Carole Middleton’s relaxed shirt and dark jeans combination is the most elegant and easy way to wear double denim in summer
Carole Middleton's double denim look in 2023 was such a sophisticated take on this trend and it's brilliantly easy to recreate
Carole Middleton’s double denim look with a relaxed light-wash shirt and dark jeans is the most elegant summer daytime look.
She might be more often seen in gorgeous floral dresses and wedges during the summer months but Carole Middleton also knows a great pair of jeans when she sees them. Finding the best jeans for your body type isn’t always an easy task but Carole’s found several pairs that are her go-tos for casual styling. Like the Princess of Wales, she loves skinny jeans but she’s also partial to straight leg pairs and Carole’s double denim look from 2012 is a winning combination of on-trend styling and classic pieces.
Double denim has a reputation for being quite tricky to get right, but Carole used denim staples in contrasting washes to create a minimal, relaxed outfit. In a picture taken by photographer Liz Mcaulay that was posted on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces, Carole wore a pair of dark blue jeans with a flattering mid-rise waist.
Although we didn’t get a glimpse of the bottom of the jeans, the relaxed fit over Carole’s hips suggests that these likely had a straight leg cut. The Princess of Wales’s mum isn’t known for loving lighter blue jeans and she stuck with what she knows and loves with the indigo colour of these.
The darker colour adds a touch more formality and with the shirt tucked in, this was the perfect casual yet put-together look for the daytime. Carole’s denim shirt was a lighter blue with subtle green stitching along the pockets and up the arm. To emphasise the off-duty feel she left her shirt unbuttoned a little at the top and rolled up the sleeves, showing off her gorgeous tan. The look was completed with a tan belt which accentuated her waist.
This outfit is a brilliant example of how to wear double denim elegantly as the tonal difference between the shirt and jeans mirrored that of a white shirt and dark trousers. We couldn’t see what shoes she was wearing for this photoshoot but we would’ve opted to finish off Carole Middleton’s double denim look with a pair of the best white trainers.
In the picture Carole was holding a bunch of colourful balloons against a washed white wooden backdrop and the post was in honour of her birthday in January. In the caption she revealed that she often goes away on holiday for her birthday and this look is far more of a summer or warm-weather outfit than it is a winter one.
Styling shirts and jeans together is something of a signature look for Carole and she’s been seen in different combinations in other pictures taken by Liz Mcaulay that were posted on the Party Pieces Instagram account. Back in September 2021 one of these snaps showed her wearing wide leg, raw-edge jeans with a silky camel blouse tucked in and a pair of blue trainers.
It seems that this is an outfit style that Carole Middleton is incredibly comfortable in and her take on double denim was a fun way to switch things up in a way that is still very wearable.
