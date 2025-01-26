Zara Tindall just re-wore the most stunning winter coat at Cheltenham and proved statement pieces are easily updated with a few clever styling tricks

We fell in love with Zara Tindall's flattering winter coat when she stepped out in it earlier this month - and she's just proved its versatility by wearing it again with updated accessories.

Zara Tindall always makes a splash at the races with her impeccable style and it was no different when she attended the Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse on 25th January.

Stepping out for the event despite the wet and windy weather, she looked stunning in the oh-so chic LK Bennett ‘Lottie’ coat in the Prince of Wales check. Styling the statement piece, she added the Camilla Rose Millinery Tousle Headband in Mole and slipped into Fairfax And Favor's Regina Knee High Boot in Mahogany Leather. To protect her hands from the cold, she wore a pair of leather gloves and finished off her look with the Fairfax And Favor Loxley Corssbody Bag in Conker Croc, which she wore as a crossbody style.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get Zara Tindall's Look

The coat is a stunning piece and undoubtedly one of the best winter coats we've seen Zara in. She clearly thinks the same as she wore it only a few weeks ago, again to attend an event at Cheltenham, and she proved its versatility with this re-wear by adding a selection of stunning brown-toned accessories that highlight the beautiful faux-fur collar.

Another re-wear was her Fairfax And Favor boots. She's spotted in the style constantly and it's easy to see why. They're a super durable and versatile boot with tonnes of elegance packed into the sleek design.

They worked brilliantly with the longline coat style, with its hem falling well below the cut of the boots for a sleek and streamline style that must have kept Zara nice and warm on the Racecourse. The warm-toned mahogany brown shade looked stunning against the black and white check pattern and really brought out the warm tones in the fur trims on the coat's collar and sleeves.

Leaning into this brown shade, Zara accessorised her look with a shining patent leather crossbody bag, with the crocodile skin pattern embossed in the fabric bringing a lovely pop of luxe texture to the outfit.

Her leather gloves further emphasised the sleek, elegant and oh-so sophisticated feel of the outfit. Made from a deep and rich brown leather, the cohesive touch they brought to the look showed off just how impactful purposeful monochrome accessorising can be. You really don't need an entirely monochrome outfit to use the principles of one-toned dressing to elevate an outfit and Zara makes a great case for using those tricks to let a statement piece like her coat shine.

Finishing off the outfit with an elegant updo, Zara added a stunning brown headband to her outfit and accessorised with some simple gold hoops.

Headbands have long been one of Zara's favourite go-to accessories and, especially when spending time outdoors in the windy winter weather, they're a great addition to any hairstyle that will stay in place no matter what and keep your hair from flying in your face too.