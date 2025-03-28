Sienna Miller's best hair and makeup moments from across the years

We revisit some of her top beauty looks from the archives...

Three vertical images of actor Sienna Miller set against a warm beige watercolour-style background
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images; Venturelli/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Lucy Abbersteen's avatar
By
published
in Features

First springing onto our screens in the early aughts, model and actor Sienna Miller is something of a British icon. And, more specifically in the beauty world, when you think of famous blondes, hers is probably one of the first names that springs to mind, as she has served us almost endless hair and makeup inspiration over the years.

One of the poster girls for effortless, undone waves, there has always been a bit of a “cool girl” vibe to Sienna’s signature beauty looks – which is exactly why we decided to revisit some of our hair and makeup moments from her beauty archives.

From award season and film premiere red carpets to the star-studded Met Gala, let’s dive in…

Sienna Miller's best-ever hair and makeup looks from over the years

Extra-long beach waves

Sienna Miller attends the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 7, 2024 in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

One of Sienna Miller's more recent appearances – at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, no less – these ultra-long, undone beach waves were such a great look that felt trademark Sienna. Paired with warm-toned eyeshadow and a super subtle pink lip, this was one of the greats.

We share some of the star's hair go-to's below, courtesy of two hairdressers who have styled that famous mane over the years.

Hershesons Zhoosh Foam
Hershesons Zhoosh Foam

RRP: £16

For the above red carpet appearance, Sienna's hair was styled by leading hairdresser Luke Hersheson, who confirmed that he blow dried some of his eponymous line's Zhoosh Foam into the star's hair to give it body and hold.

BaByliss Pro Medium Curling Tong 25mm
BaByliss Pro Medium Curling Tong 25mm

RRP: £38

McKnight told Who What Wear UK that he'll use a mix of things to style Sienna's hair, such as straighteners and this exact BaByliss tool – which is incredibly good value.

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

RRP: £28 for 250ml

Adding an ideal amount of texture and grip, and with a gorgeous fragrance to boot, McKnight's own Cool Girl Texture Mist feels like it could have been made for Sienna. So it makes total sense that he has used it on the star's blonde tresses to add that lived-in texture, per Who What Wear UK.

Rust-red lipstick

Sienna Miller attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

A bold lipstick can work brilliantly as the main feature of your makeup should you want to keep everything else minimal – here, Sienna paired a rusty shade of the best red lipstick with a fresh face and wispy lashes. We're also big fans of this up-do, which has a slight "old Hollywood" feel to it.

Wet look bob and pink eyeshadow

Sienna Miller attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're obsessed with this ever-so-slightly wet-look bob on Sienna, complete with a full fringe. Though she has stepped out with shorter hair several times over the years, we're more used to seeing her with lengthier styles. However, this is a winning look on her for sure. The look was perfectly offset with a glitzy pink eyeshadow for the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Modern vintage waves

Sienna Miller attends the Apple Original Series "Extrapolations" red carpet premiere event at Hammer Museum on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Feeling like a modern take on vintage Hollywood waves, this hairstyle features wet look roots and undone loose curls for a glamorous finish. Sienna paired with this with deep brown metallic eyeliner and soft sparkles for Apple's Extrapolations red carpet premiere in 2023.

The wispy bun

Sienna Miller poses for the photographers after she unveiled her cabin sign as a tribute for her career along the Promenade des Planches during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival on September 11, 2019 in Deauville, France

(Image credit: Francois G. Durand/Getty Images)

Ah, the bun. A classic hairstyle that works for any and every occasion, from a day of errands to the red carpet. We love the slightly loose feel of Sienna's updo here, paired with a muted matte red lip for an appearance during the American Film Festival.

Graphic liner and glitter

Sienna Miller attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A real "all out" makeup look – as is the way for most celebrities who appear on the star-studded Met Gala red carpet – we love the combination of voluminous lashes and eye-enhancing graphic liner for Sienna's appearance at the 2019 affair celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion".

The French plaits

Sienna Miller attends a screening of "Foxcatcher" during the 58th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square on October 16, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

The possibilities for updos are pretty much endless, whether you opt for an easy topknot or more intricate style, like Sienna Miller's French plaited look here. The star wore this look to the premiere of Foxcatcher back in 2014.

