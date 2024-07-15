The Nobody's Child summer sale has arrived with fabulous designs at outstanding discounts - here are my must-have items
From flowy summery dresses to seasonal cotton knitwear - you don't want to miss out on the Nobody's Child summer sale
Looking to refresh your wardrobe with stylish and sustainable pieces? The Nobody's Child sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. And with up to 50% off, you won't want to miss out.
If you're on the hunt for last-minute holiday finds, that perfect party dress, or quality staples for your wardrobe then you've come to the right place. Known for their dedication to producing sustainable clothing at affordable prices, Nobody's Child are one of the best British brands.
They successfully balances eco-consciousness with accessibility for high-street shoppers, and their products are incredibly stylish too. Plus, our celebrity favourites, such as boho-loving Sienna Miller, shop from the brand too. And Helen Skelton's recent double denim look was from Nobody's Child.
As a follower of the brand for years, my go-to choices are their summery linen blend dresses, which make the best wedding guest dresses, any of their organic cotton knitwear, or their tailored trousers. And with their summer sale offering major discounts, now is the time to get shopping.
Being a responsible fashion brand, it's also good to know that my sales purchases are eco-conscious. Jody Plows, the CEO of Nobody's Child, says, ''I’m a big believer in the power of a great outfit to transform your day. There’s no other brand I’d prefer to be wearing than my own. I’m so proud of the designs my team creates, and as a responsible retailer, we make our collections from lower-impact fabrics.”
Nobody's Child Sale Top Picks
Who doesn't love an off-the-shoulder dress. I love the plum colour, and the easy flowing fit makes it ideal for those looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
This denim dress will soon become your wardrobe go-to. In a light-wash denim style this dress with your best white trainers and a raffia tote bag for a fabulous daytime look.
If you are on the hunt for occasion wear, look no further than this monochrome floral jumpsuit. With a 70s flare, and a fitted waistline this dress is one of the best jumpsuits I've seen all season.
Another off-the-shoulder style, however, this one features iconic puff sleeves and a corset inspired waist. This dress certainly has a summery feel, and would add a touch of glamour to your office attire.
There is something so classy and sophisticated about a knitted midi-dress. And this cream colour is the bright summery shade we all need right now.
One of the best wedding guest dresses, this patterned piece is both unique and stylish. Pair with black heeled sandals and a clutch for a stunning look.
After ordering this skirt, I just know i'm going to live in it. The drop waist and long silhouette make this piece ultra flattering and give off a refined and polished edge.
These trousers offered a relaxed take on tailoring, making them ideal for summer office wear. Style with a white ruffled blouse and black mules for an elegant feel.
Crochet is definitely in line with the summer fashion trends 2024. And this black and cream striped skirt makes a great case to try out the trend, plus it's made from organic cotton.
Anything with a ruffle and I'm in. And this boho-inspired white blouse is the perfect wardrobe staple, style with dark denim and platform sandals.
If you want to recreate the well-loved double denim trend, then this shirt is ideal. Or wear with white to create a refreshing bright ensemble that's smart and stylish.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Where was The Woman In White on Netflix filmed? The spooky period drama's filming locations revealed
With the period drama now streaming on Netflix, fans are wondering where The Woman In White was filmed
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Kate Middleton's chunky gold earrings were an unexpected choice at Wimbledon - but proved to be the perfect addition to her purple dress
They're by a sustainable London-based label that's loved by A-listers like Michelle Obama and Katie Holmes
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Middleton's chunky gold earrings were an unexpected choice at Wimbledon - but proved to be the perfect addition to her purple dress
They're by a sustainable London-based label that's loved by A-listers like Michelle Obama and Katie Holmes
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Julia Roberts just wore the most charming white Gucci polo dress to Wimbledon – we're rushing to get our own LWD
The actress looked stunning at the Wimbledon men's final
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kylie Minogue's Nike Air Max, silver trousers and baseball cap at BST Hyde Park were the epitome of casual chic styling
She makes even the most relaxed outfits look glamorous
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton steps out alongside Kate for Wimbledon men's final in a stunning pink floral maxi dress
Pippa looked stunning as she took her seat on Centre Court
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm never sure what to wear with white trousers, but Louise Redknapp's Wimbledon look is a masterclass in monochrome styling
She stuck to a black and white colour palette for a day of watching the tennis
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Amanda Holden's sultry black dress for Wimbledon is a figure-flattering style for all body types
The black midi dress is giving the classic LBD a run for it's money
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of simple, white trainers and this M&S pair would be the perfect addition to her collection
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had
LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published