The Nobody's Child summer sale has arrived with fabulous designs at outstanding discounts - here are my must-have items

Looking to refresh your wardrobe with stylish and sustainable pieces? The Nobody's Child sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. And with up to 50% off, you won't want to miss out.

If you're on the hunt for last-minute holiday finds, that perfect party dress, or quality staples for your wardrobe then you've come to the right place. Known for their dedication to producing sustainable clothing at affordable prices, Nobody's Child are one of the best British brands.

They successfully balances eco-consciousness with accessibility for high-street shoppers, and their products are incredibly stylish too. Plus, our celebrity favourites, such as boho-loving Sienna Miller, shop from the brand too. And Helen Skelton's recent double denim look was from Nobody's Child.

As a follower of the brand for years, my go-to choices are their summery linen blend dresses, which make the best wedding guest dresses, any of their organic cotton knitwear, or their tailored trousers. And with their summer sale offering major discounts, now is the time to get shopping.

Being a responsible fashion brand, it's also good to know that my sales purchases are eco-conscious. Jody Plows, the CEO of Nobody's Child, says, ''I’m a big believer in the power of a great outfit to transform your day. There’s no other brand I’d prefer to be wearing than my own. I’m so proud of the designs my team creates, and as a responsible retailer, we make our collections from lower-impact fabrics.”

Nobody's Child Sale Top Picks