Raspberry lips

Sienna Miller attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Proving that berry lips for summer can work just as well as in winter, Sienna stepped out wearing this raspberry shade during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, complete with a slightly "blurred" finish.

Peachy-pink hair

Sienna Miller poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the British Fashion Awards in London on December 2, 2013

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

We may only ever think of Sienna Miller as being a longstanding blonde, but she has dabbled with other colours over the years – such as this cool peachy pastel shade, which is easy to transition into from her usual buttery hue. Here, she is pictured at the British Fashion Awards back in 2013.

Orange-red lip and minimal eye makeup

Sienna Miller attends launch party for collaboration between Matthew Williamson and Belevedere Vodka on May 26, 2010 in London, England

(Image credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage via Getty Images)

With just a hint of great mascara enhancing her lashes to give them a wispy and fluttery look, this orange-red lip is the star of Sienna's glowy makeup here for her appearance at a London launch party back in 2010.

Subtle sparkles

Sienna Miller arrives at the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With a cool, undone "S-wave" throughout her hair, Sienna kept her makeup looking minimal-yet-polished with a touch of volumising mascara and one of the best pink lipsticks for the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 in 2024.

Messy bun

Sienna Miller attends the screening of "American Woman" at Metrograph on December 12, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for many a celebrity, thanks to its timeless appeal and ability to be dressed up or down. Here, Sienna opted for loose, face-framing sections alongside softly smudged liner and a peachy pink lip colour for the New York screening of American Woman in 2019.

Vintage Hollywood glamour

Actress Sienna Miller arrives at the special screening of "G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

(Image credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

A heavily side parted 'do with smooth, loose curls is a go-to on the red carpet, giving a nod to vintage Hollywood glamour. It's a look that Sienna Miller and her go-to hairstylists have arguably perfected, pictured here with a deep brick red lipstick at a special screening of G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra in 2009.

Classic bun

Sienna Miller arrives for the UNESCO Charity-Gala 2010 at Maritim Hotel on October 30, 2010 in Duesseldorf, Germany

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A classic high round bun will always be a winner in the hairstyle books, which Sienna paired with equally classic fluttery lashes and a rosy pink lipstick for the UNESCO Charity Gala back in 2010.

The asymmetric bob

Sienna Miller attends the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at London Palladium on November 30, 2014 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

An asymmetric bob goes hand in hand with tousled waves and really accentuates Sienna's face shape and bone structure here. Topped off with a great volumising mascara, the star stepped out with this look for the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards back in 2014.

The headband updo

Sienna Miller attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Whether you require one of the best headbands for short hair or want to accessorise a longer length style, this timeless accessory can easily elevate any look – much like Sienna's fringed up-do here, worn to the 2018 amfAR Gala in New York.

Heavy side-parted waves

Sienna Miller attends FIA Formula E Gala Dinner at Villa Miani on April 14, 2018 in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Venturelli/Getty Images)

With its heavy side parting and slightly wet look roots, these gorgeous flat waves are easier to create than you might think with a beach waver tool in lieu of a classic wand or tong. Complete with vivid red lipstick, Sienna opted for this look for the FIA Formula E Gala Dinner back in 2018.

The rounded long bob

Sienna Miller attends the International Medical Corps' Annual Awards Dinner Ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 23, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Many people will experiment with a bob hairstyle at some point in their haircut journey, and Sienna Miller is no exception, showcasing this longer-rounded style complete with a side fringe in 2014. Wearing a trusty berry lip, here she is pictured at the International Medical Corps' Annual Awards Dinner Ceremony.

Classic smokey eye

Sienna Miller attends the Premiere of Roadside Attraction's 'American Woman' at ArcLight Hollywood on June 05, 2019 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Complete with smokey shades of grey, this is a classic smokey eye makeup look in one of the truest senses, blended to perfection. Paired with a pretty pink shade of lipstick, Sienna also opted for tried-and-true flat waves for the premiere of Roadside Attraction's American Woman in 2019.

The modern beehive

Sienna Miller attends the World Premiere of Anatomy Of A Scandal at the Curzon Mayfair on April 14, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

A very '60s hairstyle, this modern take on the piled-high beehive suits Sienna down to a tee, particularly when paired with another classic, the eyeliner flick. The star opted for this elegant updo for the world premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal in 2022.

