Helen Skelton's double denim look offers a unique take on the classic combination - and it's from one of our favourite brands
The presenter radiated in double denim in a video about a community project at a Manchester primary school
Helen Skelton wore the ultimate double denim look, giving us some major inspiration for summer daytime looks — and it's from a high street favourite.
The TV presenter glowed in the video about a community project at a Manchester primary school that has seen the transformation of the school's green space. And if you are still on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, Skelton proves that the right styling is essential for any denim look. Her outfit consists of a swingy top and wide-leg jeans from one of the best British clothing brands, Nobody's Child.
Double denim seems to be in line with the fashion trends of 2024, with recent stars spotted wearing the classic look such as Carol Middleton and Cameron Diaz. However, Skelton's look is particularly special, offering a new take on the classic combination. The swingy top offers a free-flowing cut, perfect for the warmer weather, and the wide-leg jeans offer an elevated and cool feel. She styles the piece with a fabulous gold necklace and hoops, creating an effortlessly chic summer look.
She captioned the post, ''They successfully applied for a Green Community grant from @bupafoundation to restore their vandalised pond giving newts a new home, promoting mental health within the school''.
Helen absolutely nails this look, and the swingy top and wide-leg combination creates an ultra flattering silhouette, ideal for a variety of body types. Not only do these pieces look great, they are also made from organic cotton, like most of the brands products, meaning that they are environmentally friendly and long-lasting too. This look is a brilliant example of double denim which isn't limited to simply a buttoned shirt and jeans, showing that this combination can be worn a multitude of ways.
In a light blue wash and featuring a silver buttoned back, this top is a fabulous staple to add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Pair with the wide-leg denim jeans and your best white trainers to create a cohesive and chic look.
These cropped denim jeans kick out just above the ankle, making them warm-weather appropriate and super flattering. And if light-wash denim isn't you go-to shade, they also come in cream or black.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, ''When you say double denim, classic shirts and blue jeans immediately spring to mind, but Helen's twist on the trend has stopped us in our tracks. If her swing top and trousers outfit isn't for you, why not try a denim waistcoat and midi skirt? Or play around with different colours and washes? Take inspiration and get creative!''.
How to style double denim
Made from artisanal hand-woven raffia and a leather strap, these sandals are a must-have summer staple. Perfect for daytime wear, the wedge heel sits comfortably at mid-height.
This natural fibre shoulder bag is a versatile accessory, pair with a double denim look or dress up for a special occasion. It also has a shoulder strap so you can wear it multiple ways.
