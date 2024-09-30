Cameron Diaz's ripped jeans and cosy scarf nailed comfy casual styling - and her suede boots are a staple for cold weather
Cameron Diaz's casual-chic look is the outfit inspiration we need to get through autumn in warmth and style
Cameron Diaz gave us the perfect autumn outfit inspiration when she stepped out in a pair of casual ripped jeans and a cosy scarf back in 2014 - her suede boots are the perfect elevated footwear for this season.
The perfect autumn capsule wardrobe needs an ultra wearable pair of jeans. There's no question about it. The denim staple is a must-have for the cooler months, pairing perfectly with a range of different pieces for a range of different events.
When it comes to styling casual looks, a pair of your best jeans are a life-saver. They're comfortable, versatile and easy-to-style. But even on the most casual of days where we just want to throw something on and be comfortable, Cameron Diaz has proved it's simple to elevate our outfits with just a few simple styling hacks.
Stepping out in New York back in 2014, Cameron looked comfy and casual in a pair of light-wash denim jeans and a short black felt coat. The outfit was simple but chic, with the ripped jeans bringing a textured and edgy touch to the outfit.
But it was her accessories that really elevated the outfit. Matching the tone of her cosy grey scarf perfectly was the light grey suede boots she chose to finish off the look. The boots have a lovely slouchy silhouette which worked brilliantly with the casual look, but their pointed toe and low block heel incorporated a more sophisticated and sleek feel into the outfit.
We love the matching grey shades which tied the whole outfit together, giving us the perfect cosy-chic outfit formula to carry us through autumn in style and with ease.
Channel Cameron's Cosy Style
An elevated basic, these ripped knee jeans from Mango are sure to become a go-to piece in your wardrobe. With a comfortable mid-rise waist, their straight-leg design is flattering and easy to wear and the light-wash denim hue makes them super versatile. We love how the ripped details feel understated and subtle while still adding some texture to the style.
A more contemporary feeling scarf style than your classic knitted designs, this grey blanket scarf from Accessorize is a great casual accessory to help you keep warm in style throughout autumn. Its generous size lets you create a textured and layered look with the scarf and the raw edged hems lean into that casual, off-duty look.
Suede boots are a staple for the cooler months, keeping you warm no matter the weather. This heeled pair from River Island are a great option, with a stylish slouched design, practical zip fastening and chic rose gold hardware details. They're super versatile too, with their ankle height meaning they're paired effortlessly with everything from jeans to midi dresses.
Adding a chic touch of gold into the outfit, Cameron accessorised with a simple pair of gold drop-detail earrings. The warm-yellow tone added a subtle shining sheen into the casual look and complimented the warm blonde highlights in her short, layered bob.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The hair cut is one that's still super on trend even 10 years after Cameron stepped out in this look, proving the timeless appeal of the short and laid-back hairstyle. We love how the highlights bring dimension to her mousy brown hair colour, with heavier blonde strands around her face framing her features beautifully.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Is ITV’s Joan a true story and where is Joan Hannington now?
Many people will be wondering if Joan is based on a true story after seeing Joan Hannington's journey to become a notorious jewel thief
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots
The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots
The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Pippa Middleton's glowing burnt orange skirt and flattering halter neck top made for the perfect autumn evening wear
Pippa Middleton's throwback look from 2013 is the perfect outfit inspiration for formal events this autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
adidas Samba review: Finally, fashion trainers I can comfortably wear all day
You can't turn for seeing a pair of adidas trainers right now – but do they feel as good to wear as they look?
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Amanda Holden's burgundy coat is the timeless staple everyone wants this season
Amanda Holden looked stunning in a monochrome burgundy look, with her stunning tailored coat tying the outfit together perfectly
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Forget burgundy - Amal Clooney's pumpkin spice outfit has convinced me to make burnt orange my go-to hue
Autumn is hand-down the best season for fashion, and Amal's outfit proves it
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller just made a serious case for autumn pastels in a gorgeously boho outfit with astonishingly chic sunglasses
Forget browns and reds, Sienna just showed why pastels could be the autumn colour trend to watch
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I'm bookmarking Katie Holmes' cozy fall outfit - her quilted jacket and canvas tote bag are an unbeatable combination
Can you believe her monogrammed bag costs just under $35?
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Julia Roberts glows in the most fabulous floral textured blazer and skirt - an outfit that we're eager to replicate this season
With the festive season on the horizon it's time to consider our special occasion wear, and this look from Julia Roberts offers the ultimate inspiration!
By Molly Smith Published