Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors stylist Sinead McKeefry swears by this Reiss vest – I'm buying it in three colours

Spring is officially here, and I'm slowly starting to introduce lighter items and warmer colours to my wardrobe, ready for the new season.

A focus of my spring capsule wardrobe this year is identifying versatile pieces I can wear all year round. Celebrity stylist Sinead McKeefry is a master when it comes to finding quality high street staples to invest in – and this Reiss Riley silk vest is topping her list.

“Reiss is really, really good - we’ve got this vest in every single colour. It’s high-end high street – it has that real luxury feel. Claudia wears the black one with everything, so that’s a real wardrobe staple that I have to always have with me. The detail around the neck, the fabric on the front, and the sporty fabric feel to the back of it makes it really comfortable – it all just makes you feel really put together."

I recently invested in the black version, and wear it at least twice a week. Putting it on, the silk feels gorgeous against my skin and it looks three times more expensive than it is. But more than that, wearing it makes me feel good. The fabric makes me stand a bit straighter and the way it looks and feels definitely boosts my confidence – I feel like I mean business, you know? While the initial outlay might seem high, looked after properly I know I'll get years of wear out of this top. Nude and light blue are next on my list, both colours being perfect for spring.

Shop Reiss silk front vest

Riley Silk Vest (Nude) Visit Site RRP: £85 | Particularly gorgeous for this time of year, Sinead describes the Reiss vest in nude 'stunning'. And I have to agree. Having seen and felt it in the flesh, I can attest it is every bit as beautiful as it looks. Riley Silk Vest (Black) Visit Site RRP: £85 | A staple of Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe, this Reiss vest works all year round. The luxury silk front and stretch-enhanced back offers comfort and breathability. And the black oozes elegance and sophistication. Riley Silk Vest (Blue) Visit Site RRP: £88 | When it comes to warm spring colours, you can't get much better than this beautiful shade of blue, which makes me think of the sky on a sunny day. Gorgeous teamed with a pair of grey suit trousers (as on Reiss), this look works night and day.

It might not seem like vest weather right now, but that doesn't mean you can't start wearing the Riley vest top straight away.

“You can layer it with a jacket or chunky knit cardigan," Sinead says. "And maybe wear some shapewear underneath, like an all-in-one with spaghetti straps, rather than a bra. These vests are your high-end high street friend if you’re going to start building a capsule wardrobe.

“Nude is stunning for summer,” she adds. “And navy is just really chic – very, very cool.”

The transitional weather we're experiencing right now lends itself perfectly to layering. For this purpose, Reiss isn’t the only place you’ll find a wardrobe staple endorsed by Sinead.

“This Cos turtleneck is the best friend of everyone. When you start layering, it elevates everything as it makes it look like you’ve thought about what you are doing. Google Diane Keaton, and follow anything she does, because it is always a shirt over a polo neck and it’s just so chic.

"The Cos turtlenecks look fab and are really breathable – it just a great coming into spring look.”

The Cos turtleneck is available in a variety of colourways, here are three of our favourites:

Shop Cos turtleneck