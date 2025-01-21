Thanks to Heidi Klum I'm now convinced by the luxe winter boot trend dominating cold-weather cities

Winter this year has felt intense, with low temperatures causing us to want to cosy up in shearling-lined boots, thick woolly knitwear, and big winter coats, however, this drop in temperature has also seen a rise in an unexpected style: the Moon Boot.

These thick rubber-soled boots have historically been exclusive to the slopes, however now they have been reappearing on celebrities and fashion influencers in cold-weather conditions. We predict that these will soon become the best winter boot of 2025.

Now considering how to style moon boots for day-to-day wear, we're taking inspiration from Heidi Klum's latest chilly attire which shows us exactly how. Combining an oversized padded coat from RAXXY and loose-fitting wide-leg jeans, she finishes off her look with the faux fur covered Moon Boots.

Image of Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Characterised by a thick rubber sole and padded waterproof material, these boots are both practical and on-trend, making them ideal for cold city-strolls or countryside walks. And despite their chunky design, they are made from lightweight material which means that they are comfortable and easy to wear. And not only this, but the clever insulation keeps your feet warm even in the coldest temperatures. Her exact style are the Icon Padded Faux Fur Boots by Moon Boot, however there are currently limited sizes available.

Shop Moon Boots

Image of black moon boots
Moon Boot Icon Glance Low Mini Snow Boots

These insulated boots are inspired by astronaut gear which means they have protective, dry technology. They also have suction pads at the sole for extra grip on cold, icy floors.

Image of black Moon Boot
Moon Boot Icon logo-print Shell Snow Boots

These tall moon boots feature a stylish bright white logo and adjustable laces too. Pair these with sleek black leggings, a bright red winter coat and a wooly hat.

Image of black platform bootslookalike
South Beach Borg Lace Up Platform Boot

These lookalike snow-boots are an excellent affordable alternative. You could wear these on icy days, or for casual weekend strolls. And for £45 you can't really go wrong.

Shop the rest of the look: How to style Moon Boots

Image of black puffer jacket

Mango Short Quilted Anorak

Now discounted in the sale this quilted jacket is a steal. Wear with anything, from layering over barrel leg jeans and your best wool jumper to styling with walking gear.

Image of black wide leg jeans
Free People We The Free Libre Wide Leg Jeans

Free People offer some of the best wide leg jeans on the high-street, and this pair are a top contender. And if you aren't a fan of black they offer three other colours from light-wash denim to thyme.

Image of black cashmere hat

& Other Stories Cashmere Beanie

A black cashmere beanie is the most luxurious winter accessory. Wear solo or pair with & Other Stories cashmere fingerless gloves for a the chicest cold-weather attire.

The larger silhouette of Moon Boots might make you feel apprehensive when considering how to style moon boots, but it's actually a lot simpler to wear than you might think – even if you aren't in snowy conditions. I would recommend wearing them with your best wide leg jeans and a cosy jumper or t-shirt, or you could opt for thermal leggings and a tailored overcoat.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