The heavy side sweep

Sienna Miller arrives at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award, honouring fashion photographer Mario Testino for his contribution to cultural society at the Park Lane Hotel on September 19, 2011 in London, England

(Image credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

This makeup oozes a "rock chic" vibe, thanks to the steely, grungey eye makeup and dark berry lipstick and heavily side swept hair, complete with an equally sweeping side fringe. Here Sienna is pictured at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award, honouring photographer Mario Testino, back in 2011.

The slicked bun

Sienna Miller attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A slicked bun is another reliably classic hairstyle that works for just about any occasion with the right accessories. Here, paired with a bright red lip and an ultra-fine sick of liquid liner, it made for a winning look when Sienna attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Deep berry lipstick

Sienna Miller attends "21 Bridges" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 19, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sienna is no stranger to deep berry-toned lipsticks and clearly appreciates their statement-making power. As such, she kept the rest of her makeup pretty understated for the 21 Bridges New York screening back in 2019.

Face-framing updo

Sienna Miller attends the "American Woman" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada

(Image credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF)

We don't know about you, but this look has a real '90s hairstyle feel to it – in fact, we think it's straight out of the Rachel Green look book. Sienna's face-framing hairdo was combined with a pretty peachy pink lip for the American Woman premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The long pixie

Sienna Miller at AFI FEST 2005

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

One of the shortest haircuts we've ever seen on Sienna, here she's pictured attendng AFI Fest all the way back in 2005, complete with era-defining smudged liner and just a hint of lip gloss. Though we love her longer hairstyles, we think her grown-out pixie suited her down to a tee – don't you argee?

Full fringe and a red lip

Sienna Miller attends the "Orphans" Broadway Opening Night at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on April 18, 2013 in New York City

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage via Getty Images)

Keeping her base makeup minimal with only the smallest slick of mascara, this is a great example of the power of red lipstick and low-key everything else. We also love the full fringe on Sienna's lengthy buttery blonde here – pictured here at the opening night of Orphans on Broadway in 2013.

The quiffed updo

Sienna Miller attends the "The Ever Changing Face of Beauty" W Magazine opening reception at the Park Avenue Armory on February 14, 2012 in New York City

(Image credit: Ben Hider/WireImage via Getty Images)

A quiffed up-do is a great way to add height to your overall hairstyle and is a classic style from the hair history books. Here, Sienna paired the look with a generous sweep of liner when she attended the "The Ever Changing Face of Beauty" W Magazine opening reception in 2012.

The twist

Sienna Miller attends the European Film Premiere of "Live By Night" at The BFI Southbank on January 11, 2017 in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A twist at the front of a hairstyle is a great way to keep hair away from your face and draw attention to your features while still wearing it long – as Sienna demonstrated at the European premiere of Live by Night in 2017, complete with a gorgeous rosy shade of lipstick.

Coral lip

Sienna Miller attends the BMW i3 global reveal party held at Old Billingsgate Market on July 29, 2013 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Coral lipstick and blusher are real summer staples, though they're a great way to brighten up your makeup at any time of year. Sienna paired them with loose and beachy waves when she attended the BMW i3 global reveal party back in 2013.

The flicked long bob

Sienna Miller arrives at the Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Royal Opera House on February 11, 2007 in London, England

(Image credit: Kelvin Bruce/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Flicked ends have made several comebacks over the years, with this long bob being a great example of the look in the '00s. Here Sienna, who paired the hairstyle with coral pink lipstick, is pictured attending the 2007 film BAFTAs.

The bouffant updo

Sienna Miller attends the launch of Calvin Klein "ckIN2U" new fragrance in New York City

(Image credit: Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

This look seriously reminds us of the '00s, from the barely there lip colour and lashings of mascara to the classic "puff" hairstyle – here, Sienna is pictured attending the launch of Calvin Klein's ckIN2U fragrance.

The curved long layers

Sienna Miller attends the Chanel Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner held at Madeo Restaurant on March 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

Creating an even fuller, more voluminous look, these long and rounded layers are curved to perfection – and we also love the bold red lipstick Sienna wore to the Chanel Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner back in 2014.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

Latest