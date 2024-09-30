Cameron Diaz's ripped jeans and cosy scarf nailed comfy casual styling - and her suede boots are a staple for cold weather

Cameron Diaz gave us the perfect autumn outfit inspiration when she stepped out in a pair of casual ripped jeans and a cosy scarf back in 2014 - her suede boots are the perfect elevated footwear for this season.

The perfect autumn capsule wardrobe needs an ultra wearable pair of jeans. There's no question about it. The denim staple is a must-have for the cooler months, pairing perfectly with a range of different pieces for a range of different events.

When it comes to styling casual looks, a pair of your best jeans are a life-saver. They're comfortable, versatile and easy-to-style. But even on the most casual of days where we just want to throw something on and be comfortable, Cameron Diaz has proved it's simple to elevate our outfits with just a few simple styling hacks.

Stepping out in New York back in 2014, Cameron looked comfy and casual in a pair of light-wash denim jeans and a short black felt coat. The outfit was simple but chic, with the ripped jeans bringing a textured and edgy touch to the outfit.

But it was her accessories that really elevated the outfit. Matching the tone of her cosy grey scarf perfectly was the light grey suede boots she chose to finish off the look. The boots have a lovely slouchy silhouette which worked brilliantly with the casual look, but their pointed toe and low block heel incorporated a more sophisticated and sleek feel into the outfit.

We love the matching grey shades which tied the whole outfit together, giving us the perfect cosy-chic outfit formula to carry us through autumn in style and with ease.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Cameron's Cosy Style

Mango Ripped Medium-waist Straight Jeans £35.99 at Mango An elevated basic, these ripped knee jeans from Mango are sure to become a go-to piece in your wardrobe. With a comfortable mid-rise waist, their straight-leg design is flattering and easy to wear and the light-wash denim hue makes them super versatile. We love how the ripped details feel understated and subtle while still adding some texture to the style. Accessorize Grace Super-Soft Blanket Scarf Grey £22 at Accessorize A more contemporary feeling scarf style than your classic knitted designs, this grey blanket scarf from Accessorize is a great casual accessory to help you keep warm in style throughout autumn. Its generous size lets you create a textured and layered look with the scarf and the raw edged hems lean into that casual, off-duty look. Grey Wide Fit Slouched Heeled Ankle Boots £48 at River Island Suede boots are a staple for the cooler months, keeping you warm no matter the weather. This heeled pair from River Island are a great option, with a stylish slouched design, practical zip fastening and chic rose gold hardware details. They're super versatile too, with their ankle height meaning they're paired effortlessly with everything from jeans to midi dresses.

Adding a chic touch of gold into the outfit, Cameron accessorised with a simple pair of gold drop-detail earrings. The warm-yellow tone added a subtle shining sheen into the casual look and complimented the warm blonde highlights in her short, layered bob.

The hair cut is one that's still super on trend even 10 years after Cameron stepped out in this look, proving the timeless appeal of the short and laid-back hairstyle. We love how the highlights bring dimension to her mousy brown hair colour, with heavier blonde strands around her face framing her features beautifully.