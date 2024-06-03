Cameron Diaz's cool double denim two piece with bright white trainers is making us want to copy her whole outfit

Cameron Diaz's rich blue double denim outfit with a pair of crisp white trainers is the coolest look we've seen for a while - and we're so ready to copy her.

Despite the fact that we've heard countless times over the years that double denim is a serious fashion sin, we're thrilled that it's making a comeback in a big way.

And while denim trends seem to change constantly, it looks like double denim has secured its place as a solidly stylish sartorial choice for now - and Cameron Diaz has demonstrated exactly how it's done.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Go All-Over Denim

Denim Belted Jumpsuit £49.50 at M&S If you're not set on a denim two-piece, a denim jumpsuit is a super easy and stylish way to wear all-over denim. Zara Denim Midi Dress £49.99 at Zara $59.90 at Zara US Another gorgeous way to go full denim with an outfit, this Zara midi dress is a bargain staple that will fit into any capsule wardrobe. H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt £32.99 at H&M Available in various shades of denim, this shirt from H&M is ideal for pairing with jeans you already own to create an instant double denim two piece.

The 51-year-old actress utterly nailed an all-over denim ensemble as she appeared to speak at Bottlerock Napa Valley, a festival held in California in May.

Cameron looked incredible as she sported a pair of loose-fitting straight leg jeans and a coordinating denim shirt with a relaxed button-down collar neckline with chic tortoise shell buttons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to shoes, the long-time fashion icon opted for a pair of her best white trainers, adding a flash of brightness to the rich blue hue of the whole outfit, which perfectly complemented her expertly highlighted blonde locks and piercing blue eyes.

Adhering to one of the biggest hair trends of recent years, Cameron wore her creamy tresses in a middle parting, with her waves cascading onto her shoulders and added a touch of colour with a gorgeous slick of pinky-nude lipstick.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If in doubt about which jewellery to style with a strong denim look, you can never go wrong with simple gold pieces, as Cameron showed off perfectly, adding shimmering golden bangles to her wrists for her moment on stage with a glass of rosé.

woman&home's digital fashion editor, Caroline Parr, adores Cameron's double denim look and very much approves of her take on it, praising the coordinating denim tones and ultra laid-back feel.

"Just when we thought we'd seen it all when it comes to double denim, Cameron Diaz goes and puts her own spin on the trend," Caroline said.

"I love that she's opted for matching mid blue washes, and the button down collarless shirt is effortlessly chic. The loose fit is really flattering, and above all it looks so comfortable."