes a "rock chic" vibe, thanks to the steely, grungey eye makeup and dark berry lipstick and heavily side swept hair, complete with an equally sweeping side fringe. Here Sienna is pictured at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award, honouring photographer Mario Testino, back in 2011.

The slicked bun

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A slicked bun is another reliably classic hairstyle that works for just about any occasion with the right accessories. Here, paired with a bright red lip and an ultra-fine sick of liquid liner, it made for a winning look when Sienna attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Deep berry lipstick

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sienna is no stranger to deep berry-toned lipsticks and clearly appreciates their statement-making power. As such, she kept the rest of her makeup pretty understated for the 21 Bridges New York screening back in 2019.

Face-framing updo

(Image credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF)

We don't know about you, but this look has a real '90s hairstyle feel to it – in fact, we think it's straight out of the Rachel Green look book. Sienna's face-framing hairdo was combined with a pretty peachy pink lip for the American Woman premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The long pixie

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

One of the shortest haircuts we've ever seen on Sienna, here she's pictured attendng AFI Fest all the way back in 2005, complete with era-defining smudged liner and just a hint of lip gloss. Though we love her longer hairstyles, we think her grown-out pixie suited her down to a tee – don't you argee?

Full fringe and a red lip

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage via Getty Images)

Keeping her base makeup minimal with only the smallest slick of mascara, this is a great example of the power of red lipstick and low-key everything else. We also love the full fringe on Sienna's lengthy buttery blonde here – pictured here at the opening night of Orphans on Broadway in 2013.

The quiffed updo

(Image credit: Ben Hider/WireImage via Getty Images)

A quiffed up-do is a great way to add height to your overall hairstyle and is a classic style from the hair history books. Here, Sienna paired the look with a generous sweep of liner when she attended the "The Ever Changing Face of Beauty" W Magazine opening reception in 2012.

The twist

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A twist at the front of a hairstyle is a great way to keep hair away from your face and draw attention to your features while still wearing it long – as Sienna demonstrated at the European premiere of Live by Night in 2017, complete with a gorgeous rosy shade of lipstick.

Coral lip

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Coral lipstick and blusher are real summer staples, though they're a great way to brighten up your makeup at any time of year. Sienna paired them with loose and beachy waves when she attended the BMW i3 global reveal party back in 2013.

The flicked long bob

(Image credit: Kelvin Bruce/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Flicked ends have made several comebacks over the years, with this long bob being a great example of the look in the '00s. Here Sienna, who paired the hairstyle with coral pink lipstick, is pictured attending the 2007 film BAFTAs.

The bouffant updo

(Image credit: Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

This look seriously reminds us of the '00s, from the barely there lip colour and lashings of mascara to the classic "puff" hairstyle – here, Sienna is pictured attending the launch of Calvin Klein's ckIN2U fragrance.

The curved long layers

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

Creating an even fuller, more voluminous look, these long and rounded layers are curved to perfection – and we also love the bold red lipstick Sienna wore to the Chanel Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner back in 2014.