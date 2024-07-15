The Nobody's Child summer sale has arrived with fabulous designs at outstanding discounts - here are my must-have items

From flowy summery dresses to seasonal cotton knitwear - you don't want to miss out on the Nobody's Child summer sale

three figures one in patterned jumpsuit, one in denim dress, one in red dress
(Image credit: Nobody's Child)
Looking to refresh your wardrobe with stylish and sustainable pieces? The Nobody's Child sale is the perfect opportunity to do so. And with up to 50% off, you won't want to miss out.

If you're on the hunt for last-minute holiday finds, that perfect party dress, or quality staples for your wardrobe then you've come to the right place. Known for their dedication to producing sustainable clothing at affordable prices, Nobody's Child are one of the best British brands.

They successfully balances eco-consciousness with accessibility for high-street shoppers, and their products are incredibly stylish too. Plus, our celebrity favourites, such as boho-loving Sienna Miller, shop from the brand too. And Helen Skelton's recent double denim look was from Nobody's Child.

As a follower of the brand for years, my go-to choices are their summery linen blend dresses, which make the best wedding guest dresses, any of their organic cotton knitwear, or their tailored trousers. And with their summer sale offering major discounts, now is the time to get shopping.

Being a responsible fashion brand, it's also good to know that my sales purchases are eco-conscious. Jody Plows, the CEO of Nobody's Child, says, ''I’m a big believer in the power of a great outfit to transform your day. There’s no other brand I’d prefer to be wearing than my own. I’m so proud of the designs my team creates, and as a responsible retailer, we make our collections from lower-impact fabrics.”

Nobody's Child Sale Top Picks

woman wearing red dress and beige boots
Nobody's Child Plum Bardot Dress

Who doesn't love an off-the-shoulder dress. I love the plum colour, and the easy flowing fit makes it ideal for those looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy.

woman wearing denim short dress
Nobody's Child Denim Mini Dress

This denim dress will soon become your wardrobe go-to. In a light-wash denim style this dress with your best white trainers and a raffia tote bag for a fabulous daytime look.

woman wearing black and white printed jumpsuit
Nobody's Child Floral Jumpsuit

If you are on the hunt for occasion wear, look no further than this monochrome floral jumpsuit. With a 70s flare, and a fitted waistline this dress is one of the best jumpsuits I've seen all season.

woman wearing black long dress
Nobody's Child Black Linen Bardot Dress

Another off-the-shoulder style, however, this one features iconic puff sleeves and a corset inspired waist. This dress certainly has a summery feel, and would add a touch of glamour to your office attire.

woman wearing cream long dress and trainers
Nobody's Child Cream Knitted Midi Dress

There is something so classy and sophisticated about a knitted midi-dress. And this cream colour is the bright summery shade we all need right now.

woman in black and brown dress
Nobody's Child Black and Brown Floral Dress

One of the best wedding guest dresses, this patterned piece is both unique and stylish. Pair with black heeled sandals and a clutch for a stunning look.

woman wearing black skirt and yellow clogs

Nobody's Child Black Drop Waist Midi Skirt

After ordering this skirt, I just know i'm going to live in it. The drop waist and long silhouette make this piece ultra flattering and give off a refined and polished edge.

woman wearing white trousers and black top

Nobody's Child Beige Wide Leg Trousers

These trousers offered a relaxed take on tailoring, making them ideal for summer office wear. Style with a white ruffled blouse and black mules for an elegant feel.

Black Stripe Mock-Crochet Midi Skirt
Black Stripe Midi Skirt

Crochet is definitely in line with the summer fashion trends 2024. And this black and cream striped skirt makes a great case to try out the trend, plus it's made from organic cotton.

woman wearing white ruffle blouse and jeans

Nobody's Child White Ruffle Collar Blouse

Anything with a ruffle and I'm in. And this boho-inspired white blouse is the perfect wardrobe staple, style with dark denim and platform sandals.

woman wearing denim shirt and shorts and white top

Nobody's Child Denim Short Sleeve Shirt

If you want to recreate the well-loved double denim trend, then this shirt is ideal. Or wear with white to create a refreshing bright ensemble that's smart and stylish.

woman wearing brown jumper and denim jeans

Nobody's Child Funnel Neck Knitted Jumper

Following my recent purchase of this jumper, I couldn't be happier. It's cosy yet lightweight material makes it appropriate for each season, and it's made from quality organic cotton.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

